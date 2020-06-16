1500 W MORRELL ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking internet access

1500 W. Morrell ~ COMMERCIAL ~ The lower level, previously used as a dental office, with a kitchenette, half bath, former reception area, many other rooms all plumbed, with counters, cabinets, and wired for internet. Features plenty of parking and Central Air. Busy, near corner, high profile, and will get exposure with lots of traffic. Get opportunity, as it's set for a "hitting the ground running" business! Tenant pays for all repairs/maintenance, except roof or exterior building related. For more information only, call at Guardhouse Rentals 517-879-4682.