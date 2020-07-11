/
apartments with washer dryer
37 Apartments for rent in Rogers, MN with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
27 Units Available
The Preserve at Commerce
13600 Commerce Blvd, Rogers, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,353
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1239 sqft
Spacious, air-conditioned units with walk-in closets and washers and dryers. Round-the-clock maintenance and gym. Complex contains playground and pool. Right off Main Street and minutes to I-94. Shopping, entertainment and eating options within walking distance.
Results within 5 miles of Rogers
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
16 Units Available
The Residence at The COR
7700 Sunwood Dr NW, Ramsey, MN
Studio
$1,180
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1205 sqft
Furnished one- and two- bedroom apartments featuring state-of-the-art kitchens with granite worktops. Minneapolis is a short drive on I-94, but the community is so packed with features, including gym, pool, and clubhouse, you may never leave.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,371
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1200 sqft
Relaxing community with a sparkling pool and sitting area. Located conveniently just off Fernbrook Lane. Comfortable apartments feature walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Birchwood Apartment Homes
16600 92nd Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1183 sqft
Beautiful cabin-like apartments surrounded by hiking trails and forest. Units come with cozy fireplaces, full-size washer/dryer and elegant finishes. Lovely courtyard, fitness center and modern business center.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
18025 96th Avenue N
18025 96th Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1485 sqft
Available September 1st! Great location close to everything in Maple Grove! Nice open main floor with lots of sunshine. Large Kitchen with island. Upper level has 2 bedrooms, loft area and convenient laundry room.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
18244 69th Place N
18244 69th Place North, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1478 sqft
Available 9/1/2020. No phone calls please- request a showing online. Outstanding town home in great Maple Grove location. Near parks, golf course, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Loft space and laundry room on the upper level.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
9637 Peony Lane N
9637 Peony Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1489 sqft
Available July 1st.
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
7318 147th Ln NW
7318 147th Lane Northwest, Ramsey, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1030 sqft
DISCLAIMER: Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time.
Results within 10 miles of Rogers
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
10 Units Available
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes
5814 Teakwood Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary pet-friendly townhouses built on lush green grounds, not far from I-45, I-94 and Highway 169. Carpets, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, 24-hour maintenance, swimming pool and tennis court.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
17 Units Available
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,104
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,758
1427 sqft
Sprawling community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated units come with air conditioning, walk-in closets, fireplace and garbage disposal. Close to I-494 and Highway 55, and a short drive from downtown Minneapolis.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
20 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,404
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,742
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,184
1570 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments
15300 37th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,255
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments for rent just minutes from downtown Minneapolis. Full appliance package with European cabinetry. Pet friendly. Pool and gym. Near Cub Foods, Caribou coffee and more.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,115
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1209 sqft
Apartment homes with exceptional features including nine-foot ceilings with crown molding and ample closet space. Enjoy smoke-free living, four fitness centers and 24 hour tanning. Close to Medicine Lake Regional Trail and local transit.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
27 Units Available
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,349
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1417 sqft
Luxury apartments in a 16-acre, landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. Superbly appointed apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, walk-in closets and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
4 Units Available
Granite Shores
633 Main St NW, Elk River, MN
Studio
$1,625
1235 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1022 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite media room, clubhouse, pool table and 24-hour gym. Units are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Close to shopping along Highway 10 and adjacent to the Mississippi River.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Evans Meadows
341 Evans Ave NW, Elk River, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,203
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located between Route 169 and Route 10. Elegant open-plan apartments with stainless steel appliances, balcony or patio, garbage disposal, cable TV and carpet. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a gym and a clubhouse.
Last updated July 8 at 09:39pm
18 Units Available
Park Place
14550 34th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,435
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1233 sqft
Luxury in Plymouth is found at the recently renovated Park Place Apartments. Tennis courts, hot tubs and a 24-hour gym satisfy your recreational needs, while nearby I-494 makes commuting easy.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
Basswood Trails Apartments
6400 Sycamore Ln N, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1100 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED UNITS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE INConveniently located off of highway 494 in Maple Grove and steps away from local trails, Basswood Trails offers a refreshing lifestyle that will bring both balance and comfort to your daily
Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Mills Creek
8601 Goldenrod Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1595 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2032 sqft
Mills Creek was thoughtfully designed to help you live better – by offering a fitness trail, dog park, and workout facility when you’re feeling active, as well as, a community room, pool, and grilling area when you want to entertain friends and
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments
11719 Champlin Dr, Champlin, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great things are happening at Elm Creek Apartments! We offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes at affordable prices.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Osseo
433 2nd Ave NE Lower
433 2nd Avenue Northeast, Osseo, MN
1 Bedroom
$899
750 sqft
SHARED RENTAL - private lower level - Property Id: 310086 This cute lower level of a single family home is great. You have you own private bedroom with tons of light, bathroom (shower only) living room and breakfast nook. Shared laundry and kitchen.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
12140 70th Ave N
12140 70th Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1900 sqft
Maple Grove home available in August! This home is a split level 4 bedroom, 2 full bath single family home located in Maple Grove.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
18593 58th Pl N
18593 58th Pl N, Plymouth, MN
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
4200 sqft
Property Description This beautiful New Construction Executive 4,200 SF spacious Home features 4 Bedrooms and 3 bathrooms located in the Wayzata school district.
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
1721 Ferry Street - 14
1721 South Ferry Street, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
$825
690 sqft
Spacious 2 BR Property is has dishwasher, car parking, (garage space is available with additional cost), balcony, washer and dryer in the building. We DO NOT Allow Pets
