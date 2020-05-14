All apartments in Cambridge
121 5th Ave. SW Main St.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:48 AM

121 5th Ave. SW Main St.

121 5th Avenue Southwest · (612) 616-1178
Location

121 5th Avenue Southwest, Cambridge, MN 55008

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Main St. · Avail. now

$800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Main St. Available 05/15/20 1 Bedroom Duplex for Rent - Property Id: 281519

Cozy 1 bedroom apartment for rent. We pay for water, garbage, and heat. You pay for your electricity. Quiet neighborhood. Located in Cambridge, MN. No criminal background, need a good rental history, must make at least 3x's the amount of rent,solid work history for the past three years, sign a 1-year lease, pet friendly(conditions apply), the damage deposit is 800.00$ and must have good credit. Maximum occupancy is 2 people.
No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

