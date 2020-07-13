48 Apartments for rent in Ramsey, MN with parking
Before you get too excited, it's Ramsey, not Ramesses. We get it, they sound similar, but one is a pharaoh from long ago, and another is a beautiful town with a lot of happy people. You decide which.
Ramsey is a community located 20 miles North West of Minneapolis. More than half of the City borders the Rum River and Mississippi Rivers. The city, named after the first elected governor of Minnesota, Alexander Ramsey, is a residential, industrial and commercial juggernaut, similar to New York City, but with 2,980,000 less people. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ramsey apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.