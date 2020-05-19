All apartments in Dassel
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:12 AM

210 4th Street South

210 4th Street South · (763) 234-7589
Location

210 4th Street South, Dassel, MN 55325

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

Amenities

2 bedrooms, 2 baths house. Natural gas forced air space/wall heater.

~ Requires 1st rent of $650.00, last month rent of $650.00, plus $1,000.00 security deposit
~ All applicants will have a credit, criminal and rental background check
~ 1-year lease
~ Tenants are responsible for utilities
~ No Pets, owners policy
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

