Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:40 AM

85 Studio Apartments for rent in Oak Park, MI

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Oak Park
The Loop on Greenfield
25500 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
Studio
$725
400 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Studio, One, and Two-Bedroom Apartments in Oak Park

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
20770 GREENFIELD
20770 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
Studio
$12,000
10000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ALL BRICK BUILDING, FACING WEST, GREAT LOCATION WITH IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY, AFFORDABLE SPACE FOR LEASE, PRIME LOCATION IN HIGH TRAFFIC AREA ON GREENFIELD ROAD, BETWEEN 9 MILE & 8 MILE RD.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Park

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Pembroke
14531 W EIGHT MILE
14531 8 Mile Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$10,000
2485 sqft
$ 10,000 a month lease only former club great for restaurant or retail fully furnished busy corner also for sale $950,000 all credit approved

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
17200 10 MILE RD
17200 West 10 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$650
15728 sqft
4 OFFICE SPACES AVAILABLE FOR LEASE - Suite 106: 600 sqft $650/month, Suite 203: 750 sqft $800/month, Suite 207: 680 sqft $730/month, Suite 214: 950 sqft $1,000/month. When making showings, please specify which suites you want to see.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Park
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Madison Heights
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,020
595 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
30443 JOHN R Road
30443 John R Road, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,700
1581 sqft
VERY HIGH TRAFFIC IN MADISON HEIGHTS ON JOHN R ROAD WITH A LOT OF POTENTIAL.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West Riverdale
16704 Lahser
16704 Lahser Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$500
500 sqft
16700 Lahser - Please click "Request a Tour" to schedule an appointment with one of our Leasing Agents to view the property. You will receive a text message to confirm your appointment an hour in advance.

Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Brooks
12040 Greenfield Road - 1
12040 Greenfield Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,000
1700 sqft
Commercial Building on busy major street. Close to I 96 Freeway and Plymouth Road. Excellent location. All business adventures are welcome. Great location for start up business.

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Durfee
13930 WOODROW WILSON
13930 Woodrow Wilson Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
$495
7800 sqft
FOR LEASE Only: Great location in Detroit Downtown near Davidson Fwy. Building needs updating. It can have multiple use with lots of potential. Considering all offers. Contact agent with any questions. Buyer/Agent to verify all info.

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
17333 10 MILE RD
17333 West 10 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$1,300
4020 sqft
Great location Office Space available for Lease! Suitable for Medical Clinic, MRI or CT Scan Center, Outpatient Surgical Clinic, Multi-Specialty Clinic, Cardiology Clinic, Urgent Care Center, Sleep Study Clinic, Child Care Center, and many similar

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
35980 WOODWARD Avenue
35980 Woodward Avenue, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$7,900
22515 sqft
Office space available in amazing central location on Woodward Avenue in Bloomfield Hills. Very close proximity to downtown Birmingham. High traffic count and visibility.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Evergreen
19162 Patton
19162 Patton Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
$850
900 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom - Section 8 Preferred Brick sided, 2 bedroom 1 and a half bathroom home for lease. Home is freshly painted and beautiful hardwood floors throughout.. Newer Kitchen.

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
25255 SOUTHFIELD
25255 Southfield Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$1,705
1705 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ALL BRICK BUILDING, FACING WEST, GREAT LOCATION WITH IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY, AFFORDABLE SPACE FOR LEASE, PRIME LOCATION IN HIGH TRAFFIC AREA ON GREENFIELD ROAD, BETWEEN 9 MILE & 8 MILE RD.

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Grandmont
13565 GREENFIELD
13565 Greenfield Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
Great location for a start up business or retail business, also great for office space as well. Located just south of Schoolcraft on Greenfield this unit is located in a busy intersection of Detroit. Schedule showing ASAP.

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Grandmont
13577 GREENFIELD
13577 Greenfield Rd, Detroit, MI
Studio
$3,000
3000 sqft
A former Dollar Value this unit is gutted and ready to be transformed into the business of your choosing. Located at a busy intersection of Greenfield and Schoolcraft this unit only needs the right business idea.

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Grandmont
14041 GREENFIELD Road
14041 Greenfield Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$2,750
4020 sqft
For Lease & For Sale! Location, Value, & Space make this business and real estate listing the greatest opportunity! Currently used as a auto mechanic and body shop with a huge dealership opportunity.

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Grandmont
13563 GREENFIELD
13563 Greenfield Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
Great opportunity to build a successful business in a busy part of Detroit.

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
35975 WOODWARD Avenue
35975 Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
Studio
$17,000
10500 sqft
See Photo remarks.

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Cerveny
15924 GRAND RIVER
15924 Grand River Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,500
7200 sqft
Come be apart of the Grand River Corridor Rebuilding Detroit!! Conveniently located in the heart of the Grandmont/Rosedale Community.

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Clawson
1255 W 14 MILE Road
1255 West 14 Mile Road, Clawson, MI
Studio
$1,192
140 sqft
Welcome to the community! Join a powerful network of complementary businesses! Partners include dental (smile direct club), cosmetology, salons, skin care, medical spa, barbers, therapeutic massage, and more! We are a community of 27 high-volume

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Grandmont
16901 SCHOOLCRAFT Street
16901 Schoolcraft Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
$3,000
4000 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY!!! THIS PROPERTY CURRENT CONFIGURATION IS SET UP FOR A CHILD DAY CARE/ ADULT DAY CARE. FRONT ENTRANCE HAS A SEPARATED LOBBY FOR ENTRANCE SCREENING.

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Pembroke
7134 W 7 MILE Road
7134 West 7 Mile Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,550
1600 sqft
Great Business Opportunity to have your own Beauty, Nail, or Barber Salon, Office, Massage Spa, etc...Located on 7 mile just 1 block from the Avenue of Fashion, and its ground breaking Mixed use developments and transformations.

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Maple Road
120 W Maple
120 West Maple Road, Troy, MI
Studio
$1,750
1833 sqft
Busy Shopping Center Located in Heart of Troy Strong Demographics Monument Signage Available Great Frontage on Maple Road 3 Months Free Rent - Move In Special!!

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
375 Hamilton Row
375 Hamilton Row, Birmingham, MI
Studio
$1,200
2100 sqft
Do NOT disturb or contact current tenant directly! No showings without agent present! This is a lower level lease with shared entries. 1 of 2 Lower Level spaces available, unique to Birmingham but for the right person this works.

July 2020 Oak Park Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Oak Park Rent Report. Oak Park rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oak Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Oak Park rents held steady over the past month

Oak Park rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Oak Park stand at $989 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,287 for a two-bedroom. Oak Park's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Oak Park, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,373; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Oak Park rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Oak Park, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Oak Park is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Oak Park's median two-bedroom rent of $1,287 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Oak Park's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Baltimore (-0.7%), Charlotte (-0.4%), and Philadelphia (-0.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Oak Park than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

