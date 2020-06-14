/
13 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Portage, MI
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Millwood
1 Unit Available
1080 East Kilgore Road - 3
1080 East Kilgore Road, Portage, MI
1 Bedroom
$500
100 sqft
Convenient single room for rent off Kilgore Road. Close to Meijer, the airport, restaurants, and only a 10 minute drive to Western's Campus.
Results within 1 mile of Portage
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
11038 Portage Road
11038 Portage Rd, Kalamazoo County, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
You are greeted by a common entrance leading to this newer 1 bedroom condo. The kitchen provides ample counter space with stainless appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Portage
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Arcadia
18 Units Available
Dover Hills
4520 Dover Hills Dr, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$875
834 sqft
You're going to love your new home at Dover Hills Apartments, one of the most premier apartment communities that Kalamazoo, MI has to offer.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Vine
3 Units Available
Lovell Square
475 West Lovell Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,225
795 sqft
In downtown Kalamazoo, an apartment home community featuring a dedicated parking lot, a gym, a courtyard garden, and in-unit washers and dryers. On M-131 Business, close to major employer Western Michigan University.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Vine
1 Unit Available
514 Walnut Ct Apt 3
514 Walnut Court, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$600
500 sqft
Upper level one bedroom apartment. Close to WMU and K College. Stove, refrigerator, garbage and water/sewer included. $200 non refundable cleaing fee. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5438547)
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
315 N 26th Street
315 North 26th Street, Kalamazoo County, MI
1 Bedroom
$500
Available 6-1-20. One bedroom upper apartment. Comstock Schools. Large Yard. Water and sewer included.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Vine
1 Unit Available
514 W Walnut Court
514 Walnut Ct, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$600
Upper level one bedroom apartment. Close to WMU and K College. Stove, refrigerator, garbage and water/sewer included. $200 non refundable cleaing fee.
Last updated June 14 at 09:37pm
Vine
1 Unit Available
723 South Westnedge Avenue
723 South Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
Unit 2 in this three unit property boasts a large balcony for entertaining your friends or enjoying the summer breeze. The interior is fully furnished and recently renovated.
Last updated June 14 at 09:37pm
West Main HIll
1 Unit Available
1426 West Michigan Avenue
1426 West Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$620
444 sqft
Right on campus...cant get any closer! Across the street from track & field, football & rec center Contact us to schedule a showing.
Last updated June 14 at 09:37pm
Vine
1 Unit Available
521 South Westnedge Avenue
521 South Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$725
560 sqft
Nice 1 bedroom apartment located within walking distance to the downtown night life. Main floor unit, hardwood floors, french door and private entrance. Laundry facilities on site. Call today to schedule a tour! Contact us to schedule a showing.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Edison
1 Unit Available
1302 1/2 Washington Ave
1302 1/2 Washington Ave, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$625
500 sqft
Available 06/29/20 Please drive by the unit and check out its location BEFORE calling. 269 385-0009. LOWER unit with private entrance. Gas stove. Shower only. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE676122)
Results within 10 miles of Portage
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
2 Units Available
6660 Rose Arbour Ave
6660 Rose Arbour Drive, Kalamazoo County, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1000 sqft
Kalamazoo west side new executive furnished duplex 1000 sq ft suite offering an open floor plan with spacious 9ft ceilings. Large living room dining area laundry and attached 1 car garage.