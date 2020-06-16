All apartments in Jackson
1500 W MORRELL ST
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:01 PM

1500 W MORRELL ST

1500 West Morrell Street · (517) 812-0009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Jackson
Apartments with Parking
Location

1500 West Morrell Street, Jackson, MI 49203

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Studio · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
1500 W. Morrell ~ COMMERCIAL ~ The lower level, previously used as a dental office, with a kitchenette, half bath, former reception area, many other rooms all plumbed, with counters, cabinets, and wired for internet. Features plenty of parking and Central Air. Busy, near corner, high profile, and will get exposure with lots of traffic. Get opportunity, as it's set for a "hitting the ground running" business! Tenant pays for all repairs/maintenance, except roof or exterior building related. For more information only, call at Guardhouse Rentals 517-879-4682.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 W MORRELL ST have any available units?
1500 W MORRELL ST has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1500 W MORRELL ST currently offering any rent specials?
1500 W MORRELL ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 W MORRELL ST pet-friendly?
No, 1500 W MORRELL ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jackson.
Does 1500 W MORRELL ST offer parking?
Yes, 1500 W MORRELL ST does offer parking.
Does 1500 W MORRELL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 W MORRELL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 W MORRELL ST have a pool?
No, 1500 W MORRELL ST does not have a pool.
Does 1500 W MORRELL ST have accessible units?
No, 1500 W MORRELL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 W MORRELL ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 W MORRELL ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 W MORRELL ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1500 W MORRELL ST has units with air conditioning.
