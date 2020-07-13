/
pet friendly apartments
161 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Falcon Heights, MN
16 Units Available
Falcon Heights
Larpenteur Manor Apartments
1740 Larpenteur Ave W, Falcon Heights, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$924
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1000 sqft
One-bedroom apartments near bus lines and shopping for access to best of the Twin Cities. Carpeting and extra storage make apartments comfortable. Community includes pool, garage and on-site laundry. Cats welcome.
1 Unit Available
Falcon Heights
Falcon Heights Town Square
1550 Larpenteur Ave W, Falcon Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,271
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near schools and area parks. This newer community offers modern amenities. Pets permitted. Controlled access provided. Large closets and carpeting throughout these homes. Balconies provided.
Results within 1 mile of Falcon Heights
15 Units Available
Falcon Heights
Como Park Apartments
1385 W Jessamine Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
945 sqft
Como Park Apartments is conveniently located near Como Park, the Zoo, Conservatory and Como Lake. Walk along miles of trails or hop in your car for a short drive to shopping malls, restaurants, several universities and both downtown St.
16 Units Available
Energy Park
The Kendrick
1353 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
898 sqft
Luxury rentals in prime location of the Energy Park neighborhood of St. Paul. Landscaped gardens and immaculate grounds. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance. Pet friendly.
8 Units Available
Hamline
Rose Vista
1223 ½ Rose Vista Ct, Roseville, MN
Studio
$1,040
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,069
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
810 sqft
Looking for a location that is close to malls, schools and commercial buildings? Rose Vista fits the bill. Their spacious 1- and 2-bedroom units come with storage, air conditioning, an outdoor pool, tanning suite and fitness center.
8 Units Available
Energy Park
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1056 sqft
Prime location apartments. Pet-friendly units with in-suite laundry, appliances and patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Energy Park Business and Technology Centers and Minnesota State Fair.
4 Units Available
Hamline Pointe Apartments
1125 Hamline Avenue N, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
913 sqft
We are in a perfect location, just across the street from Como Park in a quaint St Paul neighborhood. Excellent location for Hamline and University of MN, St Paul Campus students. Better Apartments. Better Service. Better Life.
2 Units Available
Roselawn
Roseville Terrace
1759 Dunlap St N, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
875 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with huge balconies/patios, lots of light and updated appliances. Located close to I-694 and I-35 for easy access to downtown.
5 Units Available
St. Anthony
Hampden Square
2333 Long Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$939
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
839 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In a residential neighborhood, about 6 miles from downtown St. Paul. Easy access to highways 94 and 280. The one-bedroom apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes feature on-site laundry and off-street parking.
1 Unit Available
Roselawn
Lexlawn
1125 Roselawn Ave W, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
875 sqft
Great Roseville location close to Rosedale Center, Reservoir Woods Park and Como Park Zoo. Units have utilities included, ceiling fan and air conditioner. Community has off-street parking, additional storage and laundry facilities.
1 Unit Available
St. Anthony
1365 North Eustis Street - 1365-10
1365 North Eustis Street, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$995
850 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale
1634 Eustis St - 05
1634 Eustis Street, Lauderdale, MN
1 Bedroom
$867
550 sqft
Contact info: Jon | CPM Homes | 651-560-0632 (Text is Best) -Crossroad Apartments- (3 buildings/ 52 units) 2400 Larpenteur Ave W, Lauderdale, MN 1634 Eustis St, Lauderdale, MN 1642 Eustis St, Lauderdale, MN $867/mo KEY FEATURES: Sq Footage: 550
1 Unit Available
Energy Park
1390 Carling Dr, Unit 105
1390 Carling Drive, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
523 sqft
1390 Carling Dr, Unit 105 Available 08/01/20 Studio Available August 1, Great Layout, Storage, Walkout to Patio, Underground Parking, Heat/Water/Trash Included! - Studio available August 1 off Energy Park Drive in St. Paul.
1 Unit Available
St. Anthony
1355 North Eustis Street - 1355-11
1355 North Eustis Street, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$950
750 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
Results within 5 miles of Falcon Heights
85 Units Available
Nicollet Island
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,395
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
929 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gibson in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
45 Units Available
Downtown West
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,195
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,496
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,209
1104 sqft
Latitude 45 is located between Downtown Minneapolis and the Mill District. It offers modern interiors with hardwood flooring, a subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, handmade kitchen islands, outdoor spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.
30 Units Available
Downtown West
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,257
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,124
1105 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
2 Units Available
Summit - University
Crocus Hill Flats
744 Ashland Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
775 sqft
Nestled in the beautiful Summit Hill neighborhood in St. Paul, you’ll love this unique building! Crocus Hill Flats has unique one, two- and three-bedroom apartments, filled with natural light from oversize windows.
1 Unit Available
Highland
Ford Parkway Apartments
1912 Ford Pkwy, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$945
650 sqft
Prime location in Highland Park neighborhood close to the Airport and Mall of America. Units have generous closets, built-in shelving and updated appliances. Laundry facilities on-site.
6 Units Available
Highland
St. Paul Avenue
956 Saint Paul Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
700 sqft
Cat-friendly community featuring off-street parking, on-site laundry facilities, 24/7 maintenance, and bonus storage. Conveniently located near Hwy 55, Hwy 5, and I-35E and close to public transportation. Rent includes utilities.
37 Units Available
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,245
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,758
1280 sqft
Located in Downtown East with miles of Skyway in every direction, Sora offers an elevated, unpretentious and pet-friendly Minneapolis apartment lifestyle that lets you connect with the city on your terms.
10 Units Available
Little Canada
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,357
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1139 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
7 Units Available
Lake Josephine
Hamline Terrace
1360 Terrace Dr, Roseville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,076
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1025 sqft
Tree-lined apartment complex with indoor swimming pool, near Rosedale Shopping Center. Apartments have garbage disposal, air conditioning, oven and dishwasher. On-site laundry, garage, gym and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
26 Units Available
St. Anthony
The Landings at Silver Lake Village
2551 38th Ave NE, St. Anthony, MN
Studio
$1,252
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,477
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1240 sqft
Luxury community featuring hot tub, fire pit, pool, and sauna. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Prestemon Park in St. Anthony, MN.
