51 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Rochester, MN
It may be home to the world-renowned Mayo Clinic but that’s not the only thing Rochester, Minnesota has up its sleeve. In fact, the city slogan is “More than you know.” OooooOOOhh, tell me more... Right?
Rochester is also home to more than 100 parks and over 100,000 happy residents. Living here is about much more than snow days. Rochester offers an abundance of recreational activities, as well as some of the best shopping Minnesota has to offer.
How much will you love your new life in this North Star state? More than you know. See more
Finding an apartment in Rochester that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.