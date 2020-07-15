All apartments in Eastwood
Eastwood, MI
541 Washburn Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

541 Washburn Ave

541 Washburn Avenue · (269) 234-3731
Location

541 Washburn Avenue, Eastwood, MI 49048
Eastwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 541 Washburn Ave · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly renovated 3-bed/1-bath - 541 Washburn Ave (3-Bed/1-Bath, 900 sq. ft., with basement and unattached garage/workshop)

Just 5 minutes from Borgess hospital and 8 minutes from downtown Kalamazoo entertainment district, Bronson Hospital, and Homer Stryker School of Medicine.

If you are a well-qualified tenant (we prefer to call you one of our residents) and have:

1. A credit score of at least 600 - FIRM
2. Have good, verifiable rental history of at least 3 years (i.e. Keep properties clean and tidy, no late rental payments, not been taken to court by your landlords or broken a lease)
3. No Evictions
4. Verifiable monthly income that's at least 3-4x the rent per month
5. Can move-in at the end of June and have the move in monies available immediately

Do you desire a home, not just a place to stay?
One that is close to downtown shopping mall, schools, and transportation networks? Imagine being able to a short work commute or visit the downtown entertainment district in just a matter of minutes.
Then we may have the ideal home for you - 541 Washburn Ave

Please DRIVE BY and then email us at kalamazoopropertyinvestments@gmail.com to arrange a viewing with an agent.

541 Washburn Ave (3-Bed/1-Bath, 900 sq. ft., with basement and unattached garage/workshop)
Newly renovated
Newly painted throughout
Remodeled kitchen with functional and attractive work surfaces, stainless steel double door fridge, range and dishwasher
Newly vinyl laminate flooring throughout.
Laundry sink, washer, and electric dryer hookups in the basement
Fenced in yard

*Pet rent $40/m
*Pet fee $300

(RLNE5854374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

