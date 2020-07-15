/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
19 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Holt, MI
8 Units Available
Aspen Lakes Estates
3879 Lone Pine Dr, Holt, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1242 sqft
Eclectic retro living in the renovated West Bend Company Factory building. Community features a rooftop terrace with a bocce ball court and an outdoor kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Holt
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 PM
10 Units Available
The Stadium District
Marketplace
313 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
881 sqft
In addition to the walkable location and ample onsite parking, Marketplace offers cutting edge amenities inside each unit.
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 PM
12 Units Available
Summerhill Estates
3313 W Mt Hope Ave, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$994
992 sqft
Summerhill Estates Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartment homes for rent featuring at-home comforts including gas fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, washer & dryers and private patios or balconies.
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 PM
14 Units Available
Midtown
3433 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
789 sqft
Midtown will function as an epicenter for multicultural dialogue and exchange. It will be home to a community of residents who want to engage with others around the world and have unique residential experiences.
Last updated July 15 at 06:43 PM
9 Units Available
Club Meridian Apartments
4425 Heritage Drive, Okemos, MI
2 Bedrooms
$982
930 sqft
Great location in the Okemos School District and close to Michigan State University. Apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms, and modern amenities. Community has covered parking and a heated pool.
Last updated July 15 at 06:13 PM
1 Unit Available
The Stadium District
Stadium District
500 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
910 sqft
It can't get any better living right across the street from campus, and at The Gates apartments, that is exactly what you get. Our newly built, 4 story towers, are in the main hub of East Lansing life putting you in the middle of all the action.
Last updated February 22 at 12:02 AM
Contact for Availability
The Stadium District
Block 600
600 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1150 sqft
BLOCK600, the highly anticipated development opening Summer of 2020, is situated on 150,590 square feet along Michigan Ave holding 40 residental apartments, a 37,000 square foot urban grocery store, and a 122 room Courtyard by Marriott hotel in
Last updated July 15 at 12:08 PM
3 Units Available
Old Town
Prudden Place
620 May St. Suite 1, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1216 sqft
Prudden Place gives residents the advantages of a slower-paced urban lifestyle next to a faster-paced downtown. Living in a contemporary building, while being surrounded by a revitalized area steeped in history.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Glencairn
419 W. Saginaw street
419 West Saginaw Street, East Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
912 sqft
419 W. Saginaw street Available 08/19/20 Lovely 2-BDR 2-BTH Plus Den w/ Basement & Garage - Lovely 2-bedroom, 2-bath house located in East Lansing, just East of Frandor. Hardwood floors throughout. Decorative fireplace in living room.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
The Stadium District
322 Pere Marquette Dr Unit 3
322 Pere Marquette Drive, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$995
909 sqft
322 Pere Marquette Dr Unit 3 Available 08/22/20 Downtown 2-Bdr 2-Bth Condo - Near LCC/Cooley - PHOTOS COMING SOON!! SHOWINGS TO BEGIN ON AUGUST 1ST. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo conveniently located in downtown Lansing. Handicap accessible unit.
Results within 10 miles of Holt
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 PM
11 Units Available
Somerset Park
14690 Abbey Ln, Bath, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1081 sqft
Luxurious amenities include spacious floor plans, patio or balcony, and breathtaking views. Community includes fitness center, sauna, and pool. Great location close to multiple highways for easy commuting.
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 PM
11 Units Available
Central Park Apartments
5205 Madison Ave, Okemos, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1267 sqft
Community includes gym, clubhouse, and heated pool. Close to schools, shopping, and restaurants. Units feature modern finishes, spacious living rooms, and high efficiency kitchen and laundry appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 06:04 PM
13 Units Available
Hunters Ridge
4060 Springer Way, East Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1146 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hunters Ridge in East Lansing. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
7 Units Available
Verndale Apartments
829 Montevideo Dr, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1136 sqft
Verndale Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent, just minutes from the Lansing mall. Our apartments feature in-home washer and dryer in select apartments and walk-in closets and unique courtyard entries.
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
5 Units Available
Groesbeck Area
Pine Lane Estates
2512 Lake Lansing Rd, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1049 sqft
On the east side of Lansing near Highway 127. Two-bedroom apartment homes feature gas fireplaces, walk-in closets and high ceilings. The park-like community amenities include a gym, a coffee bar and outdoor grills.
Last updated July 15 at 06:02 PM
6 Units Available
The Beaumont
3500 Beaumont Park Dr. #104, East Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1050 sqft
The Beaumont combines the best of the suburbs with in-town sophistication and flair! Well-located between Coolidge and Chandler roads just north of downtown East Lansing, The Beaumont is a new community with contemporary floorplans and amenities.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Delta Township
8156 Roslyn Hill, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1362 sqft
A fantastic community with an efficient apartment design. Each home features a den space, two-car garage attached, and a spacious living space. On-site green space. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 PM
5 Units Available
The Vista at the Heights
2505 Showtime Dr, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
947 sqft
Studio to three-bedroom homes featuring in-home laundry, quartz countertops and polished concrete or plank flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, an elevator and a fire pit. Next to Eastwood Towne Center off Highway 127.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Hidden Tree Apartments
410 Pine Forest Dr, East Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$775
964 sqft
Hiddentree Apartments offers spacious floor plans and access to the East Lansing school district.
