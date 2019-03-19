All apartments in Buckner
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

100 N Lee St

100 N Lee St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

100 N Lee St, Buckner, MO 64016

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**NEW YEAR SPECIAL**

FREE 32" INSIGNIA LED TV, or....

FREE Samsung Galaxy Tablet

Can’t decide which one - GET BOTH!!  When you sign a 2-YEAR LEASE!

For full details on qualifications and rental process visit our website at:

https://www.sbdhousing.com/kc-rentals/

 

*** Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. ***

OUR RENTAL PROCESS:

 *We must have a completed application, for everyone over the age of 18, which includes a copy of each person’s photo id, income verification, rental verification received from landlord and application fees paid before we can begin processing the application.

 *If your application is approved, we require you to pay the base security deposit (in full) within 24 hours to remove the home from the market.

 *Once we have the deposit, we prepare the lease agreement and send it out via email.  Each person logs into their individual email accounts to sign and share back with me.  Once all tenants have signed, we will sign and share back with you so you have a completed copy for your records.

 *You must move in within two weeks.  You are required to pay a FULL month’s rent, any additional security deposit (if requested), and any pet fees the day of key pick up.  You must have utilities switched to your name prior to your move in date.  Confirmation numbers must be provided.  If you are moving in after the 1st of the month, the rent will be prorated.  However, you do not pay the prorated amount until your second month.  (i.e.  Move in June 15th = Pay full month rent.  July 1st = the prorated rental amount is due.)

 *PET FEES:  All pet fees are NONREFUNDABLE.  There is a minimum charge of $300 per animal plus a monthly pet rent of $25.00 per pet.  If you have additional pets, the cost will increase $150.00 for each additional animal with a max limit of 3.  We do enforce a pet violation fee, if pets are not reported.

 *We are a paperless office and require you to use our online pay portal for rental payments ($1.75 transaction fee will be added), after the initial certified funds are processed.

AFTER ON-BOARDING:

After you’ve paid your security deposit and you’ve been confirmed, we’ll be ready to setup an appointment for on boarding. You’ll be invited to visit our office in Blue Springs to receive the keys, and to learn about our maintenance policies and processes.

We look forward to working with you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 N Lee St have any available units?
100 N Lee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckner, MO.
Is 100 N Lee St currently offering any rent specials?
100 N Lee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 N Lee St pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 N Lee St is pet friendly.
Does 100 N Lee St offer parking?
No, 100 N Lee St does not offer parking.
Does 100 N Lee St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 N Lee St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 N Lee St have a pool?
No, 100 N Lee St does not have a pool.
Does 100 N Lee St have accessible units?
No, 100 N Lee St does not have accessible units.
Does 100 N Lee St have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 N Lee St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 N Lee St have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 N Lee St does not have units with air conditioning.

