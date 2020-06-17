1319 2nd Avenue South

Amenities

pet friendly

Available IMMEDIATELY!!! Check out this 4 bed 1 bath home which is just minutes from colleges, shopping, restraunts and so much more. All 4 bedrooms, bathroom, and laundry are on main level and boasts a large fenced in yard. Don't miss out on this opportunity. No application fee. Rent is $1350 with $1350 security deposit. Pets OK with $250 pet fee. Call, text, or message today for a showing! Will work with credit, income verification required. Tenant responsible for all utilities, snow removal, and lawn care.