Moorhead, MN
1319 2nd Avenue South
Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:57 PM

1319 2nd Avenue South

1319 2nd Avenue South · (701) 330-0533
Location

1319 2nd Avenue South, Moorhead, MN 56560

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 2156 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available IMMEDIATELY!!! Check out this 4 bed 1 bath home which is just minutes from colleges, shopping, restraunts and so much more. All 4 bedrooms, bathroom, and laundry are on main level and boasts a large fenced in yard. Don't miss out on this opportunity. No application fee. Rent is $1350 with $1350 security deposit. Pets OK with $250 pet fee. Call, text, or message today for a showing! Will work with credit, income verification required. Tenant responsible for all utilities, snow removal, and lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 2nd Avenue South have any available units?
1319 2nd Avenue South has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1319 2nd Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
1319 2nd Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 2nd Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 1319 2nd Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 1319 2nd Avenue South offer parking?
No, 1319 2nd Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 1319 2nd Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1319 2nd Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 2nd Avenue South have a pool?
No, 1319 2nd Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 1319 2nd Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 1319 2nd Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 2nd Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1319 2nd Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1319 2nd Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 1319 2nd Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
