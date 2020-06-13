Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

10 Apartments for rent in St. Bonifacius, MN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8886 Partridge Rd
8886 Partridge Road, St. Bonifacius, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1158 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in St. Bonifacius. Beautiful wood floors on the main level and newer carpet upstairs. New paint throughout.
Results within 5 miles of St. Bonifacius

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2374 Robin Ln
2374 Robin Lane, Mound, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
4170 sqft
Available early August, this beautiful home features 4,170 sq ft of open living space nestled in a scenic wooded wetlands area. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, living & dining room, and laundry on the main level.
Results within 10 miles of St. Bonifacius
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
The Mist
4201 Sunset Dr, Spring Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,895
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1569 sqft
For luxurious amenities, The Mist is a good choice. Each unit has hardwood floors, fireplaces, granite countertops and 10 ft. ceilings. It is close to Lake Minnetonka and a short walk from local entertainment and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Clover Field Marketplace
2915 Clover Ridge Dr, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1163 sqft
Located within walking distance of Clover Ridge Elementary School and Community Park. Apartments feature French balconies, neutral decor and walk-in closets. Community includes a courtyard, a gym and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Victoria Flats
1699 Stieger Lake Lane, Victoria, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,342
1163 sqft
Be the first to live in these upscale apartments just off Lake Stieger in downtown Victoria. A top-of-the-line fitness center, private grilling stations and a rooftop deck await. Close to Arboretum Boulevard and Victoria Drive.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
2471 Island Drive
2471 Island Drive, Spring Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$980
700 sqft
Great 1 bedroom apartment with a pool and on the lake!

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4834 Hanover Road
4834 Hanover Road, Mound, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1768 sqft
2 huge decks overlooking private wooded setting, Stainless appliances, newer main bath, Lower level has "suite setting" option or "Home office" option. Located on Dead end road near Lake Minnetonka, public beaches, parks & boat launches nearby.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1809 Baker Park Road
1809 Baker Park Road, Maple Plain, MN
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2208 sqft
Don't go so fast, stop and take a minute to come inside and be surprised! Available August 3, 2020. This beautifully renovated home is just across the street from Baker Park Reserve.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1952 Shorewood Lane
1952 Shorewood Lane, Mound, MN
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3500 sqft
Built in 2017, this stunning modern home has everything you could possibly be looking for during your getaway. The main level showcases an open floor plan which is ideal for entertaining.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
574 Rucks Farm Rd
574 Rucks Farm Road, Delano, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1900 sqft
Available 04/22/20 Updates Throughout! Sunfilled 4-bdrm, 3 bath home. - Property Id: 243148 Welcome home! Newly renovated 4-bdrm, 3-bath single-family home available this April.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in St. Bonifacius, MN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for St. Bonifacius renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

