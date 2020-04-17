All apartments in Mound
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:16 PM

2184 Ashland Lane

2184 Ashland Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2184 Ashland Lane, Mound, MN 55364

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
***Spring Special: $500 Credit with an April Lease Signing & Move In***
***In person and virtual tours are available, please contact the agent for more details.***

Recently remodeled 3 bedroom home in Mound that has 3 bathrooms (1 full, and two 1/2), with new carpet, new blinds, and fresh paint! This home has some great features including a back deck that overlooks the yard, a bonus living room space, a partially finished basement, central AC, a 1 car attached garage, and laundry. All bedrooms all located on the main level. Close to a chain of lakes, walking distance to Harrison Bay!
Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=133XYbM-7DA&feature=youtu.be

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2184 Ashland Lane have any available units?
2184 Ashland Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mound, MN.
What amenities does 2184 Ashland Lane have?
Some of 2184 Ashland Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2184 Ashland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2184 Ashland Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2184 Ashland Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2184 Ashland Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2184 Ashland Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2184 Ashland Lane offers parking.
Does 2184 Ashland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2184 Ashland Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2184 Ashland Lane have a pool?
No, 2184 Ashland Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2184 Ashland Lane have accessible units?
No, 2184 Ashland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2184 Ashland Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2184 Ashland Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2184 Ashland Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2184 Ashland Lane has units with air conditioning.

