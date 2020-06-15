Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

934 Somerby Pkwy Byron, MN 55920 Townhouse for Rent 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 1 half Bath with 3 Car attached garage - This well maintained non-smoking beautifully decorated townhouse with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 1 half Bath with 3 Car attached garage stainless steel appliances including stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer, central air. The townhouse was built in 2004 (approximately 3,820SqFt)



Monthly Rent $3,000.00 tenants pay all utilities. Lawn care and snow removal is included!



There is an option to rent fully furnished with top quality furniture for an extra monthly charge.



You'll be welcomed by the natural light coming through the large windows throughout the house large foyer with an adjacent extra area perfect for an office or extra seating gas fireplace embedded in a central wall in the living room beautiful kitchen with a long center island with sitting and an extra seating area overlooking the golf course, as well as a private outdoor deck.



The main floor large master suite has a master bathroom custom walk-in glass shower, separate soaking rectangular tub, double sink vanity, private toilet, and a nice walk-in closet with built ins.



The lower level is finished with heated floors, two additional bedrooms, and 1 full bathroom. In addition, there is a wet bar with a walkout to patio, a second fireplace with gorgeous built-ins, and a large utility room with extensive storage space.



Please visit our website www.opportunityrealtyllc.com or Contact us at show contact info between 9:00 A.M - 5:00 P.M



Opportunity Realty L.L.C

1500 1st Ave NE Suite 211

Rochester MN 55906

show contact info

www.opportunityrealtyllc.com



EHO Equal Housing Opportunity



Please note rents are subject to change. Sqf is approximate, rental rates, availability, deposits, and specials are subject to change without notice.

Minimum lease terms and occupancy guidelines apply. Deposits may fluctuate based on credit, rental history, income, and/or other qualifying



(RLNE5788059)