Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

934 Somerby Pkwy

934 Somerby Parkway Northeast · (507) 258-5533
Location

934 Somerby Parkway Northeast, Byron, MN 55920

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 934 Somerby Pkwy · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
934 Somerby Pkwy Byron, MN 55920 Townhouse for Rent 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 1 half Bath with 3 Car attached garage - This well maintained non-smoking beautifully decorated townhouse with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 1 half Bath with 3 Car attached garage stainless steel appliances including stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer, central air. The townhouse was built in 2004 (approximately 3,820SqFt)

Monthly Rent $3,000.00 tenants pay all utilities. Lawn care and snow removal is included!

There is an option to rent fully furnished with top quality furniture for an extra monthly charge.

You'll be welcomed by the natural light coming through the large windows throughout the house large foyer with an adjacent extra area perfect for an office or extra seating gas fireplace embedded in a central wall in the living room beautiful kitchen with a long center island with sitting and an extra seating area overlooking the golf course, as well as a private outdoor deck.

The main floor large master suite has a master bathroom custom walk-in glass shower, separate soaking rectangular tub, double sink vanity, private toilet, and a nice walk-in closet with built ins.

The lower level is finished with heated floors, two additional bedrooms, and 1 full bathroom. In addition, there is a wet bar with a walkout to patio, a second fireplace with gorgeous built-ins, and a large utility room with extensive storage space.

Please visit our website www.opportunityrealtyllc.com or Contact us at show contact info between 9:00 A.M - 5:00 P.M

Opportunity Realty L.L.C
1500 1st Ave NE Suite 211
Rochester MN 55906
show contact info
www.opportunityrealtyllc.com

EHO Equal Housing Opportunity

Please note rents are subject to change. Sqf is approximate, rental rates, availability, deposits, and specials are subject to change without notice.
Minimum lease terms and occupancy guidelines apply. Deposits may fluctuate based on credit, rental history, income, and/or other qualifying

(RLNE5788059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 934 Somerby Pkwy have any available units?
934 Somerby Pkwy has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 934 Somerby Pkwy have?
Some of 934 Somerby Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 934 Somerby Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
934 Somerby Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 934 Somerby Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 934 Somerby Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 934 Somerby Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 934 Somerby Pkwy does offer parking.
Does 934 Somerby Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 934 Somerby Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 934 Somerby Pkwy have a pool?
No, 934 Somerby Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 934 Somerby Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 934 Somerby Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 934 Somerby Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 934 Somerby Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 934 Somerby Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 934 Somerby Pkwy has units with air conditioning.
