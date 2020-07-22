Apartment List
MN
/
mendota heights
/
studio apartments
158 Studio Apartments for rent in Mendota Heights, MN

158 Studio Apartments for rent in Mendota Heights, MN

Studio apartments could offer the best of Mendota Heights living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, an... Read Guide >
31 Units Available
$
31 Units Available
West Seventh
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,137
495 sqft
Now Open! Irvine Exchange Apartments connects you to the best St. Paul has to offer where the riverfront, Irvine Park, and downtown convenience meet.
7 Units Available
$
7 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Straus Lofts
350 Sibley St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$953
574 sqft
Unique floor plans feature high ceilings, large windows and spacious closets. Conveniently located near bus station, park, library and playground. Close to shopping, schools and daycare. Pet friendly.
93 Units Available
$
93 Units Available
Energy Park
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$835
454 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN.The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
7 Units Available
7 Units Available
Highland
The Finn
725 Cleveland Ave S, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,625
576 sqft
Near Highland restaurants and boutiques. Luxurious interiors with an indoor fireplaces and coffee bar. Designer cabinetry, white oak plank flooring, and rolling barn doors on bedrooms. Built-in wine rack.
38 Units Available
$
38 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Pioneer Endicott
141 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,050
401 sqft
With a 95 walk score, this downtown 16-story building provides historic charm and upscale living. Recently renovated with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Close to the Farmer's Market with 24-hour gym and maintenance.
9 Units Available
$
9 Units Available
Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S, Eagan, MN
Studio
$1,036
548 sqft
Homes with fully equipped kitchens, private balconies, fireplaces, and extra storage room. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
7 Units Available
7 Units Available
Ericsson
Oaks Station Place
3550 E 46th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,064
528 sqft
Oaks Station Place Apartments offers choices, with 104 residential apartments and first floor retail spaces. The units have on-site laundry, patios and balconies, garbage disposals, hardwood floors and granite counters.
6 Units Available
6 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Commission House Apartments
282 6th Street E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$995
325 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Commission House Apartments in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
22 Units Available
22 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,307
511 sqft
Stunning Art Deco building featuring studio to three-bedroom units. Next to Mississippi River, close to Union Depot, Route 52 and I-94. Entertainment just minutes away. Rooftop terrace, fitness center, historic lobby, parking.
34 Units Available
$
34 Units Available
Snelling Hamline
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,293
505 sqft
Unique floor plans available from studio to townhouse in this luxurious historic property, the former Liberty State Bank. Upscale, newly renovated apartments above ground-floor shops. Convenient urban location in downtown Saint Paul.
15 Units Available
$
15 Units Available
South Loop
Village Club Apartments
1930 E 86th St, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$899
550 sqft
Find a relaxing lifestyle at Village Club Apartments in Bloomington, MN with studio, one, and two bedroom apartments that are just minutes from great dining and shopping.
35 Units Available
$
35 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$971
450 sqft
Lowertown area, next to Mears Park. Close to I-94, I-35E, entertainment and restaurants. Classy apartments with modern interiors, walk-in closets, granite counters. Controlled entry, games room, bike storage and 24-hour laundry.
2 Units Available
2 Units Available
Windsor South Apartments
2280 Silver Ln, New Brighton, MN
Studio
$965
457 sqft
Windsor South is centrally located, surrounded by shopping centers, fine dining restaurants, walking trails and more. A pet-friendly apartment complex, this is a comfortable living situation for your entire family.
86 Units Available
$
86 Units Available
Merriam Park East
Harper Apartments
150 Snelling Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,200
494 sqft
Sitting above a familiar and inviting dark wood paneled pub, burrowed at the corner of Selby and Snelling Avenues, Harper Apartments offers co-working desks and offices, and a variety of living options with charming amenities.
42 Units Available
$
42 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,059
557 sqft
Downtown St. Paul apartment with Mississippi River views. A walker's paradise and close to three bus stops. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors make for a stunning studio or 1-3 bedroom apartment.
9 Units Available
9 Units Available
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy, Eagan, MN
Studio
$898
460 sqft
Spacious floor plans with exposed brick and historic arches. Beautiful outdoor pool area with park-like setting. Minutes from Eagan Outlet Mall and the freeways. Updated interiors with spacious floor plans and storage.
6 Units Available
6 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Press House Apartments
345 Cedar St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$975
538 sqft
Once home to Minnesota Mutual Life Insurance and the Pioneer Press Newspaper, the historic building in downtown Saint Paul is being converted into 144 studio, one, two and three bedroom income restricted apartments.
10 Units Available
10 Units Available
Summit Hill
Grand & Dale
628 Grand Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$929
500 sqft
Grand and Dale apartments are the epitome of convenient living. The community is located on historic beautiful Grand Avenue in St. Paul. Everything you need from shopping to dining is within walking distance.
27 Units Available
$
27 Units Available
Indigo
8001 33rd Ave. South, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,176
543 sqft
Indigo Apartments provide the latest in lifestyle living with a zen garden, pool, sky room, dog park and access to light rail. Modern units with all the desirable features.
63 Units Available
$
63 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,069
464 sqft
The best of tower apartment downtown St. Paul living with 360-degree skyline and river views, rooftop entertainment and connected skyway access to restaurants and shopping. Community garden, pool, sauna and other luxury amenities.
14 Units Available
14 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
The Parkside
250 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,210
540 sqft
Historic, 20th-century living at its finest. 14-foot ceilings complement the interior design of exposed brick and wood beams. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters inside, 24-hour gym and sauna outside.
42 Units Available
42 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
The Donegan
241 East Kellogg Boulevard, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,260
388 sqft
Prime, Pet-Friendly Living in Lowertown Just north of the river near Union Depot in Lowertown, The Donegan delivers a casual, contemporary urban lifestyle wrapped in historic character.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Merriam Park West
Town & Country Apartments
2214 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$785
260 sqft
Town & Country Apts is located at 2214 Marshall Ave. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
155 Units Available
155 Units Available
West Seventh
The Hill
255 Western Avenue N, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,225
546 sqft
Welcome to The Hill Apartments — an charming community nestled in the architecturally-pleasing neighborhood of Cathedral Hill, set to welcome you in November 2020! Begin a new life journey in one of our St Paul, MN, apartments and be inspired every
City Guide for Mendota Heights, MN

Chalk it up to a talented citizenry or an abundance of recreational land, but Mendota Heights certainly knows how to turn out talented athletes. Notable past residents include Vikings player Matt Birk, Twins player Justin Morneau and Olympic equestrian Becky Holder.

Mendota Heights, Minnesota, is the epitome of an inner-ring Twin Cities suburb. The townhouses for rent in Mendota Heights are a short drive or bus ride to both St. Paul and Minneapolis. Other prominent features in this city are the presence of several gorgeous recreational areas, including the Dodge Nature Center and Friendly Marsh Park. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Mendota Heights, MN

Studio apartments could offer the best of Mendota Heights living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Mendota Heights during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

