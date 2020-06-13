127 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Crystal, MN

Hey there, North Star State apartment scavengers, and welcome to your virtual Crystal, MN apartment finding headquarters! Conveniently located just 6 miles from Minneapolis, Crystal is a quiet, suburban little bedroom community that plays host to some of the most attractive, family-friendly rentals you’ll find anywhere in Minnesota. Are you ready to embark on the journey for the Crystal, Minnesota apartment of your dreams? Then journey on, ladies and gents, because an apartment in Crystal wit...

Although Crystal is nearly 80 percent owner-occupied, you’ll find a surprisingly nice selection of rentals both within city limits and in the surrounding communities of Valley Place, Robbinsdale, Becker, and New Hope (which, strangely enough, was not named after the Star Wars film). Apartments in and around Crystal run the gamut from cheap ($600 or less for a basic studio apartment) to sort of steep ($1100 or more for a family-sized luxury unit). Amenities, fortunately, are top-notch in most Crystal apartment complexes and often include swimming pools, garages, clubhouses, gyms, complementary Wi-Fi, some utilities included, and more.

Planning to share room and board with a furry four-legged roommate? Pet policies differ from place to place, but you’ll be glad to know that more than a few apartments in Crystal are welcoming of cats, dogs, fish, land crabs, wolf packs, ravenous vultures, and mad cows alike. Just be prepared to fork over an extra $25 or so in rent each month if you need a pet-friendly apartment in Crystal.

Apartment complexes in Crystal almost unanimously have vacancies year-round, so don’t worry about getting stuck on one of those über-aggravating waiting lists. Just bring along proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous residences when you’re ready to commit to an apartment in Crystal, and you’ll be chillin’ (quite literally) with Minnesota’s finest before you know it! Property managers do, however, usually run background/credit checks on prospective tenants, meaning you’ll need a respectable cosigner to seal the deal if your credit history suggests you think overdue bills and junk mail are one and the same.

One of the nicest aspects of Crystal is that the city doesn’t have anything even remotely resembling a sketchy area or danger zone. There is a ‘hood or two located right next to the train tracks, just south of Bass Lake, that can get noisy and look a little more rundown, but even these neighborhoods are largely safe, suburban, and filled with 2.3 kids and a dog playing in the yard. Still, use common sense and come see with your own eyes which area of Crystal is best for you before signing a lease.

And now for the fun part: scouring the listings for the apartment of your dreams in Crystal, Minnesota!