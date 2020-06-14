15 Apartments for rent in Rockford, MI with garage

Apartment List
Rockford apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Marcell Ridge
240 Marcell Dr NE, Rockford, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
Close to North Rockford Middle School and Wolverine Boulevard NE. Large apartments have an oven, a refrigerator, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Community offers parking and a garage. Pet friendly.
Results within 10 miles of Rockford
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
24 Units Available
Springs at Knapp's Crossing
2550 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,011
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1118 sqft
Bordered by thick beautiful trees and rolling green lawns, Springs at Knapp's Crossing is ready to welcome you home.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:22am
Creston
13 Units Available
Central Park Place
2875 Central Park Way NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,101
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
942 sqft
Apartment amenities include washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and well-equipped kitchens. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, yoga room, and volleyball court. Great location for commuters off I-96.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
Creston
5 Units Available
Wyndham Hill
1851 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,182
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1085 sqft
Luxurious apartments have private patios, walk-in closets, and in-home washer-dryers. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has lounge chairs, pool, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
Northeast Grand Rapids
3 Units Available
Greenfield Apartments
1640 S Greenfield Cir NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
711 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Allow us to captivate and spoil you in the relaxing, maintenance-free apartments at Greenfield Apartment Homes. Bask in a home filled with comforts and conveniences and an assortment of amenities that make it hard to ever leave.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4134 Woodrush Lane
4134 Woodrush Lane, Comstock Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
Immaculate and spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome style end unit condo in Comstock Park Schools. Many updates! Fresh paint, neutral palette, new gorgeous tile backsplashes, updated lighting in kitchen and baths.New laminate flooring, new carpet.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Silver Lakes Condo
7007 Pinehurst Lane Northeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3100 sqft
This beautiful Rockford 3 bedroom, 3 full bath executive condo boasts a dramatic entry to a stunning two story great room and offers breathtaking views of the golf course and water features of Silver Lake Country Club from all three inside levels.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1433 Mark St. NE
1433 Mark Street Northeast, Northview, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1470 sqft
1433 Mark St.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6875 Goldenrod Ave NE
6875 Goldenrod Drive Northeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
!!!!This is a fully furnished weekly vacation rental!!! Social Distancing and Shelter In Place Respite For This Summer Our winter guests have departed and our crew has spent countless hours cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting the cottage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Creston
1 Unit Available
1317 Herrick Ave
1317 Herrick Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1554 sqft
NE GR 3 Bed, 1 Bath Home - Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home on Grand Rapids NE side. To view our virtual tour, please follow this link: https://my.matterport.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
1 Unit Available
64 E Maple Street - Apt 2
64 East Maple Street Northeast, Cedar Springs, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1050 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath house conveniently right in Cedar Springs. This is a spacious and charming 1,050 sq ft home, offering a master bedroom, with its own walk in closet and attached bathroom.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3388 Eagle Creek Court NE
3388 Eagle Creek Court Northeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3388 Eagle Creek Court NE Available 05/18/20 Forest Hills Condo - Eaglecrest Condo Association - Welcome to 3388 Eagle Creek Drive NE.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
365 W Muskegon St
365 West Muskegon Street Northeast, Cedar Springs, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2500 sqft
Completetly updated full house, new paint, flooring, and kitchen. Next to all the conveniences as well as half mile from 131. Very Large yard. Does not disappoint, hurry before one of the very few Cedar Springs rentals is leased.

1 of 9

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
Creston
1 Unit Available
1542 Lamberton Lake Drive Northeast
1542 Lamberton Lake Drive Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,099
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment on Lamberton Lake in Grand Rapids. 1) Large Living room 2) kitchen with bar area connecting to dinning room. 3) Large master suite bedroom. 4) 3 season porch overlooking Lake. 5) Laundry room.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Creston
1 Unit Available
1049 Evelyn St NE
1049 Evelyn Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
Newly renovated 3 Bedroom House in hot 49505 zip - Property Id: 234243 Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in desired Creston neighborhood with new flooring, fresh paint, remolded bathroom and updated kitchen! Enjoy the three seasons
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Rockford, MI

Rockford apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

