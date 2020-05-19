210 4th Street South

Amenities
2 bedrooms, 2 baths house. Natural gas forced air space/wall heater.
~ Requires 1st rent of $650.00, last month rent of $650.00, plus $1,000.00 security deposit
~ All applicants will have a credit, criminal and rental background check
~ 1-year lease
~ Tenants are responsible for utilities
~ No Pets, owners policy
