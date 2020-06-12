/
2 bedroom apartments
47 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dexter, MI
Dexter
2 Units Available
Walkabout Creek
2230 Melbourne Ave, Dexter, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
894 sqft
Enjoy recreational apartment amenities, including playgrounds and a fitness center. Apartment units with garbage disposal and private entrance for convenience. Close to I-94 and Dexter Community Garden.
Dexter
1 Unit Available
293 Victoria Drive
293 Victoria Drive, Dexter, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1185 sqft
Presented by The Bouma Group, 734-761-3060, martin@bouma.com, www.bouma.com.
Results within 5 miles of Dexter
9 Units Available
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
933 sqft
Cambridge Club, an award-winning property that is located in an extraordinary neighborhood. Our convenient Location is minutes to Ann Arbor, Dexter or any Washtenaw Area destination, including major employers, and shopping.
1 Unit Available
4261 Dexter Ann Arbor Rd
4261 Dexter Ann Arbor Rd, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
984 sqft
Totally remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, with 2 car attached garage. All new paint and carpet /vinyl floors. Big living room with gas fireplace. Full laundry room with washer and dryer included.
Results within 10 miles of Dexter
16 Units Available
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1225 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, tanning deck and outdoor tennis court. Units have in-home washer/dryer, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Great location near campus, Briarwood Mall, downtown and transportation.
Northside
47 Units Available
Shoreview Apartments
420 Kellogg St, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
779 sqft
Pre-lease your fall apartment in the month of April and receive your fall prorate free - Offer expires 4/30/2020 Shoreview Apartments is the place to be if you desire a modern and stylish lifestyle in one of Michigan’s greatest cities.
Broadway
72 Units Available
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1037 sqft
LIMITED TIME ONLY - GET ONE MONTH FREE RENT. With modern finishes, thoughtfully designed floorplans and an unrivaled suite of amenities, Beekman on Broadway combines style, comfort and functionality in downtown Ann Arbor.
10 Units Available
Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1162 sqft
Close to shopping and entertainment at Briarwood Mall. Community has a hot tub and resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and lighted tennis courts. Large apartments with private entrances.
11 Units Available
Arbor Landings Apartments
545 Landings Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1189 sqft
Luxury living near I-94 and Evergreen Park. Bright apartments featuring new carpet, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Hardwood floors in some units. Community members enjoy bike storage, on-site yoga and tennis courts.
29 Units Available
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1384 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Bring a new energy to your living experience.
Elbel
8 Units Available
618 South Main
618 South Main, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1013 sqft
Loft-style homes with carpets, ice makers and extra storage. Located in Elbel, just about half a mile from the University of Michigan's campus. Smoke-free, pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, business center and coffee bar.
5 Units Available
Charlton Apartments
2047 Charlton Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Create a lifestyle you love at Charlton Apartments! Located minutes from Downtown Ann Arbor, our community offers you the excitement and convenience of city living.
Vet's Park Triangle
1 Unit Available
1621 Dexter Ave
1621 Dexter Ave, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
800 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Exclusively listed by J Keller Properties, LLC (734) 369-8239 www.jkellerproperties.com. Excellently located duplex on Ann Arbor's Westside.
Downtown Ann Arbor
1 Unit Available
303 S Main St
303 South Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
998 sqft
PRIME DOWNTOWN LIVING!!! Walk or bike to work, restaurants, shopping! Spacious loft condo boasts 2 large bedrooms, fabulous open concept living room/kitchen with views of Main Street. High ceilings, exposed beams, hardwood floors.
Downtown Ann Arbor
1 Unit Available
322 E Liberty St Apt 5
322 East Liberty Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
951 sqft
Upscale Urban Loft Living in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor! Enjoy incredible views of the city from your own private terrace! Rare south facing two bedroom, two bath condo boasts open floor plan plus exposed brick and ductwork, high ceilings and
Vet's Park Triangle
1 Unit Available
1925 Dexter Ave
1925 Dexter Ave, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 08/01/20 Exclusively listed for rent by J Keller Properties, LLC www.jkellerproperties.com. 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment on the west side with parking, washer and dryer in unit and central A/C. (RLNE4941383)
1 Unit Available
1368 Heatherwood
1368 Heatherwood Lane, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1368 Heatherwood - Beautiful condo on the South West side of Ann Arbor, near I-94. Two Bedroom Two Bath with a wonderful kitchen that opens into the great living room. Walk out patio, one car garage, and laundry in unit.
Old Fourth Ward
1 Unit Available
522 Detroit St # 1
522 Detroit St, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
#1 Available 08/16/20 Available Fall lease. Kerry Town. A place to spoil yourself. . . Picnic with a Georgia reuben and a latte on your spacious, private back deck or watch the folks filter down to the market from your lime yellow front porch swing.
2 Units Available
2455 S Main St
2455 South Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Exclusively listed by J Keller Properties, LLC 734-369-8239. This duplex is divided up by floor. The first floor is unit 1 and features 2 beds/1bath. The second floor is unit 2 and has 1 bed/1 bath.
1 Unit Available
1334 Heatherwood Ln
1334 Heatherwood Lane, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Exclusively listed for rent by J Keller Properties, LLC 734-369-8239.
Old Fourth Ward
1 Unit Available
414 Lawrence St Apt 1
414 Lawrence Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
#1 Available 08/28/20 Available for a Fall to Fall lease. Located near N State and Lawrence, in the heart of Kerry Town. Close to restaurants and cafes, near Medical/Nursing Schools, UOM Hospitals and only a 10 minute walk to the heart of UOM Campus.
1 Unit Available
117 W Oakbrook Dr
117 Oakbrook Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
117 W. Oakbrook Available 08/29/20 Professionally managed condo. We are pleased to offer 117 W Oakbrook. This property offers high end new construction with a fabulous Ann Arbor location.
Yost
3 Units Available
933 Dewey Ave
933 Dewey Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Great location on UM central campus. Large windows and large balcony. FREE PARKING ON-SITE. Laundry facilities available on-site. Tenant pays for utilities.
Arbor Heights
1 Unit Available
5653 Arbor Chase Drive
5653 Arbor Chase Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1319 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease a pristine 2 bedroom, 2 bath, light filled Condo in Arbor Chase Condominiums. Fabulous location, close to highways, shopping and even downtown Ann Arbor.
