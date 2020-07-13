Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator gym game room parking bbq/grill bike storage garage yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance car wash area key fob access online portal pool table

If you’re looking for an apartment in Sartell, MN, that’s quiet, clean, and friendly, be sure to check out Heritage Village Apartment Homes. Singles, couples and families appreciate our comfortable homes, amenity-rich community, and excellent location to work, school and play.



Choose from one and two-bedroom floor plans that are designed with modern living in mind. Your inner chef will appreciate the modern kitchen with a full appliance package including a dishwasher and microwave as well as a kitchen island and plenty of cabinet space. Stash all your things in our spacious closets, and appreciate the convenience of a full-size washer and dryer right in your home. Enjoy a cup of coffee on your private patio or balcony before you set out for the day. Select apartments feature private entrances, heated attached parking garages, and two-story split-level floor plans, so be sure to discuss apartment availability with our property manager.



Our community amenities are sure to impress wit