Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Newly renovated 3-bed/1-bath - 541 Washburn Ave (3-Bed/1-Bath, 900 sq. ft., with basement and unattached garage/workshop)



Just 5 minutes from Borgess hospital and 8 minutes from downtown Kalamazoo entertainment district, Bronson Hospital, and Homer Stryker School of Medicine.



If you are a well-qualified tenant (we prefer to call you one of our residents) and have:



1. A credit score of at least 600 - FIRM

2. Have good, verifiable rental history of at least 3 years (i.e. Keep properties clean and tidy, no late rental payments, not been taken to court by your landlords or broken a lease)

3. No Evictions

4. Verifiable monthly income that's at least 3-4x the rent per month

5. Can move-in at the end of June and have the move in monies available immediately



Do you desire a home, not just a place to stay?

One that is close to downtown shopping mall, schools, and transportation networks? Imagine being able to a short work commute or visit the downtown entertainment district in just a matter of minutes.

Then we may have the ideal home for you - 541 Washburn Ave



Please DRIVE BY and then email us at kalamazoopropertyinvestments@gmail.com to arrange a viewing with an agent.



541 Washburn Ave (3-Bed/1-Bath, 900 sq. ft., with basement and unattached garage/workshop)

Newly renovated

Newly painted throughout

Remodeled kitchen with functional and attractive work surfaces, stainless steel double door fridge, range and dishwasher

Newly vinyl laminate flooring throughout.

Laundry sink, washer, and electric dryer hookups in the basement

Fenced in yard



*Pet rent $40/m

*Pet fee $300



(RLNE5854374)