All apartments in Forest Lake
Find more places like 8615 215th st n Forest lake.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forest Lake, MN
/
8615 215th st n Forest lake
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

8615 215th st n Forest lake

8615 215th Street North · (612) 418-5892
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8615 215th Street North, Forest Lake, MN 55025

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8615 215th st n Forest lake · Avail. Jul 1

$2,110

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2012 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
8615 215th st n Forest lake Available 07/01/20 Rare Forest Lake schools and FL lake view 4 bed property available for lease!!! - Come check out this amazing new rental in Forest lake schools! Has views of the lake, boasts 4 beds, 2 baths! 2 beds upstairs with a big family room that overlooks an open kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, big open lower level with lots of room for entertaining and 2 more beds and a bathroom down there! Huge backyard for playing, and super close to the high school and forest lake!!! Call Neal w/the Dreamteam of National Realty Guild today!!!
600+credit
No evictions/collections/judgments
BKY and Foreclosure OK!
Pets allowed w/$300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet!
12 month lease minimum
Section 8 currently not approved for this property!

Neal - 612-418-5892

(RLNE5618156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8615 215th st n Forest lake have any available units?
8615 215th st n Forest lake has a unit available for $2,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8615 215th st n Forest lake currently offering any rent specials?
8615 215th st n Forest lake isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8615 215th st n Forest lake pet-friendly?
Yes, 8615 215th st n Forest lake is pet friendly.
Does 8615 215th st n Forest lake offer parking?
No, 8615 215th st n Forest lake does not offer parking.
Does 8615 215th st n Forest lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8615 215th st n Forest lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8615 215th st n Forest lake have a pool?
No, 8615 215th st n Forest lake does not have a pool.
Does 8615 215th st n Forest lake have accessible units?
No, 8615 215th st n Forest lake does not have accessible units.
Does 8615 215th st n Forest lake have units with dishwashers?
No, 8615 215th st n Forest lake does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8615 215th st n Forest lake have units with air conditioning?
No, 8615 215th st n Forest lake does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8615 215th st n Forest lake?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MN
Roseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNSouth St. Paul, MNSt. Croix Falls, WICottage Grove, MNColumbia Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity