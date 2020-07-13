All apartments in Sartell
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

Heritage Village Apartment Homes

1531 7th Ave S · (320) 297-6111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Sartell
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Garage
Location

1531 7th Ave S, Sartell, MN 56301

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 35-314 · Avail. Sep 16

$860

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 35-209 · Avail. Aug 7

$870

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 31-325 · Avail. Jul 20

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 35-219 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 922 sqft

Unit 35-118 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1874 sqft

Unit 35-115 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heritage Village Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
car wash area
key fob access
online portal
pool table
If you’re looking for an apartment in Sartell, MN, that’s quiet, clean, and friendly, be sure to check out Heritage Village Apartment Homes. Singles, couples and families appreciate our comfortable homes, amenity-rich community, and excellent location to work, school and play.

Choose from one and two-bedroom floor plans that are designed with modern living in mind. Your inner chef will appreciate the modern kitchen with a full appliance package including a dishwasher and microwave as well as a kitchen island and plenty of cabinet space. Stash all your things in our spacious closets, and appreciate the convenience of a full-size washer and dryer right in your home. Enjoy a cup of coffee on your private patio or balcony before you set out for the day. Select apartments feature private entrances, heated attached parking garages, and two-story split-level floor plans, so be sure to discuss apartment availability with our property manager.

Our community amenities are sure to impress wit

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, 12 months, 15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 20 Pounds
Parking Details: We have a large parking lot with plenty of spaces for our residents.
Storage Details: We have storage lockers available on site

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heritage Village Apartment Homes have any available units?
Heritage Village Apartment Homes has 8 units available starting at $860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Heritage Village Apartment Homes have?
Some of Heritage Village Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heritage Village Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Heritage Village Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heritage Village Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Heritage Village Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Heritage Village Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Heritage Village Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Heritage Village Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Heritage Village Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Heritage Village Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, Heritage Village Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does Heritage Village Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Heritage Village Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Heritage Village Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heritage Village Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Heritage Village Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Heritage Village Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
