studio apartments
23 Studio Apartments for rent in Flat Rock, MI
26324 E Huron River Dr
26324 Huron River Drive, Flat Rock, MI
Studio
$1,850
1350 sqft
Downtown Flat Rock this 1350 SF white box on main busy street with bathroom and full basement. 2 Front entrances and 2 rear exits. All new lights, electrical and drywall. 1" gas supply line fit for a restaurant use, office, many services or retail.
26796 TELEGRAPH Road
26796 Telegraph Road, Flat Rock, MI
Studio
$3,000
950 sqft
***FOR LEASE ONLY*** A RARE LOCATION AND OPPORTUNITY WITH OVER 5000 SQFT OF SPACE NOW AVAILABLE ON HIGH TRAFFIC TELEGRAPH RD! Current use is auto body repair shop, owner will delegate work to new tenant, HIGH TRAFFIC AREA WITH GREAT VISIBILITY!
27100 CAHILL Road
27100 Cahill Rd, Flat Rock, MI
Studio
$1,900
10000 sqft
Office space available for lease conveniently located close to I75, Detroit Metro Airport, Infrastructure and a variety of businesses. Ford Motor Company Manufacturer in Woodhaven only about 5 miles of the vicinity.
Results within 1 mile of Flat Rock
32835 Fort
32835 Fort Rd, Rockwood, MI
Studio
$1,000
640 sqft
A minute from I-75 east on exit 27. High visibility to Fort St and Huron River. 640 square feet. Out lot with proposed drive-thru is available. Medical space. Veterinarian Clinic space. tax accounting space. Full service gross lease space available.
Results within 5 miles of Flat Rock
Taubitz Farms
3214 West Jefferson Avenue
3214 West Jefferson Avenue, Trenton, MI
Studio
$1,300
1600 sqft
Looking for a great location? This is it! This Downtown Trenton building offers lots of exposure.
Fort Dix Park
2231 West Rd. Road
2231 West Rd, Trenton, MI
Studio
$1,400
1200 sqft
This was a tailor shop and before that a groomer. Current owners have relocated. This is a perfect opportunity to build your dream, your piece of the pie. This space is perfect for so many adventures.
Results within 10 miles of Flat Rock
21335 ECORSE RD
21335 Ecorse Road, Taylor, MI
Studio
$3,000
1276 sqft
Fantastic business and real estate opportunity. Lease or lease with option this well established neighborhood family restaurant. Updated appliances, hot water tank, and bathrooms. Access to inventory list and financials for serious buyers only.
11719 Syracuse St
11719 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
Studio
$600
550 sqft
Studio with 1 bath and eat in kitchen. New flooring throughout the unit. Stove and Fridge are included. Community Washer and Dryer. Utilities Included. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $1500. (2.
Southgate
13535 dix toledo
13535 Dix-Toledo Highway, Southgate, MI
Studio
$1,300
1400 sqft
Own your own business with Great visibility on heavily traveled dix -toledo road excellent location well taken care of separate furnace for each unit lav for each unit previous use hair salon huge windows in both units for extra signage and
Lincoln Park
3807 FORT Street
3807 Fort Street, Lincoln Park, MI
Studio
$4,000
4200 sqft
Commercial building for lease on high traffic area. Perfect location to open your new business. ( Liquor License Available ),,,,Call the listing agent for more information,,,,
8720 PELHAM Road
8720 Pelham Road, Taylor, MI
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
* Great Business opportunity, across from a very busy park (see Pic) , Outdoor hockey, Baseball and High school football field * Property on the same side of Saveland Supermarket, Residential houses and business.
Allen Park
7805 ALLEN Road
7805 Allen Road, Allen Park, MI
Studio
$2,400
1430 sqft
LEASE!!! PRIME CORNER -MEDICAL, RESTAURANT, OFFICE, FREE STANDING COMMERCIAL BUILDING. NEWER ROOF,WINDOWS, PARKING LOT, FLOORS, & DOORS. (20) PARKING SPACES CALL LISTING AGENT FOR DETAILS.
