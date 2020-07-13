Amenities
If you’re looking for an apartment in Sartell, MN, that’s quiet, clean, and friendly, be sure to check out Heritage Village Apartment Homes. Singles, couples and families appreciate our comfortable homes, amenity-rich community, and excellent location to work, school and play.
Choose from one and two-bedroom floor plans that are designed with modern living in mind. Your inner chef will appreciate the modern kitchen with a full appliance package including a dishwasher and microwave as well as a kitchen island and plenty of cabinet space. Stash all your things in our spacious closets, and appreciate the convenience of a full-size washer and dryer right in your home. Enjoy a cup of coffee on your private patio or balcony before you set out for the day. Select apartments feature private entrances, heated attached parking garages, and two-story split-level floor plans, so be sure to discuss apartment availability with our property manager.
Our community amenities are sure to impress wit