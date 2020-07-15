15 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Stillwater, MN
Look out for some grumpy sightings! Many fishing scenes from the movie "Grumpier Old Men" were filmed in and around Stillwater, Minnesota.
Stillwater is considered the birthplace of Minnesota and began as a simple logging town with 600 inhabitants. Today, there are still peaceful places, but the city is a lot livelier. Located on the St. Croix River, Stillwater is renowned for its history and scenic spots, and has areas of protected natural beauty. In 1848, the territorial convention allowing Minnesota to become a state was held right here in Stillwater. You'll find a bustling town center with antique shops and a warm welcome here along with places to live in Stillwater. See more
Finding an apartment in Stillwater that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.