73 Apartments for rent in Rochester, MN with parking

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
Gates of Rochester
2015 41st St NW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$800
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
1085 sqft
Spacious apartments with hardwood flooring and granite counters. Close to Highway 63. Several mid-priced dining options only minutes away, including Broadway Bar & Pizza. Community features pools, tennis courts, 24-hour gym and private dog park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
7 Units Available
Historic Southwest
Hillside Apartments
718 5th St SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$830
311 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the chic Southwest District, these homes feature hardwood floors, stylish cabinetry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include underground parking, on-site laundry, and online rent-payment.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
$
21 Units Available
The Pines of Rochester
4820 Alpha Parkway Northwest, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,245
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1040 sqft
If youre looking for a quiet yet upscale apartment in the Rochester community, look no further than The Pines.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
197 Units Available
Folwell
The Berkman
217 14th Ave SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$1,195
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1336 sqft
Now offering live video tours and in-person tours with social distancing and elevated cleaning procedures in place. Contact us to schedule your personalized in-person or virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
73 Units Available
Historic Southwest
The Maven on Broadway
425 Broadway Ave S, Rochester, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1288 sqft
Welcome Mayo Clinic Residents and Fellows! Ask about Mayo Housing and Discounts! *restrictions apply Introducing, The Maven on Broadway, Downtown Rochester’s preeminent new residences for those who appreciate fine design and smart urban living.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 08:21pm
16 Units Available
Heritage Manor Apartments
2408 18 1/2 Ave NW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$735
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$785
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
900 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious homes that have dishwashers and modern kitchens. Smoke-free, with a swimming pool, on-site laundry and community BBQ. Conveniently located on the City Bus Line.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 08:17pm
44 Units Available
Quarry Ridge
1805 Quarry Ridge Pl NW, Rochester, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,090
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1074 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Rochester. Community amenities include heated underground parking, swimming pool and hot tub, fitness center/cardio room, and resident BBQ facilities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 08:11pm
11 Units Available
Olympik Village
402 31st St NE, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
956 sqft
Apartment homes located on a large complex close to great restaurants and shopping. Community features 24-hour emergency maintenance, swimming pool and fitness areas, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 08:18pm
17 Units Available
Woodridge Apartments
2804 2nd St SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,333
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,768
1247 sqft
Your home at Woodridge in an exciting combination of recreational activities and a friendly atmosphere all under one roof! No expense was spared to make living at Woodridge something special, a place you'll want to call home.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 8 at 09:38pm
2 Units Available
French Creek Townhomes
2000 Chardonnay Lane Northwest, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll be impressed with the comfort, convenience, and affordability of French Creek.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 8 at 09:38pm
7 Units Available
Cascade Shores Townhomes
222 Grandeville Rd SW, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1390 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
2079 sqft
Cascade Shores is within close proximity of the Mayo Clinic West Shuttle Lot and is conveniently located adjacent to the future Cascade Lake Park. Upon entering your home you will notice granite countertops, pendant lighting, and neutral finishes.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 8 at 09:37pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Cove
3202 Avalon Cove Ln NW, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1680 sqft
Just a few blocks from the Mayo Clinic West's Shuttle Lot, this development is convenient and accessible. Amenities include double vanities, large closets, vaulted ceilings and custom cabinets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 08:16pm
2 Units Available
Village Green Townhomes
1828 41st Street Northwest, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1205 sqft
If you are looking for a step up from apartment living, Village Green Townhomes is the place for you. With all the best amenities and around the clock maintenance, we have everything you need to enjoy the Rochester area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 8 at 09:35pm
19 Units Available
Grandeville At Cascade Lake
182 Grandeville Rd SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,190
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1408 sqft
Located on GrandeVille Road, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include basketball courts, large closets, garages and window blinds. Some apartments also have outdoor entrances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
47 Units Available
Springs At South Broadway Apartments
560 28th St SE, Rochester, MN
Studio
$1,050
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1135 sqft
This property's adjacency to South Broadway Street puts dining and shopping options within walking distance. The community is brand new and offers a coffee bar and smoke-free buildings. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
15 Units Available
Red44
839 16th St SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$1,085
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1318 sqft
Located in an upscale community. This apartment complex offers a rooftop deck with riverfront views. Apartments offer designer finishes and spacious floor plans. Near neighborhood trails and the Mayo Clinic.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Essex Place
939 41st Street Northwest, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$974
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,142
1135 sqft
Our beautiful 1, 2 and 3 bedroom rentals include huge living spaces, a private patio or balcony and large kitchens! Our beautiful grounds and comfortable rooms give you plenty of space to breathe easy.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:51pm
Contact for Availability
Winchester Apartments
3908 19th Ave NW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One and two bedroom apartments located near Rochester International Airport. Homes features vinyl flooring and walk-in closets, in addition to eat-in kitchens with modern cooking appliances. Community amenities include a sundeck and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Essex Park
937 41st St NW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,091
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1216 sqft
Essex Park's gorgeous 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes feature a in-home washer & dryer, large kitchens - fully-equipped with electric kitchen appliances, ample countertop & cabinet space, open & spacious floor plans, a private patio or terrace,
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Kutzky Park
Richard
11 7th Avenue Southwest, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
780 sqft
The Richard Apartments provide the luxuries you have come to expect in high-quality apartment home living.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
4 Units Available
Historic Southwest
Hamilton Apartments
500 4th St SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,175
658 sqft
Prime Rochester location, this community features a garage, 24-hour maintenance and elevator. Units have in-home washer/dryer, spacious walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and bright hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
5 Units Available
Historic Southwest
Furlow Apartments
512 4th St SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$750
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
500 sqft
Located in the heart of Rochester, this community offers 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry, and allows e-payments. Smoke-free units with hardwood floors and full-size bathtubs. Online portal for all tenants to use.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
5 Units Available
Technology Park Apartments
3731 Technology Dr NW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$895
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
943 sqft
Rent and Income Levels Technology Park Apartments will have income restrictions in place on 75% of the apartments. What does this mean? Our rent levels are set based on which income bracket you fall into.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
4 Units Available
Kutzky Park
Zick Apartments
603 1st St SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$825
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near Mayo Clinic Hospital and the Kahler Grand Hotel. Community is smoke-free and features an online portal and 24-hour maintenance. Units are recently renovated with hardwood floors.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rochester, MN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rochester apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

