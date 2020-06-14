/
1 bedroom apartments
30 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Northview, MI
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
6 Units Available
Pine Ridge
4388 Pine Ridge Parkway Northeast, Northview, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,060
669 sqft
Nestled into a tree-lined neighborhood in Grand Rapid's northeastern corner, Pine Ridge provides a calm oasis while staying hear the city's main attractions. Dining, shopping, golfing, skiing, and major expressways are all mere minutes away.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4765 Rockvalley Dr NE
4765 Rock Valley Drive Northeast, Northview, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
Incredible opportunity to move right in and leave your snow shovels and lawn mowers in the past.
Results within 1 mile of Northview
Last updated June 14 at 07:08pm
Creston
13 Units Available
Central Park Place
2875 Central Park Way NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,101
693 sqft
Apartment amenities include washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and well-equipped kitchens. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, yoga room, and volleyball court. Great location for commuters off I-96.
Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
Creston
1 Unit Available
1542 Lamberton Lake Drive Northeast
1542 Lamberton Lake Drive Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,099
950 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment on Lamberton Lake in Grand Rapids. 1) Large Living room 2) kitchen with bar area connecting to dinning room. 3) Large master suite bedroom. 4) 3 season porch overlooking Lake. 5) Laundry room.
Results within 5 miles of Northview
Last updated June 14 at 06:19pm
Heritage Hill
8 Units Available
Waters House
500 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,233
624 sqft
Waters House Apartments are located in the historic Heritage Hill neighborhood in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
7 Units Available
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,648
624 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers a fitness studio, recycling program and rooftop resident clubhouse with an entertainment area. Each apartment offers energy efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Belknap Lookout
20 Units Available
601 Bond
601 Bond Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,405
775 sqft
601 Bond is at the intersection of lifestyle and locality. Living here, you can start your dayworking out, watching the sun cascade over the city and the Grand River.
Last updated June 14 at 06:30pm
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
8 Units Available
Venue Tower Apartments
15 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,401
543 sqft
Near the Van Andel Arena and the area's best in art and culture. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness studio and outdoor patio. Each apartment offers energy-efficient appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and plank flooring.
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
9 Units Available
Studio Park Lofts
122 Oakes St SW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,255
543 sqft
Studio Park is downtown living at its best-an accessible location, energetic environment,and modern amenities galore.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Midtown
57 Units Available
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,301
800 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.
Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
Belknap Lookout
6 Units Available
Gateway at Belknap Apartments
513 Clancy Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,177
654 sqft
Just a few minutes from the hospital and research center. Each home features updated kitchens, floor-to-ceiling tiling and private entrances. Community amenities include a cardio studio, gated underground parking and pet-friendly accommodations.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Midtown
2 Units Available
Lofts on Michigan
740 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
682 sqft
Residing in the Midtown Neighborhood, residents of 616 Lofts on Michigan get to experience all the new and historic amenities this area has to offer.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Belknap Lookout
2 Units Available
Lofts at 820 on Monroe
820 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,345
653 sqft
In what used to be the Sackner Products Factory (at 820 Monroe NW), this historic building sits in the Monroe North neighborhood just outside Grand Rapids' City Center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
Creston
5 Units Available
Aspen Lakes
1701 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,182
850 sqft
Stunning community overlooking the water and near Huff Park. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, updated stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, hot tub and garage. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
Creston
5 Units Available
Wyndham Hill
1851 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,182
905 sqft
Luxurious apartments have private patios, walk-in closets, and in-home washer-dryers. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has lounge chairs, pool, and hot tub.
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
SWAN
16 Units Available
601 Lake Michigan Dr NW
601 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
650 sqft
601 West Apartments in Grand Rapids is just steps away from all your lifestyle desires. Your neighborhood grocer, Bridge Street Market is your one-stop shop for all your everyday needs.
Last updated September 7 at 04:29pm
Northeast Grand Rapids
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Square Grand Rapids
1836 Mason St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$726
750 sqft
Cambridge Square Apartments is an affordable community on the northeast side of Grand Rapids, Mich., offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Grand
1 Unit Available
814 Broadway Ave NW 3
814 Broadway Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
814 Broadway #3 - Property Id: 271792 This large 1 bedroom apartment is located in a prime spot in northwest Grand Rapids! It is just walking distance from local restaurant and shops and minutes away from bridge street market! It has been
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
1 Unit Available
60 Monroe Center St NW, Unit 6B 6B
60 Monroe Center Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,450
1200 sqft
Executive Style Condo - Property Id: 84556 Executive and resort style condo in heart of downtown strip with heated sidewalk and roads. Fully remodeled in high end executive style, designed and furnished with high end furniture by famous designer.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
1 Unit Available
65 Monroe Center street 200
65 Monroe Center Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1250 sqft
Unit 200 Available 06/20/20 2 story loft for Rent 1-2 month - Property Id: 249279 Beautiful luxury 2 story loft is for short term rent 1-2 months. Available for rent $350-450 per/night Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Heritage Hill
1 Unit Available
148 College Ave NE Apt 3
148 College Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$890
Nice apartment in a great location near the corner of College and Fountain. Easy walk to college, downtown, Medical Mile, Martha's Vineyard and other shops and restaurants. Hardwood floors, lots of built ins in the bedroom.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
1 Unit Available
252 Pearl Street NW
252 Pearl Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,399
Look no further, this elegant Forslund Condo is a unique find. Fully furnished right down to the dishes and silverware. Located on the building's third floor with spectacular views of downtown Grand Rapids & the Grand River.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
1 Unit Available
38 Campau Circle NW
38 Campau Circle Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Amazing lifestyle and view at 38 Campau and Plaza Towers. Live in the clouds with fabulous views of downtown city skyline in this one of a kind 1,363sq. ft.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
430 Union Avenue NE
430 Union Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
657 sqft
Located just blocks from Spectrum Health downtown campus, this hip custom built condo is located in the heart of Mid-Town.
