Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

8615 215th st n Forest lake Available 07/01/20 Rare Forest Lake schools and FL lake view 4 bed property available for lease!!! - Come check out this amazing new rental in Forest lake schools! Has views of the lake, boasts 4 beds, 2 baths! 2 beds upstairs with a big family room that overlooks an open kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, big open lower level with lots of room for entertaining and 2 more beds and a bathroom down there! Huge backyard for playing, and super close to the high school and forest lake!!! Call Neal w/the Dreamteam of National Realty Guild today!!!

600+credit

No evictions/collections/judgments

BKY and Foreclosure OK!

Pets allowed w/$300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet!

12 month lease minimum

Section 8 currently not approved for this property!



Neal - 612-418-5892



(RLNE5618156)