Quiet ground level 2 bedroom apartment with laundry 2 doors over. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, walking distance to downtown Victoria. Across from Carver Parks (3500 acres) with miles of trails. NO PETS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1570 Commercial Avenue have any available units?
1570 Commercial Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Victoria, MN.
Is 1570 Commercial Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1570 Commercial Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.