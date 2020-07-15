Apartment List
/
stillwater
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:22 PM

15 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Stillwater, MN

Finding an apartment in Stillwater that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your d...

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3514 White Pine Way
3514 White Pine Way, Stillwater, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1733 sqft
Immaculate townhome located in the desirable Millbrook neighborhood. Beautiful kitchen with all upgraded stainless appliances. Bright and open main level with hardwood and carpet make this home warm and inviting.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
10 Units Available
Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes
8630 Summer Wind Alcove, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1010 sqft
Seasons Villas is more than a place to call home. Each home has updated countertops, flooring and appliances. With private entrances and patios, and attached one car garages, you have all of the features you need to feel comfortable.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
7 Units Available
Cedar Ridge
1401 Namekagon St, Hudson, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,008
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1224 sqft
Cedar Ridge features beautiful & affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with spacious bedrooms, a personal walk out patio & a convenient on-site laundry facility.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
Minnehaha Manor
6904 10th St N, Oakdale, MN
Studio
$932
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$984
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
925 sqft
Minnehaha Manor represents outdoor living at its finest in Oakdale, MN. Courtyard, pool and BBQ/grill are all included, with plenty of storage space and walk-in closets. Golf course and parks located nearby.
Last updated July 15 at 02:18 PM
7 Units Available
Woodland Pointe
6850 Ashwood Rd, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,054
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
950 sqft
As part of your new home at Woodland Pointe you`ll enjoy a relaxed lakeside environment in the heart of Woodbury and only minute from downtown St. Paul.
Last updated July 15 at 10:11 PM
1 Unit Available
North St. Paul
Central Village Apartments
2510 7th Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
765 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment units include granite countertops, modern appliances, ceramic tile floors and ceiling fans. In the heart of downtown North St. Paul, shops and restaurants are within walking distance of the complex.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Citywalk at Woodbury
10225 City Walk Dr, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,299
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
City Walk at Woodbury is situated in the northern part of Woodbury Minnesota, just outside of St. Paul. With the comfort of the suburbs and the tempo of the Twin Cities off in the distance, this location is sure to fit a dynamic lifestyle.
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 PM
2 Units Available
North St. Paul
Village Manor
2327 11th Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
493 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Manor is a spacious living complex a short distance from downtown St. Paul, featuring 24-hour maintenance and a pet-friendly atmosphere. Separate kitchen and dining areas come with air conditioning and individual dishwasher and refrigerator units.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
469 Leeward Trail
469 Leeward Trail, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1091 sqft
469 Leeward Trail Available 08/01/20 2 Bed/1.5 Bath Townhome- Woodbury Dr/Hudson Rd- Available Aug. 1 - 2 Bed/1.5 Bath Townhome, freshly painted throughout! Spacious living room/dining room combo. Large Master bedroom with walk-in closet.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
909 Fraser Ln
909 Fraser Lane, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
This Willow River Twin Home has 3 acres of outdoor space for you and your household to relax with your pets after a long day. With plenty of room for 3 king size beds, an office and much more.

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
North St. Paul
1998 Polaris Court
1998 Polaris Court, North St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
864 sqft
This fantastic property in North Saint Paul features THREE bedrooms on one level, as well as an open floorplan, kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space, and an impressive back yard.

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
11200 Sandcastle Drive
11200 Sandcastle Drive, Woodbury, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2400 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available July 1st - Come tour this beautiful 3 BR 3.5 Bath END UNIT - front walks out to large grassy field! MAIN: Large Living Room, Dining Area w/ gas Fireplace, Stainless Steel & Granite Kitchen with walk-out to Deck.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
903 Fraser Ln
903 Fraser Lane, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
This Willow River Twin Home has 3 acres of outdoor space for you and your household to relax with your pets after a long day. With plenty of room for 3 king size beds, an office and much more.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
483 Tracey Ln
483 Tracey Lane, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
A Available 05/01/20 3 bedroom Twin Homes with quick access to I-94. New Construction (2015 2016) *Photos are of similar or identical unit but not necessarily the exact unit. Please call us to schedule a viewing.

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1840 Catalina Dr
1840 Catalina Drive, Woodbury, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
Beautiful three-level split home on a great lot! Main level hosts updated kitchen and dining room which walks out to the deck off the side of the house. Upstairs is a large living room overlooking the dining room on, 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom.
City Guide for Stillwater, MN

Look out for some grumpy sightings! Many fishing scenes from the movie "Grumpier Old Men" were filmed in and around Stillwater, Minnesota.

Stillwater is considered the birthplace of Minnesota and began as a simple logging town with 600 inhabitants. Today, there are still peaceful places, but the city is a lot livelier. Located on the St. Croix River, Stillwater is renowned for its history and scenic spots, and has areas of protected natural beauty. In 1848, the territorial convention allowing Minnesota to become a state was held right here in Stillwater. You'll find a bustling town center with antique shops and a warm welcome here along with places to live in Stillwater. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Stillwater, MN

Finding an apartment in Stillwater that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

