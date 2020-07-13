/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:27 PM
17 Studio Apartments for rent in Northville, MI
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
670-1 Griswold Street
670 Griswold St, Northville, MI
Studio
$750
999 sqft
Private finished offices available..up to 10 available. All offices include access to conference room, reception area, kitchen, baths, private lakefront deck and meeting room. Top finishes.
Results within 1 mile of Northville
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
19265 GERALD Street
19265 Gerald Street, Wayne County, MI
Studio
$1,100
LARGE PRIVATE FENCED OUTDOOR SPACE. PERFECT FOR A LANDSCAPE, TREE, CEMENT BUSINESS OR ANYONE NEEDING OUTDOOR STORAGE. SECURED AREA WITH SECURITY CAMERAS ON SITE. TWO UNITS AVAILABLE. GREAT LOCATION IN THE HEART OF NORTHVILLE!
Results within 10 miles of Northville
1 of 27
Last updated July 14 at 07:39 AM
1 Unit Available
30405 W 12 Mile Rd
30405 West 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI
Studio
$1,250
920 sqft
Great opportunity to lease space in Farmington Hills, right on busy Twelve Mile! 920 sq ft located on the lower level would be perfect for a professional office, medical, or similar. 4 rooms, reception/waiting area, plus lots of flex/storage space.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
28423 Orchard Lake Road
28423 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills, MI
Studio
$825
9399 sqft
Location! Location! Location! - in Farmington Hills.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Westland
32927 Warren
32927 Warren Road, Westland, MI
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
****FIRST THREE MONTHS FREE**** 120O Sqft Space ready for lease with two rooms for storage and a bathroom ready for the new tenant.High visibility on Warren Street.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
6300 N HAGGERTY Road
6300 N Haggerty Rd, Wayne County, MI
Studio
$2,500
An asphalt-paved parking lot, approximately 2 acres in size with 160+ parking stalls available for lease to stage and/or park cars, trucks or trailers located north of Ford Road and east of Haggerty Road in Canton Township. Close to freeways.
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
1881 N PONTIAC Trail
1881 North Pontiac Trail, Walled Lake, MI
Studio
$3,455
4163 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED STAND ALONE 4 UNIT BUILDING IN A VERY CENTRAL AREA. CURRENTLY SET UP AS FOUR 1000 SQUARE FOOT UNITS, CAN BE RE CONFIGURED IF NEEDED. 1 UNIT IS SET UP FOR DENTAL AS IT IS ALREADY PLUMBED. THE OTHER 3 UNITS ARE MEDICAL / OFFICE SPACE.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Westland
36403 Warren Road
36403 Warren Road, Westland, MI
Studio
$2,300
1500 sqft
RETAIL SPACE AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! Brand New Construction! Prime Location! 6000 sqft building with 4 Store Fronts, one store front left at 1500 sqft. $2300/month! Located next door to Applebee's and across the street from Westland City Hall.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
32959 Warren
32959 Warren Road, Washtenaw County, MI
Studio
$1,500
1800 sqft
****FIRST THREE MONTHS FREE**** 180O Sqft Space ready for lease with two rooms for storage and a bathroom ready for the new tenant.High visibility on Warren Street.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
44245 FORD Road
44245 Ford Road, Wayne County, MI
Studio
$1,200
2230 sqft
OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE. GREAT LOCATION ON FORD ROAD! TENANT CAN US CONFERENCE ROOM AND LOBBY. INCLUDES WIFI. ACCESS TO BATHROOM ONE YEAR MINIMUM LEASE. NO REAL ESTATE TENANTS. AGENT OWNED.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
29225 7 MILE Road
29225 7 Mile Rd, Livonia, MI
Studio
$2,000
2200 sqft
Available for Lease at a Busy Livonia Intersection, Great Visibility & Exposure ~ Triple Net Lease Terms subject to Landlord and Tenant Approval~2800 sq ft to get your business up and running~Landlord would prefer a long term tenant, but is open to
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
30018 ORCHARD LAKE Road
30018 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills, MI
Studio
$2,200
1356 sqft
Building includes 7 offices. a lobby, receptionist area, kitchen, handicap bathroom and handicap accessibility 11 parking spaces. Full basement will allow for plenty of storage space. Perfect location on orchard lake with plenty of traffic.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown South Lyon
138 E LIBERTY Street
138 East Liberty Street, South Lyon, MI
Studio
$1,250
1091 sqft
Office, Retail, or Communal Working Space. Completely renovated, and located in downtown South Lyon, this 1091 square foot office space is ideal for any business.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Garden City
32965 Warren
32965 Warren Rd, Garden City, MI
Studio
$1,100
1000 sqft
****FIRST THREE MONTHS FREE****Open Space ready for lease with a second room for storage and a bathroom.High visibility on Warren Street.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
1038 E West Maple Road
1038 East West Maple Road, Walled Lake, MI
Studio
$1,600
1603 sqft
Current law office suitable for many uses. Reception area 12x12’; Open work area 12x17’; Office1 12x12’; Office2 12x12’; Office3 13x12’; Conference room 17x12’; Kitchen and bathroom 9x12’; Utility room 8x12’. All in nice condition.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
38935 Ann Arbor Road
38935 Ann Arbor Road, Livonia, MI
Studio
$2,666
2000 sqft
Fantastic office space. Great Freeway access. Multiple sizes available ranging from 2,000 – 26,000 square feet. Medical possible. Large parking lot with land for expansion.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
29470 W 10 MILE Road
29470 West 10 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI
Studio
$2,000
2200 sqft
For LEASE: Space available in the rear of main Plaza (29482 W. 10 Mile Rd). Over 2000 sqft. Space can be split and leased partially as well. Plenty of Parking. Open Space/Floor Plan Layout to get your business started or expanded.
Northville 1 BedroomsNorthville 2 BedroomsNorthville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorthville 3 BedroomsNorthville Accessible ApartmentsNorthville Apartments under $1,000Northville Apartments under $1,100Northville Apartments under $1,200Northville Apartments with BalconyNorthville Apartments with GymNorthville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorthville Apartments with ParkingNorthville Apartments with PoolNorthville Apartments with Washer-DryerNorthville Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorthville Furnished ApartmentsNorthville Pet Friendly PlacesNorthville Studio Apartments
Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIUtica, MIDexter, MIBloomfield Hills, MIMount Morris, MILake Orion, MIClawson, MIHazel Park, MIWayne, MIBirmingham, MIWyandotte, MIHighland Park, MIGarden City, MIFraser, MIGrosse Pointe, MIMount Clemens, MISouth Monroe, MIEastpointe, MIAllen Park, MI