furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:34 AM
29 Furnished Apartments for rent in Shoreview, MN
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Mc Culloun
1 Unit Available
1101 W Royal Oaks Drive
1101 West Royal Oaks Drive, Shoreview, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
832 sqft
Available July 1, 2020-$1850 all inclusive month to month. Short-Term furnished housing for those people "In-Between". Fully furnished, electric, natural gas, water, sewer, Xfinity CableTV and WIFI included.
Results within 10 miles of Shoreview
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cedar-Riverside
16 Units Available
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,350
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
821 sqft
Luxury community steps from the Mississippi River featuring art from local Minneapolis artists. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, concierge, pool table, yoga, game room, fire pit and more. Units feature laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown West
34 Units Available
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,348
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,511
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,479
1533 sqft
High-rise living in a modern, luxurious apartment. Near light rail stop and skyway. Onsite pool, sundeck, and pet-friendly community. Penthouses available. Nine-foot ceilings. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown St. Paul
41 Units Available
Pioneer Endicott
141 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,050
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1158 sqft
With a 95 walk score, this downtown 16-story building provides historic charm and upscale living. Recently renovated with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Close to the Farmer's Market with 24-hour gym and maintenance.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
The Riverwood
1015 Sibley Memorial Hwy, Mendota Heights, MN
Studio
$1,345
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,534
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1280 sqft
Live a stone's throw from the Mississippi River! Apartments have beautiful views and luxurious features. Community features 24-hour gym, fire pit and courtyard, tennis court and yoga for all residents.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
West Seventh
34 Units Available
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,406
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
1464 sqft
This development is a comfortable and modern place to live. Units include riverfront views, unique floor plans, full-sized washers and dryers, plank-style kitchen flooring, and gourmet kitchens complete with islands.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
St. Anthony
23 Units Available
The Landings at Silver Lake Village
2551 38th Ave NE, St. Anthony, MN
Studio
$1,302
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,441
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1240 sqft
Luxury community featuring hot tub, fire pit, pool, and sauna. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Prestemon Park in St. Anthony, MN.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Warehouse District
21 Units Available
The Paxon
360 N 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,471
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1024 sqft
Fantastic location in the Implement Row district of Minneapolis. Residents can enjoy units with a washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, ice maker and hardwood floors. This luxury community features pool, sauna, yoga classes, hot tub and more.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:04pm
$
West Seventh
31 Units Available
Oxbo
202 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,290
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1094 sqft
Enjoy Irvine Park and other nearby St. Paul attractions. Stylish interiors with stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. Amenities are bountiful with choices like a hot tub, media room, coffee bar and more.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
South Frogtown
12 Units Available
RAY
2323 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,115
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RAY is located at 2323 Charles Avenue St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. RAY offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 372 to 955 sq.ft.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 12:03am
$
Seward
26 Units Available
Cedars 94
2220 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,034
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,144
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
858 sqft
1-2 bedroom and studio apartments for rent. Walk-in closets in each unit. Laundry units. Patio or balcony for each unit. Community fitness center with indoor swimming pool, tanning, sauna and sun deck. Onsite business center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Marcy - Holmes
16 Units Available
Spectrum
815 9th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1015 sqft
Resort-style community with outdoor pool, hot tub, patio cinema, fireside lounge. Furnished 1-2 bedroom apartments, some with balconies. Modern kitchens, fiber internet connections, in-unit laundry. Near University of Minnesota with easy access to I-35.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Warehouse District
19 Units Available
Third North Apartments
800 N 3rd St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,225
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Growing community located in North Loop near the Warehouse District. State of the art building with eco-friendly features. Features include high-quality granite counters, excellent hardwood floors, internet access and laundry units.
Verified
1 of 99
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Nicollet Island
12 Units Available
The M. on Hennepin
10 2nd St SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,580
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1350 sqft
Close to everything that makes Northeast pulsing, downtown Minneapolis' newest apartment complex is opening soon. 24/7 gym, underground parking, open floor plans, electric vehicle charging stations and upscale interior options. Overlooks the Mississippi River.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated May 18 at 10:46pm
$
Prospect Park
27 Units Available
Edge on Oak
313 SE Oak St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,319
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
948 sqft
University of Minnesota student housing near campus, with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and transit. In the heart of Stadium Village. Furnished, pet-friendly units feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated May 18 at 10:44pm
$
University
34 Units Available
Sydney Hall/Dinkydome
310 15th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,169
402 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,409
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
804 sqft
The Sydney Hall Dinkytown apartments are high-luxury domiciles near the University of Minnesota, close to campus classrooms, sports facilities, entertainment venues, shopping, and restaurants. The units have granite counters and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
Conway
6 Units Available
Sun Cliffe
400 Luella St N, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,110
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1126 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments within walking distance of Conway Park and Sun Ray Library. Walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Community has on-site laundry, car wash area, BBQ area and clubhouse. Close to I-94.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Hills
3185 Karth Rd, White Bear Lake, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1057 sqft
Ideal location! Nestled in-between 694 and Bergeron Pond, these recently renovated apartments come furnished with all the essentials. Pet-friendly with gym access, a game room, courtyard and on-site laundry.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Prospect Park
1 Unit Available
2600 University Avenue Southeast
2600 Southeast University Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
899 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
University of Minnesota condo near to all
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Stevens Square
1 Unit Available
1800 Clinton Ave Apt 307
1800 Clinton Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$850
Hurry! Hurry!! Hurry !!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out so kindly contact me directly as the owner with the property address to the below email if not you will not get a respond from me, dont contact me from the web site
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bonny
1 Unit Available
6050 6th Street NE
6050 6th Street Northeast, Fridley, MN
1 Bedroom
$700
2800 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
1 private room available - Property Id: 63786 Please read this post as it is very specific. Very spacious house 10 min from downtown. 1 Bedroom downstairs is available with newly remodeled bathroom. Shared space.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Downtown St. Paul
1 Unit Available
133 East 7th Street
133 7th Street East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$3,250
785 sqft
$3250/month. Rates are for our 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom units furnished suite. 2 and 3 bedroom units are available as well, furnished or unfurnished in this....HISTORIC 1917 TURN OF THE CENTURY BUILDING BECOMES MODERN HIGH TECH SMART APARTMENTS.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Warehouse District
1 Unit Available
728 N 3rd Street
728 N 3rd St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,750
491 sqft
New, fully furnished corner unit in modern, high-design Sable building. Corner unit with more light & view of trees, true private bedroom with full-height walls, secured & underground parking.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Merriam Park West
1 Unit Available
215 Otis Avenue
215 Otis Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
2512 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2+Den fully furnished in the Merriam Park West neighborhood of St Paul, just off of Mississippi River Blvd. This Shadow Falls condo occupies the entire 2nd floor of the building with over 2,500 sq ft.
