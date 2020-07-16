Apartment List
26 Apartments for rent in Forest Hills, MI with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
41 Units Available
Michigan Oaks
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1475 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Michigan Meadows in Grand Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
23 Units Available
Springs at Knapp's Crossing
2550 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,111
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1118 sqft
Bordered by thick beautiful trees and rolling green lawns, Springs at Knapp's Crossing is ready to welcome you home.
Results within 10 miles of Forest Hills
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 16 at 12:32 AM
9 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,454
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
869 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers a fitness studio, recycling program and rooftop resident clubhouse with an entertainment area. Each apartment offers energy efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
30 Units Available
Hanover Townhomes of Caledonia
245 Kinsey Street Southeast, Caledonia, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1518 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Townhomes of Caledonia in Caledonia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 16 at 12:19 AM
11 Units Available
Creston
Central Park Place
2875 Central Park Way NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$982
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
942 sqft
Apartment amenities include washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and well-equipped kitchens. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, yoga room, and volleyball court. Great location for commuters off I-96.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:27 AM
2 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Lofts on Ionia
1 Ionia Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,295
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Ionia, formerly known as 1 and 7 Ionia (two buildings now joined together), is home to a flourishing apartment community and brewery.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
4 Units Available
Belknap Lookout
Icon on Bond
538 Bond Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1230 sqft
Rising nine stories above the rejuvenated Monroe North Neighborhood, Icon on Bond is set to become Grand Rapids' most recognizable and desired residential address.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
1 Unit Available
Belknap Lookout
Homes at River's Edge
1001 N Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,675
816 sqft
1001 Monroe NW Apt. 405 Available 11/06/20 The Huron | One Bedroom - River’s Edge in Grand Rapids, Michigan is a brand new apartment building that is located on the river at 1001 N. Monroe Avenue just north of Downtown.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Belknap Lookout
940 Monroe Ave NW 421
940 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,575
1000 sqft
Executive 2 bedrooms Furnished Condo. - Property Id: 91806 Live like in the resort! This cozy and unique designed 2 bedroom condo fully furnished and ready to move in.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Heritage Hill
456 Wealthy St SE Apt 6
456 Wealthy Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
Available 08/01/20 This awesome two bedroom two bathroom apartment is huge! There are nice big windows and hardwood floors throughout, giving it a warm homey feeling.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
East Hills
350 Union Ave SE Apt 2
350 Union Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Available 08/01/20 This awesome one bedroom apartment has hardwood floors and plenty of windows. There is a lot of closet space, and tall ceilings. Pets are allowed with $25 extra rent and $100 pet fee.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
East Hills
248 Henry Ave SE
248 Henry Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
O Great Cherry Hill Location. Close to shopping, great restaurants, downtown. Completely redone inside, with beautiful hardwood floors. This unit has a lot of space and a lot of possibilities.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastown
206 Fuller Ave SE
206 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
Available 08/01/20 This spacious four bedroom house is in the perfect location! There is a nice big living room, dining room, big kitchen, and entryway on the main floor. There are all hardwood floors, and huge windows throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
SWAN
1039 Jackson St NW
1039 Jackson Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
1884 sqft
1039 Jackson St. NW Available 08/07/20 1039 Jackson NW Available August 7, 2020 $2,250.00/month $2,250.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastown
1251 Sigsbee St SE
1251 Sigsbee Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
This awesome house has mostly all hardwood floors. There are tons of windows throughout the house that fill the whole house with sunbeams of warmth.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Midtown
725 East Fulton
725 East Fulton Street, Grand Rapids, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
1483 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Downtown/Heritage Hill/East Hills - 4/5 bedroom - Property Id: 306201 Available AUGUST 1 . . . currently rented! 5 bedroom (2 bedrooms are attached in the upstairs by a doorway only), 1 1/2 bath house.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Midtown
1008 Helen St. Ne
1008 Helen Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedroom home on the NE side - This cute 3 bedroom home on the NE side of Grand Rapids is move in ready! This home is close to the Medical Mile and Eastown. Inside your will find hard wood flooring and a washer and dryer for your convenience.

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastown
1252 Bemis Street Southeast
1252 Bemis Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2054 sqft
Spacious / Classic Eastown Home featuring bay windows, hardwood floors and original trim work.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
East Hills
35 Dwight Ave SE
35 Dwight Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1470 sqft
East Hills Neighborhood! Washer/dryer included! - 3 bedroom / 2 bath beautiful single family home located in highly desirable East Hills neighborhood, just 2 blocks from popular Cherry St venues.

1 of 26

Last updated April 16 at 11:08 AM
1 Unit Available
South East End
821 Burton Street Southeast
821 Burton Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
1000 sqft
This recently renovated space has an open floor plan. The studio is located on the corner of Burton St and Eastern Ave, behind Harvest Heath Foods, across the street from the Postal Office and minutes away from 28th Ave.

1 of 8

Last updated April 7 at 10:59 AM
1 Unit Available
South East End
922 Franklin St SE # 1
922 Franklin Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
Two bedroom lower apt with a living and dining room. Beautiful hardwood floors. Stacked washer and dryer comes with it. Parking in back. Large covered front porch. $40 app fee No Pets Allowed (RLNE1427086)

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Creston
1049 Evelyn St NE
1049 Evelyn Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
Newly renovated 3 Bedroom House in hot 49505 zip - Property Id: 234243 Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in desired Creston neighborhood with new flooring, fresh paint, remolded bathroom and updated kitchen! Enjoy the three seasons

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Midtown
936 Crescent NE
936 Crescent Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1248 sqft
936 Crescent NE Available 07/24/20 936 Crescent NE - Water, Washer/Dryer included - Single family home in the heart of Midtown. Close proximity to everything Grand Rapids has to offer. Hard wood floors thoughout the main level.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Belknap Lookout
607 Prospect Ave Northeast
607 Prospect Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Adorable 3 Bedroom with Hardwood Floors, Walk in Closets and a Massive Kitchen! - This adorable 3 Bedroom 1 bath single family home is ready for immediate move in.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Forest Hills, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Forest Hills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

