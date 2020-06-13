Apartment List
/
MI
/
oak park
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

157 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Oak Park, MI

Finding an apartment in Oak Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Oak Park
10 Units Available
The Loop on Greenfield
25500 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
Studio
$725
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
870 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Studio, One, and Two-Bedroom Apartments in Oak Park
Results within 1 mile of Oak Park
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Huntington Woods
1 Unit Available
Keswick Manor Apartments
16099 W 11 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$949
835 sqft
Keswick Manor offers many advantages over the competition, by providing one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield. Our spacious one-bedroom homes provide the comfort, quality, and apartment amenities you deserve.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+
25225 Greenfield Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$680
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
At Highland Towers, located in Southfield, Michigan, we offer one and two bedroom apartment homes to seniors aged 55 and up.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenfield
1 Unit Available
19719 Ferguson St.
19719 Ferguson Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$795
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.com - Come see this 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with garage and basement. Beautiful home! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenfield
1 Unit Available
20000 Asbury Park
20000 Asbury Park, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Lovely brick ranch home located South of Eight Mile and East of Southfield.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
1321 W 9 MILE Road
1321 West 9 Mile Road, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$875
850 sqft
TWO BEDROOM LOWER FLAT IN FERNDALE. LIVING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND NATURAL FIREPLACE. KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS AND CERAMIC TILE FLOOR. CENTRAL AIR AND LOTS OF PARKING IN THE BACK. SHARED LAUNDRY IN THE BASEMENT PLUS STORAGE.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
21329 Ithaca Ave
21329 Ithaca Avenue, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$849
699 sqft
Available 06/14/20 This 2/1 Bungalow is strategically located in northern Township Royal Oak.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Berkley
1 Unit Available
2128 Thomas Avenue
2128 Thomas Avenue, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1020 sqft
Fantastic 3-Bedroom Berkley Bungalow available! Convenient location close to highways, parks and tons of amenities. Fully applianced kitchen for cooking up a storm. New bathroom! Tons of storage in the basement. Fenced-in yard and pet friendly.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
802 S Lafayette Ave
802 South Lafayette Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
825 sqft
FOR LEASE - Perfectly located in Downtown Royal Oak this 2 bedroom unit has it all at a great price! Fully renovated Kitchen with Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel appliances, fully renovated bathroom with large walk-in shower.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
861 W LEWISTON Avenue
861 West Lewiston Avenue, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
814 sqft
AVAILABLE AFTER JUNE 29TH, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Park
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
$
Royal Oak
30 Units Available
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,070
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1300 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
5 Units Available
Monticello Apartments
22700 Civic Center Dr, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1140 sqft
Newly updated apartment homes with full-size in-unit washer and dryers, central air, vaulted ceilings, and large windows to let in natural light. Private balcony and patio with each unit.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
50 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,131
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1500 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
Downtown Troy
40 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Park Lane Apartments
23344 Park Place Dr, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,165
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1181 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier, luxury apartment communities in Southfield, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
Royal Oak
3 Units Available
Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
780 sqft
We get it. You want a cool location, a nice sized 2 br. apt, that's all character outside and new chic inside, with individuality written all over it.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments
201 North Lafayette Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,255
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With a walk score of 90, living at Metropolitan Lafayette means you can enjoy the convenience of walking to downtown Royal Oak! Amongst Oakland County's prime hotspots, Metropolitan Lafayette provides a prestigious address and a hip neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
Royal Oak
2 Units Available
Briarwood Park
2400 Parmenter Boulevard, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Briarwood Park Apartments is a secluded enclave of luxury apartments within the upscale, well located, North Royal Oak area. This magnificent community is the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a quiet neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
7 Units Available
Chatsford Manor Apartments
28851 Lahser Rd #106, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
825 sqft
Chatsford Manor invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Chatsford Manor provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
Royal Oak
12 Units Available
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1309 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1890 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mcnichols
1 Unit Available
16255 Parkside St.
16255 Parkside Street, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
1422 sqft
4 bedroom - 1 bath -Detroit- $1,025 - Now Offering An Exclusive Essential Employee Discount Program! Call To Schedule Your Personalized 1-on-1 Video Tour! Freshly renovated home Detroit.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
23044 Harding Ave
23044 Harding Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*UPDATED HAZEL PARK 3 BEDROOM* - Fully Remodeled 3 Bedroom Bungalow in the Heart of Hazel Park! Newly Refinished Hardwood Flooring, Freshly Painted throughout, Updated Kitchen w/ Laminate Flooring & Much More! Close to expressways, shopping and

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
2934 N Vermont Ave
2934 North Vermont Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
947 sqft
2934 N Vermont Ave Available 07/01/20 Spacious Royal Oak Bungalow - Nicely updated house near park! Finished bonus room with closet and full bathroom in the basement. Newer cabinets with quartz countertops.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bagley
1 Unit Available
18626 Hartwell
18626 Hartwell Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1206 sqft
18626 Hartwell - 3 bedroom brick Colonial with fireplace and family room. Updated Kitchen & bathroom. Open and freshly repainted basement. Located minutes away from downtown Detroit, Royal Oak, Novi, Southfield & Ferndale.
City Guide for Oak Park, MI

Welcome to Oak Park, a nice, 'burby anomaly on Detroit's metro area. It's a certain kind of living, so stick around and we'll guide you through the Oak Park renter's way of life.

In this little city of just 5 square miles. There are various rentals, and there is sure to be a property rental that fits your lifestyle.

Want an apartment near the golf course? How about a place next door to a little deli? Or, maybe you're looking for a park-side rental. Well, deciding on your neighborhood is the easy part. However, finding both a desirable neighborhood and a cheap apartment can be a bit difficult. Most apartment complexes are located around the city center and can cost anywhere from $500 to $1,300. There are plenty of old brick houses, bungalows, and ranchers to consider that rent for about a grand. While this may sound like a lot of cash, it is easily affordable with a roommate or two. Most rental homes come with three bedrooms, and an extra den or basement.

If you need an apartment with lots of amenities, Oak Park might not be the place to look. With most of the rental market made up of rental homes, converted houses, and smaller apartment buildings, there are very few places that offer any amenities at all... at least, not of the apartment-breed. However, with all affordable houses for rent, you can get that feeling long forgotten by most renters -- the feeling that comes from having your own private yard, and your own private garage. That is the feeling you can only get from a real house.

Pet friendly pads are easy to find around here. Not only are most rentals accepting of pets, they often come with nice, fenced-in yards. At many apartments and rental homes pets are negotiable, and the friendlier your dog is, the more likely you are to find a dog friendly rental.

Now it's time to scroll through those listings and find your new home. Good luck! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Oak Park, MI

Finding an apartment in Oak Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Oak Park 1 BedroomsOak Park 2 BedroomsOak Park 3 BedroomsOak Park Apartments under $1,000Oak Park Apartments under $800
Oak Park Apartments under $900Oak Park Apartments with BalconyOak Park Apartments with GarageOak Park Apartments with GymOak Park Apartments with Parking
Oak Park Apartments with PoolOak Park Apartments with Washer-DryerOak Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsOak Park Pet Friendly PlacesOak Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MIHarper Woods, MI
Woodhaven, MIRochester, MINew Baltimore, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIDavison, MIHowell, MIWolverine Lake, MIBelleville, MIMilford, MINorthville, MIUtica, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor