Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:07 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Zeeland, MI with balconies

Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Zeeland
8339 Roxburo Street, Zeeland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1350 sqft
Redwood Zeeland is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Zeeland
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 PM
8 Units Available
River Club Apartments
1010 N Black River Dr, Holland, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,053
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,337
1148 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature oak cabinetry, ample closet space and designer kitchen. Community is pet friendly with dog park and emergency maintenance. Great location for commuters just off of I-96.
Results within 5 miles of Zeeland

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Maplewood
199 E 34th Street
199 East 34th Street, Holland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
Hurry up and schedule your showing for this 2 bedroom condo, 1 bath condo for rent. This condo features onsite laundry, carport, new paint, a very nice deck, air conditioning, trash removal, and a convenient location. Call for a showing today!

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Holland Heights
814 Paw Paw Drive
814 Paw Paw Drive, Holland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1623 sqft
Beautiful landscaping in a well-located neighborhood close to Holland and Zeeland. This 3-bedroom ranch on a corner lot has a fairly new stove, washer and dryer, enclosed back porch, nice old woodwork and a lot of built-in charm.
Results within 10 miles of Zeeland
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
8 Units Available
Spring Brook
1074 W 32nd St, Holland, MI
1 Bedroom
$908
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$951
962 sqft
Excellent location just three miles from downtown and in the Hamilton School District. Amenities include washers and dryers, garage parking, balcony or patio. Community features sparkling pool, sundeck, clubhouse and Wi-Fi lounge.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Maplewood
Crown Pointe Apartments
1180 Matt Urban Drive, Holland, MI
1 Bedroom
$820
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
957 sqft
Modern family-friendly apartments in a quiet neighborhood. On-site facilities include garage, laundry and business center. Large closets, dishwasher and air conditioning available in rooms. Close to West Michigan Regional Airport and Matt Urban Sports Complex,

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Midtown
330 Central Ave
330 Central Avenue, Holland, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2006 sqft
This spacious four bedroom two bath brick home has a large kitchen with loads of storage. The private enclosed porch that makes a great mudroom entry. This home has wood floors throughout and tons of windows for natural light.

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Midtown
324 Central Ave
324 Central Avenue, Holland, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1940 sqft
This spacious four bedroom two bath brick home has a large kitchen with loads of storage. The private enclosed porch that makes a great mudroom entry. This home has wood floors throughout and tons of windows for natural light.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinetree Apartments
5506 Fillmore Street, Ottawa County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very spacious two bedroom apartment in a quiet wooded setting. Newer carpet and paint , very sharp and super clean. Full basement for extra storage area. No pets. 12 month lease.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Pinetree Apartments
5526 Fillmore Street, Ottawa County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
771 sqft
Very spacious two bedroom apartment in a quiet wooded setting. Brand new carpet and paint , very sharp and super clean. Full basement for extra storage area. No pets. 12 month lease.

Last updated July 13 at 02:08 PM
1 Unit Available
5554 Pleasant Ave Apt 2
5554 Pleasant Avenue, Hudsonville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Check out this cozy 2 bedroom, 2nd floor apartment in the Hudsonville area. Very close to the heart of Hudsonville, it is right around the corner from Chicago Drive and a short 5 minute drive to I-196.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Beechwood
122 Burke Ave - 32
122 Burke Avenue, Beechwood, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
915 sqft
**LISTING UPDATE. THIS CONDO IS BEING REMODELED CURRENTLY. PHOTOS COMING SOON** 2 bedroom 1 bath unit at Timberwood Condos of Holland.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Zeeland, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Zeeland renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

