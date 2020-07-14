Apartment List
/
MI
/
lincoln park
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:16 AM

76 Studio Apartments for rent in Lincoln Park, MI

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Park
3807 FORT Street
3807 Fort Street, Lincoln Park, MI
Studio
$4,000
4200 sqft
Commercial building for lease on high traffic area. Perfect location to open your new business. ( Liquor License Available ),,,,Call the listing agent for more information,,,,
Results within 1 mile of Lincoln Park

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Southgate
13535 dix toledo
13535 Dix-Toledo Highway, Southgate, MI
Studio
$1,300
1400 sqft
Own your own business with Great visibility on heavily traveled dix -toledo road excellent location well taken care of separate furnace for each unit lav for each unit previous use hair salon huge windows in both units for extra signage and

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Allen Park
7311 PARK Avenue
7311 Park Avenue, Allen Park, MI
Studio
$1,195
1272 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED 1272 SQ FT OFFICE BUILDING IN DOWNTOWN ALLEN PARK. COMPLETELY RE DOE. NEXT TO THE BUILDING IS PUBLIC PARKING. 2 ADDITIONAL SPOT BEHIND BUILDING, STREET PARKING IN FRONT. FORMALLY A ACCOUNTING AND TAX PRE BUSINESS.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Southgate
14745 NORTHLINE Road
14745 Northline Rd, Southgate, MI
Studio
$2,850
2600 sqft
SUPER CLEAN 2600 SQFT MEDICAL SPACE FOR LEASE/ WAITING ROOM/RECEPTION/7 EXAM ROOMS/3 FULL BATH/DOCTOR OFFICE WITH PRIVATE BATHROOM/ CONSULTANT ROOM. FRESHLY PAINTED/ VERY CLEAN CARPET/ EASY ACCESS TO I-75. READY TO START YOUR OWN MEDICAL PRACTICE.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Allen Park
5026 ALLEN Road
5026 Allen Rd, Allen Park, MI
Studio
$1,000
1500 sqft
Prime Office space adjacent to the landmark Hofmann Chiropractic Building located at Allen Rd and Russell St. Professional office space of approx. 1400 sq / ft with both Front and Rear Entrances, with parking in large rear lot.
Results within 5 miles of Lincoln Park

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
21335 ECORSE RD
21335 Ecorse Road, Taylor, MI
Studio
$3,000
1276 sqft
Fantastic business and real estate opportunity. Lease or lease with option this well established neighborhood family restaurant. Updated appliances, hot water tank, and bathrooms. Access to inventory list and financials for serious buyers only.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
11719 Syracuse St
11719 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
Studio
$600
550 sqft
Studio with 1 bath and eat in kitchen. New flooring throughout the unit. Stove and Fridge are included. Community Washer and Dryer. Utilities Included. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $1500. (2.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Duvall - Edison
2021 MONROE Street
2021 Monroe Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$2,000
8031 sqft
Perfect Location on Monroe in Dearborn near Ford offices. Approx. 1200 sq ft that can be used for doctor, dentist, lawyer, accountant, and many more! Suite on main floor.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Springwells
7440 W VERNOR Road
7440 W Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI
Studio
$2,000
1560 sqft
Great business location for "LEASE" in Strip Mall Plaza, SW Detroit just East of Central on Vernor. The Large Corporate METRO PCS Phone Store, 1,500 Sq. Ft. $1,500.00 Month. 7430 W. Vernor, Detroit. Contact Agent.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
8720 PELHAM Road
8720 Pelham Road, Taylor, MI
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
* Great Business opportunity, across from a very busy park (see Pic) , Outdoor hockey, Baseball and High school football field * Property on the same side of Saveland Supermarket, Residential houses and business.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Springwells
8039 Pitt Street - 1
8039 Pitt Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,600
1300 sqft
Excelente oportunidad para local comercial en el medio del SouthWest Detroit ... taqueria, minimarket,oficina , mercadillo,salón de belleza, restorant. Todas las aplicaciones son aceptables no nesecitan crédito.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Duvall - Edison
1307 Monroe Street - 15
1307 Monroe Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$600
380 sqft
West Dearborn Studio now available walking distance to Downtown Dearborn restaurant and entertainment. You'll be a block or two away from one of the area's best restaurants and bars like L.A.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Fordson
6645 Schaefer Street
6645 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$1,700
1000 sqft
1,000 SQFT STORE FOR LEASE. 11 PARKING SPOTS IN THE BACK PLUS STREET PARKING. BUILDING HAS A GREAT STREET EXPOSURE AND CURB APPEAL. NEXT TO QAHWAH HOUSE. COULD BE A WONDERFUL LOCATION FOR RETAIL, DOCTORS, LAWYERS OR GENERAL OFFICE.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Allen Park
7805 ALLEN Road
7805 Allen Road, Allen Park, MI
Studio
$2,400
1430 sqft
LEASE!!! PRIME CORNER -MEDICAL, RESTAURANT, OFFICE, FREE STANDING COMMERCIAL BUILDING. NEWER ROOF,WINDOWS, PARKING LOT, FLOORS, & DOORS. (20) PARKING SPACES CALL LISTING AGENT FOR DETAILS.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Southgate
15628 FORT ST
15628 Fort Street, Southgate, MI
Studio
$2,000
2000 sqft
Main Road Fort Street, Southgate Commercial space for lease. Total 2,000 square feet of open space, ready for your own build-out ideas. Zoned for any commercial business, medical, office or general business.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
18800 HUBBARD Drive
18800 Hubbard Drive, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$7,400
12050 sqft
United Outstanding Physicians building space for lease. Office or medical space available on lower level. fully built out medical space on lower level. Great corner location, right off of M39 Southfield freeway.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
5871 TELEGRAPH Road
5871 Telegraph Road, Taylor, MI
Studio
$2,950
3700 sqft
***FOR LEASE ONLY*** High traffic location. 3900 sq.ft. for lease. previously it was a party rental place. Zoned commercial with 10 parking spots on the south side of the building. 3400 sq.ft. available on the 1st floor. 500 sq.ft.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Wyandotte
4459 13 Street
4459 13th Street, Wyandotte, MI
Studio
$1,950
19600 sqft
INDOOR STORAGE AVAILABLE 10 X 10 ROLL UP GARAGE DOOR ENTRY 14ft CEILINGS 1800 SQUARE FT AVAILABLE-$1,200.00 MONTHLY 2400 SQUARE FT AVAILABLE-$1,700.00 MONTHLY 3000 SQUARE FT AVAILABLE-$1950.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Wyandotte
1125 EUREKA Road
1125 Eureka Road, Wyandotte, MI
Studio
$800
11752 sqft
640 sq. ft office space in the Williamsburg Square Building. Build to suit . Unit has private entrance and is perfect for office, storefront or medical space.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Morley
930 MASON Street
930 Mason Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$900
5000 sqft
OFFICE SPACE!! RARE FIND IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN!! ESTABLISHED PROFESSIONAL BUILDING HAS TWO OFFICE VACANCIES AVAILABLE FOR LEASE. #203, & #204 ($900) & #201 ($1,200) ARE FRESHLY PAINTED AND HAS IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Outer Drive
20219 CARLYSLE Street
20219 Carlysle Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$5,500
3000 sqft
THIS FORMER RESTAURANT WAS COMPLETELY REMODELED IN 2018 AND IS READY TO GO..INCLUDED IN THE LEASE IS ALL EQUIPMENT.(NEWER) AND INVENTORY...REFRIG. STOVE, POTS, PANS, TABLES AND CHAIRS, ETC...THIS IS A DEFINITE MUST SEE...

