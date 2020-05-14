121 5th Ave. SW Main St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

Unit Main St. Available 05/15/20 1 Bedroom Duplex for Rent - Property Id: 281519



Cozy 1 bedroom apartment for rent. We pay for water, garbage, and heat. You pay for your electricity. Quiet neighborhood. Located in Cambridge, MN. No criminal background, need a good rental history, must make at least 3x's the amount of rent,solid work history for the past three years, sign a 1-year lease, pet friendly(conditions apply), the damage deposit is 800.00$ and must have good credit. Maximum occupancy is 2 people.

No Dogs Allowed



