33 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rogers, MN
18 Units Available
The Preserve at Commerce
13600 Commerce Blvd, Rogers, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1239 sqft
Spacious, air-conditioned units with walk-in closets and washers and dryers. Round-the-clock maintenance and gym. Complex contains playground and pool. Right off Main Street and minutes to I-94. Shopping, entertainment and eating options within walking distance.
1 Unit Available
20547 Harvest Cir
20547 Harvest Circle, Rogers, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1300 sqft
Available 7/1 Make this well maintained TOWNHOME yours. Open floor concept, Main Level living on one floor, including den or sunroom, laundry room. Large kitchen over looks dining and living room w/fire place for chilly fall and winter days. The lg.
Results within 5 miles of Rogers
3 Units Available
Albertville Meadows
10732 County Road 37 NE, Albertville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1012 sqft
At Albertville Meadows we offer affordable prices for quality living. Our community includes 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with access to an outdoor pool and playground.
8 Units Available
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,562
1085 sqft
Relaxing community with a sparkling pool and sitting area. Located conveniently just off Fernbrook Lane. Comfortable apartments feature walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
16 Units Available
The Residence at The COR
7700 Sunwood Dr NW, Ramsey, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1205 sqft
Furnished one- and two- bedroom apartments featuring state-of-the-art kitchens with granite worktops. Minneapolis is a short drive on I-94, but the community is so packed with features, including gym, pool, and clubhouse, you may never leave.
11 Units Available
Birchwood Apartment Homes
16600 92nd Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1183 sqft
Beautiful cabin-like apartments surrounded by hiking trails and forest. Units come with cozy fireplaces, full-size washer/dryer and elegant finishes. Lovely courtyard, fitness center and modern business center.
1 Unit Available
9637 Peony Lane N
9637 Peony Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1489 sqft
Available July 1st.
1 Unit Available
9373 Ranchview Lane N
9373 Ranchview Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
852 sqft
Convenient location w/ easy freeway access, close to parks/trails, shopping, Maple Grove Hospital. One Level Living! 2 beds, 1 bath, patio area, 2 car detached garage, new Kitchen appliances, freshly painted dishwasher and fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Rogers
4 Units Available
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes
5814 Teakwood Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1226 sqft
Contemporary pet-friendly townhouses built on lush green grounds, not far from I-45, I-94 and Highway 169. Carpets, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, 24-hour maintenance, swimming pool and tennis court.
16 Units Available
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1114 sqft
Sprawling community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated units come with air conditioning, walk-in closets, fireplace and garbage disposal. Close to I-494 and Highway 55, and a short drive from downtown Minneapolis.
8 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments
11719 Champlin Dr, Champlin, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
930 sqft
Great things are happening at Elm Creek Apartments! We offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes at affordable prices.
7 Units Available
Evans Meadows
341 Evans Ave NW, Elk River, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1140 sqft
Located between Route 169 and Route 10. Elegant open-plan apartments with stainless steel appliances, balcony or patio, garbage disposal, cable TV and carpet. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a gym and a clubhouse.
3 Units Available
Woodland Park Apartments
2614 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
810 sqft
INCOME LIMITS APPLY - Welcome to Woodland Park Apartments where our residents are our number one priority! Woodland Park is located in a quiet neighborhood in Anoka with easy access to Hwy 10.
7 Units Available
Granite Shores
633 Main St NW, Elk River, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1022 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite media room, clubhouse, pool table and 24-hour gym. Units are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Close to shopping along Highway 10 and adjacent to the Mississippi River.
25 Units Available
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1090 sqft
Luxury apartments in a 16-acre, landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. Superbly appointed apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, walk-in closets and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
16 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1254 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
17 Units Available
Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1209 sqft
Apartment homes with exceptional features including nine-foot ceilings with crown molding and ample closet space. Enjoy smoke-free living, four fitness centers and 24 hour tanning. Close to Medicine Lake Regional Trail and local transit.
9 Units Available
Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments
15300 37th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1003 sqft
Deluxe 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments for rent just minutes from downtown Minneapolis. Full appliance package with European cabinetry. Pet friendly. Pool and gym. Near Cub Foods, Caribou coffee and more.
25 Units Available
Park Place
14550 34th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1233 sqft
Luxury in Plymouth is found at the recently renovated Park Place Apartments. Tennis courts, hot tubs and a 24-hour gym satisfy your recreational needs, while nearby I-494 makes commuting easy.
1 Unit Available
Lake Orono Estates
18594 Gary St, Elk River, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
861 sqft
18594 Gary Street # 11 Available 08/01/20 Lake Orono Estates - Lake Orono Estates overlooks beautiful Lake Orono in Elk River and offers spacious two bedroom apartment homes.
3 Units Available
Meadowview
650 Garfield St E, Anoka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
868 sqft
Quaint, comfortable living in spacious apartments surrounded by nature. Relax inside with central air conditioning or enjoy the outdoors from your private patio or balcony. Community includes green courtyards and space to barbecue.
11 Units Available
Basswood Trails Apartments
6400 Sycamore Ln N, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED UNITS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE INConveniently located off of highway 494 in Maple Grove and steps away from local trails, Basswood Trails offers a refreshing lifestyle that will bring both balance and comfort to your daily
7 Units Available
Cutters Grove
2903 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1050 sqft
Make your home on the bank of the Mississippi River. Friendly complex with basketball court and outdoor pool. Homes feature custom closets and natural light. Underground heated parking available. Free internet.
1 Unit Available
4920 Underwood Lane North #I
4920 Underwood Lane North, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1796 sqft
Relax by the fireplace or lounge off the front porch. This great home is in immaculate condition. Underground parking. that leads right up to the unit.
