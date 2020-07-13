/
apartments with pool
167 Apartments for rent in Mendota Heights, MN with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
The Riverwood
1015 Sibley Memorial Hwy, Mendota Heights, MN
Studio
$1,302
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,489
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1280 sqft
Live a stone's throw from the Mississippi River! Apartments have beautiful views and luxurious features. Community features 24-hour gym, fire pit and courtyard, tennis court and yoga for all residents.
Results within 1 mile of Mendota Heights
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
17 Units Available
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,110
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1100 sqft
Overlooking Lemay Lake and close to the I-35E, these modern apartments are spacious and well appointed. The community offers smoke-free units, a 24-hour gym, a swimming pool and a fully equipped business center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Highland
Woodstone
2335 Stewart Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,180
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
954 sqft
Overlooking the Mississippi River and just minutes from St. Paul International Airport. Heated underground parking and a complimentary airport shuttle for residents. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Highland
Highland Ridge Apartments
2285 Stewart Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,345
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1246 sqft
Nest technology and proximity to the Mississippi River make these luxury apartments worth a look. Community amenities are bountiful with a pool table, sauna, tennis and volleyball courts, swimming pool and exclusive clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Highland
The Plaza
2353 Youngman Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1568 sqft
Sparkling swimming pool and stunning interiors with granite counter and dishwasher included. Proximity to Shepherd Park means you can enjoy nature trails and scenic views. Pet friendly with ample amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Chateau Carmel
1555 Bellows Street, West St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,165
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1130 sqft
Chateau Carmel boasts the largest size apartments in St.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Riverview
416 Cherokee Avenue
416 South Cherokee Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. This is a beautiful duplex in South St Paul overlooking the bluffs of the Mississippi River.
Results within 5 miles of Mendota Heights
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
12 Units Available
Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S, Eagan, MN
Studio
$1,076
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,223
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
936 sqft
Homes with fully equipped kitchens, private balconies, fireplaces, and extra storage room. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
27 Units Available
Avana Southview
4930 Ashley Lane, Inver Grove Heights, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,097
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1099 sqft
One- through two-bedroom apartments near I-494 and Highway 52. Recently renovated unit are pet friendly and have patios or balconies. On-site dog park, barbecue pits and remodeled clubhouse and coffee bar are sure to please.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
249 Units Available
South Loop
The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,320
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,231
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,784
1384 sqft
Now Open!Offering in-person and virtual tours by appointment. The Fenley is a great place to venture Bloomington’s newest and most sophisticated apartment residence offers superior amenities, abundant outdoor space, and elevated design.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
87 Units Available
Energy Park
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,090
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1075 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN. The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
68 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,069
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,184
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1095 sqft
The best of tower apartment downtown St. Paul living with 360-degree skyline and river views, rooftop entertainment and connected skyway access to restaurants and shopping. Community garden, pool, sauna and other luxury amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
91 Units Available
Merriam Park East
Harper Apartments
150 Snelling Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,195
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
983 sqft
Sitting above a familiar and inviting dark wood paneled pub, burrowed at the corner of Selby and Snelling Avenues, Harper Apartments offers co-working desks and offices, and a variety of living options with charming amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy, Eagan, MN
Studio
$953
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,118
835 sqft
Spacious floor plans with exposed brick and historic arches. Beautiful outdoor pool area with park-like setting. Minutes from Eagan Outlet Mall and the freeways. Updated interiors with spacious floor plans and storage.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
40 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$971
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,042
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
881 sqft
Lowertown area, next to Mears Park. Close to I-94, I-35E, entertainment and restaurants. Classy apartments with modern interiors, walk-in closets, granite counters. Controlled entry, games room, bike storage and 24-hour laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
9 Units Available
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road, Eagan, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
920 sqft
Now with in-unit Washer/Dryers! Surrounded by mature trees & beautiful landscaping, Ballantrae Apartments offers a pleasant escape from the hustle-bustle of everyday life.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
29 Units Available
West Seventh
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,150
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,516
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
1258 sqft
Now Open! Irvine Exchange Apartments connects you to the best St. Paul has to offer where the riverfront, Irvine Park, and downtown convenience meet.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
25 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,194
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,922
1292 sqft
Stunning Art Deco building featuring studio to three-bedroom units. Next to Mississippi River, close to Union Depot, Route 52 and I-94. Entertainment just minutes away. Rooftop terrace, fitness center, historic lobby, parking.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
34 Units Available
Indigo
8001 33rd Ave. South, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,176
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,387
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1132 sqft
Indigo Apartments provide the latest in lifestyle living with a zen garden, pool, sky room, dog park and access to light rail. Modern units with all the desirable features.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
30 Units Available
Snelling Hamline
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,367
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,639
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1300 sqft
Unique floor plans available from studio to townhouse in this luxurious historic property, the former Liberty State Bank. Upscale, newly renovated apartments above ground-floor shops. Convenient urban location in downtown Saint Paul.
Last updated July 8 at 09:38pm
24 Units Available
West Seventh
Oxbo
202 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,240
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1091 sqft
Enjoy Irvine Park and other nearby St. Paul attractions. Stylish interiors with stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. Amenities are bountiful with choices like a hot tub, media room, coffee bar and more.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
South Loop
Village Club Apartments
1930 E 86th St, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$899
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1025 sqft
Find a relaxing lifestyle at Village Club Apartments in Bloomington, MN with studio, one, and two bedroom apartments that are just minutes from great dining and shopping.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
155 Units Available
West Seventh
The Hill
255 Western Avenue N, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,225
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1140 sqft
Welcome to The Hill Apartments — an charming community nestled in the architecturally-pleasing neighborhood of Cathedral Hill, set to welcome you in November 2020! Begin a new life journey in one of our St Paul, MN, apartments and be inspired every
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1454 sqft
Luxury community situated in the heart of Eagan, MN. Residents in units can enjoy walk-in closets, ice maker, fireplace and in-unit laundry. The complex offers a gym, parking, pool, volleyball court and more.
