Apartment List
/
MN
/
falcon heights
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:44 AM

162 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Falcon Heights, MN

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Falcon Heights offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reason... Read Guide >

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Falcon Heights
1757 Maple Court
1757 Maple Court, Falcon Heights, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1450 sqft
**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE** Email acoleman@renterswarehouse.com for details. Available as soon as August 1st, as late as September 1st.
Results within 5 miles of Falcon Heights
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:25 AM
$
5 Units Available
St. Anthony West
The Julia
80 Broadway Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Julia in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:05 AM
$
76 Units Available
Nicollet Island
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
929 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gibson in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
33 Units Available
Snelling Hamline
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,094
1300 sqft
Unique floor plans available from studio to townhouse in this luxurious historic property, the former Liberty State Bank. Upscale, newly renovated apartments above ground-floor shops. Convenient urban location in downtown Saint Paul.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
92 Units Available
Energy Park
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1075 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN.The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
37 Units Available
University
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1038 sqft
This upscale and urban oasis in Prospect Park takes convenience to a new level with walking distance to the University of Minnesota campus and Stadium Village out your front door.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
18 Units Available
St. Anthony
808 Berry Place
808 Berry St, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1346 sqft
Located just off I-34 close to downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and the light rail. Luxury apartments with washer/dryer in unit, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and more. Community has sauna, pool and large common patios.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:39 AM
27 Units Available
Downtown West
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,289
1105 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Bottineau
Lowry Row
2407 2nd St NE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1123 sqft
211 24th Ave NE Available 09/03/20 2 Bedroom Townhomes in Northeast - This luxury two bedroom town home is located in trendy Northeast Minneapolis and available September 3rd! With numerous breweries and restaurant, not to mention an excess of
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
27 Units Available
Nicollet Island
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1343 sqft
Custom apartments with quartz countertops, USB power outlets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the conference room and cyber cafe on-site. Minutes from Boom Island Park and the Mill City Museum. Easy access to I-35W.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
26 Units Available
Warehouse District
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
1185 sqft
In Minneapolis' Warehouse District, the apartment community features a fire pit, a coffee bar and a dog park. Interiors boast granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
7 Units Available
Ericsson
Oaks Station Place
3550 E 46th St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,952
1148 sqft
Oaks Station Place Apartments offers choices, with 104 residential apartments and first floor retail spaces. The units have on-site laundry, patios and balconies, garbage disposals, hardwood floors and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
13 Units Available
West Seventh
Crosby Pointe
1115 Elway St, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1182 sqft
Wooded area near walking trails and parks. Close to I-35E and minutes to downtown St. Paul and entertainment. Recently renovated units with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse, elevator, sauna and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
13 Units Available
Sheridan
Grain Belt
1215 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1099 sqft
The Grain Belt buildings are historical. Features an outdoor plaza based on historic structures, a block-long promenade, and views of the city. In-unit laundry, patios and balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
43 Units Available
Downtown West
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1104 sqft
Latitude 45 is located between Downtown Minneapolis and the Mill District. It offers modern interiors with hardwood flooring, a subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, handmade kitchen islands, outdoor spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
$
49 Units Available
Downtown West
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1072 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Minneapolis, just steps from the river. All units offer residents walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, parking, dog park and gym.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Macalester - Groveland
Lexington Hills
360 S Lexington Pkwy, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
967 sqft
Lexington Hills Apartments have much to offer! The community is located in an established neighborhood just minutes from historic downtown St. Paul. Beautiful trees and plants surround the property.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:01 AM
$
86 Units Available
Downtown East
Ox-Op
1111 Washington Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
962 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ox-Op in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
31 Units Available
West Seventh
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
1258 sqft
Now Open! Irvine Exchange Apartments connects you to the best St. Paul has to offer where the riverfront, Irvine Park, and downtown convenience meet.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
18 Units Available
North Loop
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1180 sqft
Great location near main roadways, groceries, dining and more. Ultra-modern apartments with beautiful finishes. Parking garage, 24 hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
21 Units Available
St. Anthony
The Landings at Silver Lake Village
2551 38th Ave NE, St. Anthony, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1240 sqft
Luxury community featuring hot tub, fire pit, pool, and sauna. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Prestemon Park in St. Anthony, MN.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 21 at 02:40 AM
$
40 Units Available
Downtown West
365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,789
1409 sqft
New construction community with lavish amenities. On-site Jacuzzi spa, penthouse lounge, skyway connection and private dining room. Fitness center, boxing station and more. LEED-certified building. Designer finishes. Personal errand services.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:26 AM
33 Units Available
St. Anthony
2700 University
2700 University Ave W, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1237 sqft
Superb location on the Green Line puts you close to everything you need in St. Paul. Elegant interiors complement the spacious community amenities: coffee bar, green community, free sporting event tickets, cycling and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
11 Units Available
Little Canada
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1139 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Falcon Heights, MN

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Falcon Heights offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Falcon Heights offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Falcon Heights. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

Similar Pages

Falcon Heights 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFalcon Heights 2 Bedroom ApartmentsFalcon Heights Apartments with BalconiesFalcon Heights Apartments with Garages
Falcon Heights Apartments with GymsFalcon Heights Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFalcon Heights Apartments with ParkingFalcon Heights Apartments with Pools
Falcon Heights Apartments with Washer-DryersFalcon Heights Cheap ApartmentsFalcon Heights Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MNBig Lake, MNRogers, MN
St. Anthony, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MNExcelsior, MNIsanti, MNHugo, MNSomerset, WIStillwater, MNNew Richmond, WISouth St. Paul, MNMound, MNZimmerman, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities