2184 Ashland Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Recently remodeled 3 bedroom home in Mound that has 3 bathrooms (1 full, and two 1/2), with new carpet, new blinds, and fresh paint! This home has some great features including a back deck that overlooks the yard, a bonus living room space, a partially finished basement, central AC, a 1 car attached garage, and laundry. All bedrooms all located on the main level. Close to a chain of lakes, walking distance to Harrison Bay!

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=133XYbM-7DA&feature=youtu.be



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