7717 MACOMB
7717 Macomb Street, Wayne County, MI
Studio
$575
5932 sqft
EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE A 600 SQ' FIRST FLOOR SPACE IN THIS HISTORIC 1873 RESTORED VICTORIAN**INCLUDES UTILITIES, CONCAST INTERNET**CONFERENCE ROOM FOR MEETING CLIENTS SHARED WITH OTHER COMMERCIAL OFFICE TENANTS AND CIVIC GROUPS**LIVING ROOM
Southgate
15628 FORT ST
15628 Fort Street, Southgate, MI
Studio
$2,000
2000 sqft
Main Road Fort Street, Southgate Commercial space for lease. Total 2,000 square feet of open space, ready for your own build-out ideas. Zoned for any commercial business, medical, office or general business.
Wyandotte
4459 13 Street
4459 13th Street, Wyandotte, MI
Studio
$1,950
19600 sqft
INDOOR STORAGE AVAILABLE 10 X 10 ROLL UP GARAGE DOOR ENTRY 14ft CEILINGS 1800 SQUARE FT AVAILABLE-$1,200.00 MONTHLY 2400 SQUARE FT AVAILABLE-$1,700.00 MONTHLY 3000 SQUARE FT AVAILABLE-$1950.
Wyandotte
1125 EUREKA Road
1125 Eureka Road, Wyandotte, MI
Studio
$800
11752 sqft
640 sq. ft office space in the Williamsburg Square Building. Build to suit . Unit has private entrance and is perfect for office, storefront or medical space.
Southgate
14745 NORTHLINE Road
14745 Northline Rd, Southgate, MI
Studio
$2,850
2600 sqft
SUPER CLEAN 2600 SQFT MEDICAL SPACE FOR LEASE/ WAITING ROOM/RECEPTION/7 EXAM ROOMS/3 FULL BATH/DOCTOR OFFICE WITH PRIVATE BATHROOM/ CONSULTANT ROOM. FRESHLY PAINTED/ VERY CLEAN CARPET/ EASY ACCESS TO I-75. READY TO START YOUR OWN MEDICAL PRACTICE.
36547 GODDARD Road
36547 Goddard Road, Romulus, MI
Studio
$1,200
3300 sqft
THE BEST LOCATION IN DOWNTOWN ROMULUS - RIGHT NEXT TO CVS. 3,300 Square Foot Open Building with Drop Ceilings, Walls, Shelves and Bathroom just 1 1/2 Miles to I-94, 2 Miles to I-275 and 5 mins to Detroit Metropolitan Airport.
25526 GODDARD Road
25526 Goddard Rd, Taylor, MI
Studio
$2,300
2240 sqft
PROFESSIONAL OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE ALL ON 1 LEVEL, GREAT AND CONVENIENT LOCATION WITH HEAVY TRAFFIC ON GODDARD ROAD. LOTS OF POTENTIAL USES, LAWYER OFFICE, REAL ESTATE OFFICE, ETC., JUST TAKE A LOOK AND YOU WILL SEE.
22269 Goddard
22269 Goddard Rd, Taylor, MI
Studio
$1,200
1100 sqft
NICE SPACE NICE STRIP CLEAN MODERN HIGHLY VISIBLE ON GODDARD RD. MANY STRONG NEIGHBORING BUSINESSES AND LONG TERM TENANTS THIS 1100 SQ.FT.
Wyandotte
1400 BIDDLE Avenue
1400 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI
Studio
$1,700
1800 sqft
Newer maintained Commercial property for lease are hard to come by, especially in a high traffic desirable areas.
3749 N DIXIE HWY
3749 North Dixie Highway, Monroe County, MI
Studio
$995
1100 sqft
Property with high visibility. Located in front of Kroger Grocery in Frenchtown. 50 percent occupied. Ideally suited for professional or medical office. 15 minute drive to Mercy Memorial Hospital. 45 parking spaces. Zoned C-1.
12680 ALLEN Road
12680 Allen Road, Taylor, MI
Studio
$2,500
5000 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION ON ALLEN RD IN TAYLOR. MANY POSSIBILITIES CAN BE DONE AT THIS LOCATION.HUGE PARKING LOT. CALL LISTING AGENT FOR DETAILS AND SHOWINGS.