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
22269 Goddard
22269 Goddard Rd, Taylor, MI
Studio
$1,200
1100 sqft
NICE SPACE NICE STRIP CLEAN MODERN HIGHLY VISIBLE ON GODDARD RD. MANY STRONG NEIGHBORING BUSINESSES AND LONG TERM TENANTS THIS 1100 SQ.FT.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Ford Woods
6053 CHASE Road
6053 Chase Rd, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$2,500
2000 sqft
FOR LEASE, 2,000 SQUARE FEET OF OFFICE SPACE IN THIS PROFESSIONAL LAW OFFICE BUILDING. SPACE COULD BE DIVIDED. PLENTY OF PARKING. RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES (GAS, ELECTRIC, WATER). IDEAL FOR LAW OFFICE, ACCOUNTING, OR ANY OTHER PROFESSIONAL USE.

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodworth
15044 MICHIGAN AVE
15044 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$1,995
1900 sqft
PRIME LOCATION MEDICAL/OFFICE SUITE ALMOST 1900 SFT INSIDE RECENTLY RENOVATED MEDICAL BUILDING ON HIGH TRAFFIC ROAD. 4 EXAMS ROOM. OFFICE SPACE. LOTS OF PARKING SPACES AVAILABLE. EASY TO SHOW.

July 2020 Lincoln Park Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lincoln Park Rent Report. Lincoln Park rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lincoln Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Lincoln Park Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lincoln Park Rent Report. Lincoln Park rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lincoln Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Lincoln Park rents increased slightly over the past month

Lincoln Park rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lincoln Park stand at $683 for a one-bedroom apartment and $890 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Lincoln Park's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Lincoln Park, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,373; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Lincoln Park rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Lincoln Park, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Lincoln Park is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Lincoln Park's median two-bedroom rent of $890 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Lincoln Park's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Baltimore (-0.7%), Charlotte (-0.4%), and Philadelphia (-0.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lincoln Park than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Lincoln Park.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Lincoln Park 1 BedroomsLincoln Park 2 BedroomsLincoln Park 3 BedroomsLincoln Park Apartments under $700
    Lincoln Park Apartments under $800Lincoln Park Apartments with BalconyLincoln Park Apartments with GarageLincoln Park Apartments with Gym
    Lincoln Park Apartments with ParkingLincoln Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsLincoln Park Pet Friendly PlacesLincoln Park Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MI
    Troy, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MI
    Inkster, MIWalled Lake, MIBeverly Hills, MIBerkley, MIFenton, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MISt. Clair Shores, MIRiverview, MIFerndale, MI

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
    Lawrence Technological UniversityUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
    University of Michigan-Dearborn