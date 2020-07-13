/
apartments with pool
114 Apartments for rent in Robbinsdale, MN with pool
Robbinsdale
Beach South
4199 46th Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,117
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1030 sqft
Close to Highway 100, this rental community combines outdoor living with indoor luxury. Spacious grounds, swimming pool, BBQ and grill, and fitness center. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in rooms.
Results within 1 mile of Robbinsdale
Bassett Creek
Heathers Estates
2900 Douglas Drive North, Crystal, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,175
800 sqft
Heathers Estates Senior Living - Property Id: 311251 The Heathers Estates is a 55+ senior community providing Independent Living services to seniors. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes for rent. We are located in Crystal, Minnesota.
Cleveland
3407 Thomas Avenue N
3407 North Thomas Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
883 sqft
Another listing by Mason Hallada with Renters Warehouse. This 2 bed 1 bath is overall great home to rent.
Results within 5 miles of Robbinsdale
Loring Park
Marquee
1410 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,300
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1138 sqft
Modern new construction in the heart of historic Minneapolis, Marquee offers the perfect blend of style, convenience and comfort.
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,245
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,758
1280 sqft
Located in Downtown East with miles of Skyway in every direction, Sora offers an elevated, unpretentious and pet-friendly Minneapolis apartment lifestyle that lets you connect with the city on your terms.
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,129
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1011 sqft
Located close to I-394 for easy transportation, the disabled-friendly community has an impressive walking score of 75. Residents get access to heated parking lots, laundry and game room.
Uptown
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,079
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,517
1229 sqft
Imagine a newly constructed apartment community in uptown Minneapolis that combines spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, and an ideal location in one of the most walkable parts of the city.
Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,079
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
900 sqft
An exceptional renting experience in a thriving community. Recently renovated, pet-friendly units feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Grounds feature pool, sauna, playground, business center, gym and much more.
West Calhoun
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,465
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,488
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
1056 sqft
The Calhoun Greenway is a new apartment community for those with an active lifestyle. Located in Uptown Minneapolis, which is typically traffic-free. Features in-unit laundry, patios, and balconies.
Meadow Lake Park
Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd., New Hope, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,504
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
1087 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Ironwood offers upscale apartments that let you dream bigger.
Uptown
Elan Uptown II
2837 Emerson Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,286
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,421
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1240 sqft
Sophisticated apartment community in the bustling Uptown neighborhood features contemporary design, and resort-like amenities like pools, cabanas, and courtyards. Granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, and custom bamboo flooring.
River Park
Riverview Apartments
8150 W River Rd, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Ample onsite offerings, including a playground, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near gorgeous River Park and the Mississippi River. Easy access to Minnesota SR 252.
Downtown West
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,330
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1061 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Minneapolis, just steps from the river. All units offer residents walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, parking, dog park and gym.
Downtown West
365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,434
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,659
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,789
1409 sqft
New construction community with lavish amenities. On-site Jacuzzi spa, penthouse lounge, skyway connection and private dining room. Fitness center, boxing station and more. LEED-certified building. Designer finishes. Personal errand services.
Uptown
The Walkway
1320 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,299
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1111 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and quartz countertops. Underground parking garage, car wash service. Rooftop pool with jacuzzi and outdoor firepits. Convenient location in walkable Uptown neighborhood.
Cedar Isles - Dean
The Lakes Residences
2622 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,835
1116 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,115
1961 sqft
Boutique and contemporary 1-2 bedroom residences. Apartments with studies. Lakefront penthouses for rent. Near West Lake Street in South Minneapolis. Ultra-luxuriant interiors with excellent views. Onsite laundry. Internet access and fire pit.
Wolfe Park
Park Glen
4501 Park Glen Rd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,150
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1107 sqft
This community offers a 24-hour gym, on-site parking, yoga studio and pool. Units include fireplaces, patios/balconies and have been recently renovated. Just a short drive from Bass Lake Park and the Miracle Mile Shopping Center.
Stevens Square
Ridgewood Arches
223 Ridgewood Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,032
525 sqft
Bigos Management brings you Ridgewood Arches and a high standard of living in every unit, with access to Uptown and Downtown Minneapolis. Units feature 24-hour laundry facilities, and patios, balcony, and hardwood floors.
North Loop
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,380
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1064 sqft
The Junction Flats apartments are in North Loop in a trendy urban location. Luxuriant common areas. Large open floor plans. Great views of Minneapolis. Light rail down nearby. Close to the Minneapolis entertainment district.
Uptown
Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,270
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
980 sqft
Flux Apartments is located in the heart of Uptown Minneapolis where our residents enjoy nearby walking trails on the Midtown Greenway, bridge access to MoZaic and walking distance to Lake of the Isles, Bde Maka Ska (formerly Lake Calhoun) and Lake
Warehouse District
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,390
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
West Calhoun
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,253
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,573
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,246
1182 sqft
Within walking distance of shops, restaurants and lakes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center, community room and outdoor swimming pool. Off-street car parking available.
Elmwood
Cityscape Apartments
5707 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,531
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1176 sqft
Spacious apartments located minutes from West End and Uptown. On-site fitness center, business center and free Wi-Fi. Updated kitchens, private balconies and patios, and full-size in-suite washers and dryers.
West Calhoun
The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,065
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,271
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
944 sqft
Convenience, location and luxury. These units are an oasis in a city lover's paradise. Close to all amenities. Luxury community features include 24- hour concierge, 24-hour gym, pool, spa and business center.
