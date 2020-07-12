Apartment List
/
MN
/
albertville
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:51 PM

21 Apartments for rent in Albertville, MN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Albertville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Albertville Meadows
10732 County Road 37 NE, Albertville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1068 sqft
At Albertville Meadows we offer affordable prices for quality living. Our community includes 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with access to an outdoor pool and playground.
Results within 1 mile of Albertville

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11474 Town Center Dr NE
11474 Town Center Drive, St. Michael, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1548 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhome - Town Center West - 2 Full Bedroom 2.5 Bath Amenities 2 bedroom 1.
Results within 5 miles of Albertville
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Lake Orono Estates
18594 Gary St, Elk River, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
861 sqft
18594 Gary Street # 11 Available 09/01/20 Lake Orono Estates - Lake Orono Estates overlooks beautiful Lake Orono in Elk River and offers spacious two bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15915 54th street ne
15915 54th Street Northeast, St. Michael, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2076 sqft
Rare rent to own property on over 1.1 acres in saint michael!! HUGE equity if you finish basement to your wants!! - Wonderful 4 level home on over an acre in the heart of Saint Michael.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14469 190th Ave NW
14469 190th Avenue Northwest, Sherburne County, MN
1 Bedroom
$999
800 sqft
14469 190th Ave NW Available 08/01/20 available August 01: 1bd mother- in- law wing apartment with a country feel; elk river MN - $999.00/mo+ utilities $1048.
Results within 10 miles of Albertville
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Granite Shores
633 Main St NW, Elk River, MN
Studio
$1,625
1235 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1022 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite media room, clubhouse, pool table and 24-hour gym. Units are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Close to shopping along Highway 10 and adjacent to the Mississippi River.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 08:16pm
1 Unit Available
Monticello Village
725 Minnesota St, Monticello, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
937 sqft
Modern, comfortable units in Monticello near the Mississippi River. Kitchens feature breakfast bars, pantries and upgraded tile backsplashes. On-site laundry facilities and garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
27 Units Available
The Preserve at Commerce
13600 Commerce Blvd, Rogers, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,345
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1239 sqft
Spacious, air-conditioned units with walk-in closets and washers and dryers. Round-the-clock maintenance and gym. Complex contains playground and pool. Right off Main Street and minutes to I-94. Shopping, entertainment and eating options within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Evans Meadows
341 Evans Ave NW, Elk River, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,203
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located between Route 169 and Route 10. Elegant open-plan apartments with stainless steel appliances, balcony or patio, garbage disposal, cable TV and carpet. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a gym and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 8 at 09:33pm
15 Units Available
Monticello Crossings
2205 Meadow Oak Ave, Monticello, MN
Studio
$1,345
692 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1056 sqft
New apartment community located off I-94 about 35 minutes from Downtown Minneapolis. Residents enjoy a game room, swimming pool, dog park and washing station, movie theater and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Dove Terrace
1227 School St NW, Elk River, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
886 sqft
You'll LOVE the DOVE! Dove Terrace Apartments offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a convenient location in Elk River, Minnesota. Enjoy the huge closets and tons of storage space in each apartment.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Dove Tree
1105 Lions Park Dr NW, Elk River, MN
1 Bedroom
$992
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1008 sqft
Dove Tree Apartments is located in the heart of Elk River, within one mile of a wide variety of restaurant and retailers.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
7 Units Available
Northernstar
19591 Station St, Big Lake, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northernstar in Big Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11102 191st Street
11102 191st Ave NW, Elk River, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2882 sqft
Rare 4B 4B in Elk River Quiet Residential Neighborhood! - Gorgeous home on a large lot complete with mature trees surrounded by nature in a quiet residential neighborhood.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
9218 Orchard Lane
9218 Orchard Lane, Monticello, MN
Studio
$1,300
1554 sqft
9218 Orchard Lane Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Town Home for Rent, Quiet neighborhood - For Rent: Spacious Townhome Includes: - 3 Bedrooms - Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet, Accessible Bathroom and Shower - 2 Standard Bathroom with

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
204 Locust Street #201
204 Locust St, Monticello, MN
1 Bedroom
$940
900 sqft
DISCLAIMER: Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
6077 Mill Run Rd
6077 Mill Run Road, Monticello, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
912 sqft
DISCLAIMER: Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
22167 156th Street NW
22167 156th Street Northwest, Sherburne County, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1140 sqft
3bd remodeled home with DEEDED LAKE ACCESS avail June 15, possibly sooner - Freshly remodeled rambler with main floor laundry Available June 15 3bd1ba1car garage $1450.00/mo* $1499.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
35 Lake St #5
35 Lake St S, Big Lake, MN
1 Bedroom
$925
900 sqft
DISCLAIMER: Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
107 Cedar Street - 8
107 Cedar St, Monticello, MN
Studio
$650
313 sqft
Front room 17' x 11' Back room 11.5' x 11' Monthly base rent plus CAM & Property Tax appropriations based off of square footage. Cedar View Office Suites is half a block off of Highway 25, and is perpendicular to Broadway Street.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
21898 County Road 79
21898 County Road 79, Sherburne County, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2616 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21898 County Road 79 in Sherburne County. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Albertville, MN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Albertville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Albertville 2 BedroomsAlbertville 3 BedroomsAlbertville Apartments with Balcony
Albertville Apartments with GarageAlbertville Apartments with Parking
Albertville Dog Friendly ApartmentsAlbertville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
St. Joseph, MNGlencoe, MNSt. Bonifacius, MNHugo, MNForest Lake, MNSouth St. Paul, MNCottage Grove, MNColumbia Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities