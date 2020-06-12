/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:30 PM
24 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Lyon, MI
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
520 W LAKE Street
520 West Lake Street, South Lyon, MI
Walking distance to downtown South Lyon! Amazing schools, quiet country feel, yet close to 96 with access to all other major cities. Downtown area is quiet and cute with many different amenities just a stone throw.
Results within 5 miles of South Lyon
1 of 31
Last updated June 7 at 07:18am
1 Unit Available
22892 Saint Andrews Dr
22892 Saint Andrews Drive, Oakland County, MI
Lease this beautiful 4 bedroom home located in the prestigious Tanglewood golf community! Sitting on almost 1/2 acre, with over 4600 sq ft, you're going to love living here.
Results within 10 miles of South Lyon
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
49095 FREESTONE Drive
49095 Freestone Dr, Wayne County, MI
Welcome to this stunning 4 bedroom, 3 full & 1 half bath Northville cape cod, located in desirable Estates of Arcadia Ridge & boasting over 5000sqft of living space! A 2 story entry provides access to the formal living and dining rooms w/ bay
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3265 Bolgos Circle
3265 Bolgos Circle, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
3265 Bolgos Cr. - 3 Bedroom Condo - Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo with a spacious living room, dining room, kitchen, and basement. Has a backyard! features a large walk-in-closet in the Master bedroom and a balcony! Apply for free at www.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2974 Barclay Way
2974 Barclay Way, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2008 sqft
BEST OPTION - NORTHEAST ANN ARBOR LOCATION! Looking for space? Very popular Barclay Park Hartford Model floor plan features 2000 square feet with fabulous fall treetop views! Open concept kitchen/dining room featuring maple cabinets & brushed nickel
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
508 W Huron St
508 West Huron Street, Milford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1900 sqft
Huron River Front Home on a beautiful picturesque lot. Completeley updated from top to bottom including kitchen, baths, carpet and paint. walk to town or jump in your canoe and paddle to the park.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3477 Ashburnam Rd
3477 Ashburnam Road, Ann Arbor, MI
Available 09/01/20 Exclusively listed for rent by J Keller Properties, LLC (734) 369-8239 www.jkellerproperties.com. Single family home for rent in Arbor Hills neighborhood. The home sits on the very end of a cul-de-sac and a City Park adjacent.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
557 FOXBORO Square
557 Foxboro Square, Brighton, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1584 sqft
Hurry - this is the first time available in 5 years!! All new carpeting, newly refinished wood flooring, newer kitchen appliances, washer/dryer in unit, carport and plenty of extra parking, full basement, 3 large bedrooms, deck, water included,
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
26304 FIELDSTONE Drive
26304 Fielstone Drive, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2332 sqft
Desirable end unit on private wooded lot. Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom condo in beautiful Island lake. Open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Kitchen with granite counter top. Master suite includes a private sitting area.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
49580 POWELL RIDGE Court
49580 Powell Ridge Ct, Wayne County, MI
EXECUTIVE HOME FOR LEASE. GORGEOUS 5 BEDROOM, 4.5 BATH HOME SITS ON NEARLY AN ACRE LOT. DRAMATIC 2-STRY FOYER LEADS TO LIBRARY AND DINING ROOM W/BAY WINDOWS.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
24248 Woodham Road
24248 Woodham Road, Novi, MI
Avaiblable Aug 1st, please contact Amy Chen @7342337517. Spacious 4BR 2.5Bath Colonial. . Family Room w/cathedral ceiling. Private Study Room. Hardwood Flooring to hallway, kitchen and eating area. Gas fireplace in Family Room.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
16712 YELLOWSTONE Drive
16712 Yellowstone Dr, Wayne County, MI
THIS HOME IS READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. TRANSFERIES WELCOME!!!MINIMUM OF 2 YEAR LEASE REQUIRED!!! ELEGENT HOME IS BEING OFFERED FOR LEASE!!! BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED WITH COURTYARD GARAGE.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
319 Hickory Street
319 Hickory Street, Milford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1400 sqft
Call the Village of Milford home with this incredible rental opportunity! Located in the heart of downtown Milford, this historic home is full of character and charm.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3046 Barclay
3046 Barclay Way, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2008 sqft
Marketed exclusively by Brian Auten 734-846-2723 brianauten@kw.com Keller Williams Ann Arbor. Location, location, location! Welcome home to the best location and the largest model in sought after Barclay Park.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Plansmart
1 Unit Available
2622 TRAVER Boulevard
2622 Traver Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1420 sqft
METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED CONDO IN THE TRAVER LAKE COMMUNITY. FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS AND A FINISHED LOWER LEVEL IN A GREAT LOCATION. LARGE ONE CAR GARAGE. NEW FLOOR ON FIRST AND SECOND FLOOR. VERY BRIGHT AND OPEN LIVING ROOM WITH A CORNER FIREPLACE.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9106 COUNTRYWOOD Drive
9106 Countrywood Drive, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2954 sqft
Don't wait to see this great 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath home on a low traffic cul-de-sac. Spacious open floor plan with lots of windows, colors neutral/light throughout.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2931 E JOY Road
2931 East Joy Road, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2522 sqft
For Lease-This historic home was originally The Sutton Schoolhouse and it has been lovingly restored, including the addition of 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 -½ baths, with a finished basement which includes a ½ bath.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4913 RAVINE Court
4913 Ravine Court, Washtenaw County, MI
FABULOUS COLONIAL HOUSE IN POPULAR FLEMING CREEK! CATHEDRAL CEILING IN GREAT ROOM. WELL MAINTAINED AND SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. GOURMET KITCHEN W/ISLAND AND EATING AREA. 1 ST FLOOR STUDY/ OFFICE.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
45331 COURTVIEW Trail
45331 Courtview Trail, Novi, MI
VERY IMPRESSIVE FIRST FLOOR MASTER CAPE COD, MARBLE FLOOR FOYER, HARDWOOD FLOORS & CROWN MOLDING IN DINING ROOM. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN BREAKFAST NOOK & KITCHEN AREA. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN. GREAT ROOM WITH MARBLE FIREPLACE.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3357 CROMWELL Road
3357 Cromwell Road, Ann Arbor, MI
4 BEDROOM HOME FOR LEASE IN ANN ARBOR! NEWER HARDWOOD FLOORS ON THE FIRST FLOOR. NEWER CARPET IN BEDROOMS. AWARD WINNING ANN ARBOR SCHOOLS. MINUTES FROM EXPRESSWAYS, SHOPPING & MORE. LONG TERM PREFERRED. $300 NON REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3143 DUNWOODIE Road
3143 Dunwoodie Road, Ann Arbor, MI
BEAUTIFUL CERAMIC FLOOR IN KITCHEN & ENTRANCE OF HOME. HUGE MASTER SUITE W/ BATHROOM. NEW DISHWASHER & STOVE. CONVENIENT FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY. VERY CONVENIENT FOR SHOPPING, SCHOOL & HIGHWAY. LONG TERM LEASE IS PREFERRED.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Plansmart
1 Unit Available
2397 Earl Shaffer Court
2397 Earl Schaffer Ct, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1877 sqft
This stunning northside home is your next perfect rental! You'll appreciate high-end finishes like high ceilings, oak floors, granite counters, and newer appliances.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Bromley
1 Unit Available
3031 N Spurway Drive
3031 N Spurway Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2250 sqft
Lease a magnificent condo villa located in the amazing community of North Oaks of Ann Arbor where healthy lifestyle meets luxurious living! Beautiful light filled corner unit with gorgeous views of the pond commands the best location in the
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
8671 Kearney Road
8671 Kearny Road, Washtenaw County, MI
Serene, peaceful home situated in a lovely country estate setting, on 10.04 acres. Two master suite bed/baths on main floor, one of which has it's own private entrance.
