Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Walk into this wonderfully maintained older home and see all of the charm it has to offer. Gorgeous hardwood floors, tall ceilings and beautiful built-ins. Living room with glass french doors that lead into the formal dining room. Dining room also has solid wood doors leading into the spacious and open kitchen. Kitchen features an island and built in cabinets on one wall. Walk in pantry also opens to the mud/laundry room at the back of the house, washer and dryer included. Beautiful main floor full bath with shower. Convenient main floor office off of the living room. Upstairs you will find the 3 bedrooms, including the large master that opens to the full bath with claw foot tub. Detached 2 car garage. This property has so much charm!