Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:35 PM
30 Apartments for rent in Milford, MI with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Milford
660 VILLAGE Lane
660 Village Lane, Milford, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1382 sqft
Outstanding Townhouse Condo. Enjoy Comfortable Open Living Spaces Filled w/ Natural Light. The Chef and Entertainer will Love the.
Results within 5 miles of Milford
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
2049 DUCK LAKE Road
2049 Duck Lake Road North, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
UPPER UNIT APARTMENT FOR LEASE. Occupancy Aug 2nd. Located in well maintained 8 unit building. 2nd floor 1020 sq. ft. 2 bedroom, 1 bath. Bath recently updated. 12 month min. lease. No short term leases. Longer lease may be considered.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
2340 MEDINAH Court
2340 Medinah Court, Commerce, MI
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3706 sqft
Beautiful custom, 4 bedroom home with so many extras! Two-story foyer with access to large dining room, half bath, private office. Just beyond curved staircase, two-story great room, with focal point fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Milford
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Walled Lake
Redwood Wolverine Lake
2799 Heron Hills Drive, Wolverine Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1405 sqft
Redwood® Wolverine Lake is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
4 Units Available
Encore Manchester
42359 Hathaway Ln, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1368 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1736 sqft
Sophisticated design, refined features and superior amenities, Encore at Manchester is setting the stage as Novi's premier, upscale community.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Commerce Township
2649 Grove Circle, Wolverine Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1294 sqft
Redwood® Commerce Township is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
41404 BELDEN Circle
41404 Belden Circle, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1344 sqft
BEAUTIFUL DETACHED CONDO WITH PRIVACY IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. THIS HOME FEATURES 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS, A DOOR WALL TO PRIVATE DECK, AND PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT. MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND DUAL-ENTRY MASTER BATH.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
41733 MITCHELL Road
41733 Mitchell Road, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1960 sqft
Great location overlooking pond in this spacious 4 bedroom 1.5 story condo. This recently painted and carpeted 1,960 sq ft condo features a first floor master or library, full bath with ceramic tile.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
50865 CALVERT ISLE Drive
50865 Calvert Isle Drive, Novi, MI
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
3428 sqft
EXECUTIVE LEASE OPPORT IN ISLAND LAKES W/WOODED VIEWS FROM SPACIOUS DECK. NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES INCL TENNIS, POOL, GYM, TRAILS. 5 BEDR, 4.5 BATHS, DESIGNER KITCHEN, FORMAL LIV RM AND DIN RM GREAT RM OPEN TO HUGE EAT-IN KIT AND SUNROOM.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
425 OLD PINE Way
425 Old Pine Way, Walled Lake, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1139 sqft
Gorgeous, premium, updated condominium, end unit, freshly painted with soft neutral gray, new kitchen, new flooring, new carpeting, new lighting, new bath, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous....
Last updated July 10 at 06:34pm
1 Unit Available
28523 Carlton Way Drive
28523 Carlton Way Drive, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1579 sqft
INVITING UPPER LEVEL CONDO IN CARLTON FOREST OF NOVI! THIS UNIT FEATURES A KITCHEN W/WHITE CABINETS, WHITE APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & ATTACHED BREAKFAST ROOM.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
45300 W 11 MILE Road
45300 West 11 Mile Road, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2074 sqft
Country living in the City of Novi on 1.31 acres. Owner to furnish lawn care. Updated master suite, jet tub. Gas log fireplace. Open family style kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, wet bar.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
25678 ISLAND LAKE
25678 Island Lake Drive, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3622 sqft
STUNNING LAKE FRONT FURNISHED CONDO W/ FINISHED WALKOUT & VIEWS OF THE WATER FROM MOST ROOMS. VENICE MODEL W/ADDITIONAL LOFT OFFICE OR 4TH BEDROOM. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS ON ENTIRE 1ST FLOOR.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
1309 DECKER Road
1309 Decker Road, Walled Lake, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1784 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home and on a large lot. The pictures just do not do it justice the house has so much character. Kitchen has solid hickory cabinets, living room and dining room has dark walnut wood floors.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
3290 EDGEWOOD PARK Drive
3290 Edgewood Park Drive, Commerce, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2125 sqft
LOWER STRAITS All-sports lakefront living! This ranch on the very desirous Edgewood Park Drive is on private Lower Straits Lake overlooks the 4th fairway of the country club golf course and gives one the perfect location to enjoy a rare opportunity
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
26304 FIELDSTONE Drive
26304 Fielstone Drive, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2332 sqft
Desirable end unit on private wooded lot. Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom condo in beautiful Island lake. Open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Kitchen with granite counter top. Master suite includes a private sitting area.
Last updated June 7 at 07:18am
1 Unit Available
22892 Saint Andrews Dr
22892 Saint Andrews Drive, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4670 sqft
Lease this beautiful 4 bedroom home located in the prestigious Tanglewood golf community! Sitting on almost 1/2 acre, with over 4600 sq ft, you're going to love living here.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
43061 EMERSON Way
43061 Emerson Way, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2253 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM NOVI HOME. VAULTED CEILING. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN & DINING ROOM. FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AREAS AND EASY ACCESS TO ALL FREEWAYS. RENT INCLUDES LAWN SERVICE AND GARBAGE REMOVAL.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
1482 MARINER Drive
1482 Mariner Drive, Walled Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
946 sqft
Enjoy this clean and updated Lake Village condo that features an open floor plan, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and newer flooring throughout. Cute kitchen with granite counters, all appliances, newer paint, spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet.
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
28385 Carlton Way
28385 Carlton Way Drive, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
LONG TERM LEASE AVAILABLE. 2 yr minimum. READY FOR MOVE IN. NEWER CARPET. UPPER UNIT, WITH ALL APPLIANCES. 2 FULL BATHS. 2 CAR GARAGE WITH OPENER. LARGE KITCHEN. 1.5 MO SEC DEP. NO PETS AND NO SMOKERS. $300 CLEAN FEE. $25.00 app. fee.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
28234 OAKMONTE Circle W
28234 Oakmonte Circle, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1276 sqft
Luxury rental in the desired Mill River community. You'll have access to the many clubhouse perks- fitness center, pool, tennis courts, and trails. Look outside your upper deck to the gorgeous pond view. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
27868 DECLARATION Road
27868 Declaration Rd, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1051 sqft
VERY CLEAN LIKE-NEW CONDO FOR LEASE IN LIBERTY PARK COMMUNITY IN NOVI. 2 BEDROOMS AND 2.1 BATHS. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, GLASS TOP STOVE, GARBAGE DISPOSAL, AND KITCHEN LIGHTING. NEW FLOORING IN ENTRY.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
28367 DECLARATION Drive
28367 Declaration Drive, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,780
2280 sqft
CORP LEASE, 2 YRS OR MORE PREFERRED. NEW 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH COLONIAL IN POPULAR LIBERTY PARK SUB. 2 STORY HARDWOOD FOYER. BRIGHT AND OPEN LAYOUT, SPACIOUS LOFT, LARGE MASTER SUITE. MASTER BATH HAS SEPARATE SHOWER & TUB.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
12102 ADDINGTON
12102 Addington Drive, Commerce, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1361 sqft
SHARP UNIT OFFERING 2 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHROOMS. NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN. GREAT ROOM. GAS FIREPLACE, FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY. ATTACHED 1 CAR GARAGE. LEASE PAYMENT INCLUDES, WATER BILL, ASSOCIATION DUES, GARBAGE PICK-UP, SNOW REMOVAL AND LANDSCAPING.
