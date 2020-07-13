/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM
15 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in South Lyon, MI
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
17 Units Available
Kensington Park
30791 Jeffrey Ct, South Lyon, MI
1 Bedroom
$879
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
860 sqft
Located in growing South Lyon / New Hudson with its many new shopping and recreation alternatives, Kensington Park Apartments is truly a place to call home.
Results within 10 miles of South Lyon
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Orion North Star
2820 Windwood Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,531
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
983 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex on wooded grounds. Community features an Olympic-sized pool, tennis court, playground and gym. Recently renovated units come with granite counters, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
15 Units Available
Brighton Cove Apartments
8699 Meadowbrook, Brighton, MI
1 Bedroom
$886
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,047
800 sqft
Brighton Cove is one of the premier living communities in Brighton, offering many advantages over the competition. Our expertly designed one and two-bedroom homes give you the quality and comfort of the premier lifestyle you deserve.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Aberdeen of Brighton
4229 Deeside Dr, Brighton, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1576 sqft
Close to I-96, these two and three-bedroom homes feature attached car garages, gourmet kitchens, and private entrances. Community amenities include a dog park and 24-hour maintenance.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wixom
1239 Morningdove
1239 Morningdove, Wixom, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1705 sqft
Charming ranch home in Wixom! - Move right in to this charming ranch home in Wixom. Three bedrooms, two and half baths. Large kitchen with a ton of cabinet and counter space. Family room with natural fireplace and formal dining room.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
3413 Ashburnam Rd
3413 Ashburnam Road, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1670 sqft
“COMFORTABLE and CLEAN” 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Ann Arbor near U of M North Campus featuring spacious floorplan, modern kitchen, and lovely view of wooded area.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Plansmart
2830 S Knightsbridge Cir
2830 South Knightsbridge Court, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1236 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ENTRY LEVEL 3 BEDROOM CONDO CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN ANN ARBOR FOR LEASE.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
25678 ISLAND LAKE
25678 Island Lake Drive, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3622 sqft
STUNNING LAKE FRONT FURNISHED CONDO W/ FINISHED WALKOUT & VIEWS OF THE WATER FROM MOST ROOMS. VENICE MODEL W/ADDITIONAL LOFT OFFICE OR 4TH BEDROOM. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS ON ENTIRE 1ST FLOOR.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
533 Hickory Street
533 Hickory St, Milford, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1080 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Located two blocks from the heart of downtown Milford. Very clean2 bedroom, 1.5 bath 1/2 duplex for rent. Unit feature original hardwood thru-out, recently updated full ceramic bath, basement with laundry area, large backyard. 1.
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
13337 KARL Drive
13337 Karl Dr, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2414 sqft
2004 BUILT COLONIAL IN A GREAT SUBDIVISION CLOSE TO FREEWAY ACCESS AND BACKS TO COMMON AREA. PLYMOUTH CANTON SCHOOLS. LOCATED IN A NICE NEIGHBORHOOD. UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS. CATHEDRAL CEILINGS IN MASTER BEDROOM.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
20728 TAFT RD
20728 Taft Road, Northville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1134 sqft
GREAT CONDO FOR LEASE IN NORTHVILLE!, CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, RESTAURANTS,12 OAKS MALL, PRIVATE ENTRANCE LEADS TO A SPACIOUS ON-STORY-UP RANCH EQUIPPED WITH UPDATES, NEW PAINT/NEW CARPET, KITCHEN WITH BRAND NEW FLOORING, UPDATED COUNTERTOPS & LOTS OF
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Milford
660 VILLAGE Lane
660 Village Lane, Milford, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1382 sqft
Outstanding Townhouse Condo. Enjoy Comfortable Open Living Spaces Filled w/ Natural Light. The Chef and Entertainer will Love the.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Plansmart
2870 Lakehurst Lane
2870 Lakehurst Lane, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1859 sqft
Location, location is the word for this beautiful Traver Lakes subdivision home rental that is just waiting for you! Just steps to all the northside restaurants, shops, banks and more, convenience is what you will find here.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Plansmart
2695 Traver Blvd
2695 Traver Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,020
2300 sqft
Enjoy the relaxation in this 2200 SF. country style home tucked in the trees surrounded land in the city. This 4 bedroom house is near U of M North Campus with banks, Kroger grocery store and various restaurants.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
23921 Argyle
23921 Argyle Street, Novi, MI
5 Bedrooms
$4,650
4046 sqft
Stunning Colonial Home for Lease in Novi! - Stunning brick colonial in the much sought after neighborhood of Broadmoor Park.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
Novi, MIRoseville, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MIOregon, OHSylvania, OHHarper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MI