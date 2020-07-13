Apartment List
284 Apartments for rent in Robbinsdale, MN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Robbinsdale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
40 Units Available
Robbinsdale
Birdtown Flats
3730 West Broadway, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
$1,275
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1138 sqft
Introducing Birdtown Flats, a new community in Robbinsdale, MN offering the ideal lifestyle in the form of studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent! With its convenient location in downtown and a long list of exclusive amenities, our unique
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Robbinsdale
Beach South
4199 46th Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,117
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1030 sqft
Close to Highway 100, this rental community combines outdoor living with indoor luxury. Spacious grounds, swimming pool, BBQ and grill, and fitness center. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in rooms.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Robbinsdale
3400 43rd Ave N
3400 43rd Avenue North, Robbinsdale, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 $1650 3bd/1bth, W/D, gar/off-str. pkg, sm pet OK - Property Id: 301997 quiet Robbinsdale neighborhood w/ Single car garage & offstreet parking! Small pets negotiable.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Robbinsdale
3501 York Avenue North
3501 North York Avenue, Robbinsdale, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
One of a kind 'stone' home on Victory Memorial Drive! Upper level coved ceilings throughout, hardwood floors, fireplace with Italian Marble Hearth in living room, panel doors, large main floor bath, windows galore with views of Victor Memorial
1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jordan
2935 Thomas Ave N
2935 North Thomas Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
2935 Thomas Ave N Available 09/01/20 Story-and-a-half with Central A/C, huge yard, spacious upstairs bedroom, and close to everything! - For faster service make sure to fill out the online information request. If you call, it will delay a response.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Folwell
3300 Newton Ave N
3300 North Newton Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Traditional and beautifully restored Minneapolis home available NOW! Main level living dining room, upper level has two bedrooms and a bath, while lower level has bedroom and another bath.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Cleveland
3407 Thomas Avenue N
3407 North Thomas Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
883 sqft
Another listing by Mason Hallada with Renters Warehouse. This 2 bed 1 bath is overall great home to rent.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Cleveland
3447 Upton Ave N
3447 North Upton Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1250 sqft
Attractive 3 Bedroom Rambler, Ceiling Fans in every room, Tile Kitchen, Tile Bathroom, Jacuzzi, Patio Pavers, Paver Sidewalks, and Driveway....North Memorial Parkway {3} blocks, Public Transportation {2} block, North Memorial Hospital {7} blocks....
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
25 Units Available
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,129
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1011 sqft
Located close to I-394 for easy transportation, the disabled-friendly community has an impressive walking score of 75. Residents get access to heated parking lots, laundry and game room.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Stevens Square
Ridgewood Arches
223 Ridgewood Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,032
525 sqft
Bigos Management brings you Ridgewood Arches and a high standard of living in every unit, with access to Uptown and Downtown Minneapolis. Units feature 24-hour laundry facilities, and patios, balcony, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
2 Units Available
Eliot
The Gables at Park Pointe
1361 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,229
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1084 sqft
Located in the heart of St. Louis Park with easy access to I-394. Units in luxury community include dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
106 Units Available
Loring Park
Marquee
1410 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,285
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1138 sqft
Modern new construction in the heart of historic Minneapolis, Marquee offers the perfect blend of style, convenience and comfort.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
37 Units Available
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,245
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,758
1280 sqft
Located in Downtown East with miles of Skyway in every direction, Sora offers an elevated, unpretentious and pet-friendly Minneapolis apartment lifestyle that lets you connect with the city on your terms.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
34 Units Available
North Loop
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,380
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1064 sqft
The Junction Flats apartments are in North Loop in a trendy urban location. Luxuriant common areas. Large open floor plans. Great views of Minneapolis. Light rail down nearby. Close to the Minneapolis entertainment district.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
32 Units Available
Uptown
Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,270
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
980 sqft
Flux Apartments is located in the heart of Uptown Minneapolis where our residents enjoy nearby walking trails on the Midtown Greenway, bridge access to MoZaic and walking distance to Lake of the Isles, Bde Maka Ska (formerly Lake Calhoun) and Lake
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
17 Units Available
Warehouse District
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,390
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
West Calhoun
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,253
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,573
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,246
1182 sqft
Within walking distance of shops, restaurants and lakes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center, community room and outdoor swimming pool. Off-street car parking available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
17 Units Available
Loring Park
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$859
343 sqft
1 Bedroom
$973
453 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Minneapolis, with easy access to public transportation. Apartments feature tile floors, extra storage room, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Elmwood
Cityscape Apartments
5707 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,531
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1176 sqft
Spacious apartments located minutes from West End and Uptown. On-site fitness center, business center and free Wi-Fi. Updated kitchens, private balconies and patios, and full-size in-suite washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
37 Units Available
West Calhoun
The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,065
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,271
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
944 sqft
Convenience, location and luxury. These units are an oasis in a city lover's paradise. Close to all amenities. Luxury community features include 24- hour concierge, 24-hour gym, pool, spa and business center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
28 Units Available
West Calhoun
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,465
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,488
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
1056 sqft
The Calhoun Greenway is a new apartment community for those with an active lifestyle. Located in Uptown Minneapolis, which is typically traffic-free. Features in-unit laundry, patios, and balconies.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,079
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
900 sqft
An exceptional renting experience in a thriving community. Recently renovated, pet-friendly units feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Grounds feature pool, sauna, playground, business center, gym and much more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,244
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments in a full-service community that celebrates active living. Pet-friendly apartments with dishwasher, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Some units feature ensuite laundry. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
115 Units Available
Uptown
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,079
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,517
1229 sqft
Imagine a newly constructed apartment community in uptown Minneapolis that combines spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, and an ideal location in one of the most walkable parts of the city.
City Guide for Robbinsdale, MN

Tweet tweet! Robbinsdale. Minnesota is nicknamed Birdtown. Why? Well, because a robin is a bird, duh.

Robbinsdale is a picturesque city located to the northwest of the state's largest city, Minneapolis. In fact, this city, with a population of approximately 14,000, was once a suburb of Minneapolis. As a resident of Robbinsdale, you're only a 13-minute drive away from The City of Lakes. It's like having the best of both the worlds - living in a small town that has its own charm and getting to attend the Minnesota Twins' home games at the Target Field in the big city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Robbinsdale, MN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Robbinsdale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

