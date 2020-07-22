Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

101 Apartments under $800 for rent in Dearborn, MI

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Duvall - Edison
1307 Monroe Street - 15
1307 Monroe Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$600
380 sqft
West Dearborn Studio now available walking distance to Downtown Dearborn restaurant and entertainment. You'll be a block or two away from one of the area's best restaurants and bars like L.A.
Results within 1 mile of Dearborn

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mackenzie
9187 Mendota St
9187 Mendota Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Warrendale
6914 Auburn St
6914 Auburn Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$775
695 sqft
Available 07/29/20 Recently renovated 2 Bedroom Ranch and close to schools, museum and public transportation.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Springwells
7832 W VERNOR
7832 West Vernor Highway, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
405 sqft
This building has been completely renovated from top to bottom! The owner has made numerous improvements to the property to ensure residents can enjoy their units to the max.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Chadsey
5827 LUMLEY Street
5827 Lumley Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
1848 sqft
This Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath top unit duplex features a kitchen that flows well with living room giving you a nice open space with oversized closets and a modern looking bathroom.

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Mackenzie
8637 Carlin St
8637 Carlin Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$699
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
8637 Carlin, Detroit - 8637 Carlin, Detroit 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom plus Den! Spacious, updated home now available for rent! CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT OUR VIRTUAL TOUR: https://youtu.

1 of 10

Last updated December 18 at 10:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Warrendale
7361 Greenview
7361 Greenview Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
3 bedroom Warrendale area - 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Large living room, 2 bedrooms 1st floor. Large bedroom 2nd floor. New carpet. New paint. Updated kitchen. $800 per month $1200 deposit Www.michiganpropertyresource.
Results within 5 miles of Dearborn
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
Cerveny
Westfield Apartments
16501 Greenfield Road, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$629
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new home at Westfield Apartments today! Our apartment homes feature fully-equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and ceiling fans. They are a blank slate waiting for you to make them your own.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Warrendale
8627 Stout St
8627 Stout Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
693 sqft
8627 Stout, Detroit 48228 - "Request a Tour" to schedule an appointment with one of our Leasing Agents to view the property. You will receive a text message to confirm your appointment an hour in advance.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mcnichols
15395 Linwood 100
15395 Linwood Avenue, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$675
15395 Linwood - Property Id: 172151 This apartment building has been lovingly restored to its original beauty. All units are large and spaceous. On the Lodge Freeway conveniently located 10 minutes from downtown Detroit.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Warrendale
8035 Westwood St
8035 Westwood Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
Cozy bungalow home located just North of Tireman Ave. and East of Evergreen Rd. This home features a covered front porch, hardwood floors, fresh paint, dining room, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted. No pets allowed.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Warrendale
8229 Penrod St
8229 Penrod Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
686 sqft
8229 Penrod, Detroit - 8229 Penrod, Detroit 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home- now available for rent! Amenities: • Bungalow • Freshly painted Requirements: • No evictions • No landlord/ tenant judgements • Must pass credit, criminal, and landlord

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mackenzie
13909 Roselawn St Uppr
13909 Roselawn Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
SHOWING SCHEDULE: July 18 - Saturday - 12:30 pm to 1:00 pm. To view the property kindly call (313) 995 9027 until 5 pm of Friday to sign up A two bedroom, one bath multi family home.. $700.00 Rent + all utilities (gas, electric, water) + $700.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Franklin Park
11405 Minock St
11405 Minock Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Cozy brick bungalow home located South of Plymouth and East of Evergreen. This home features a covered front porch, dining room, ceiling fans, large master bedroom, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Warrendale
7344 Westwood St
7344 Westwood Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
700 sqft
7344 Westwood - 7344 Westwood, Detroit 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, updated, 800 sqft.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cerveny
15811 Greenfield Rd Apt 1
15811 Greenfield Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
Inviting 2 bedroom apartment located on the West side of Greenfield Road, between Fenkell and McNichols. This unit features hardwood floors throughout, nice updated kitchen with stove and fridge, and two spacious bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Franklin Park
9225 Plainview
9225 Plainview Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom Rental - Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath rental. Fresh paint, new carpet, updated kitchen. Will be ready for move in April 1st No Pets Allowed (RLNE5596854)

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Franklin Park
8842 Grandville Ave
8842 Grandville Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$795
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Durfee
2433 La Belle St
2433 La Belle St, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Inkster
3517 Hickory St.
3517 Hickory Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$725
760 sqft
3 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME FOR RENT - This home offers 3 spacious bedrooms, a cozy kitchen with updated features, full bath and natural flooring throughout. This property has the perfect amenities for a great price.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ecorse
29 E Auburn St
29 East Auburn Street, Ecorse, MI
2 Bedrooms
$775
1291 sqft
Available 07/23/20 Gorgeous Bungalow with 2 bedrooms and a bath, located in the East of PK Beauty! Hardwood floors all throughout the kitchen which has functional dishwasher and stove while it is fully carpeted all throughout from the living room,

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Durfee
2202 Pasadena St
2202 Pasadena St, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$749
1352 sqft
Available 07/29/20 This 3/1.5 Upper Flat is located in one of Detroit's more civic-minded communities, led by local nonprofit Focus: Hope. It's just 3 blocks from the local dollar store and five from the local grocer.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central
The Richmond
656 Lothrop Road, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
WE HAVE DISCOUNTED THE RENT JUST FOR YOU!! BEAUTIFUL HISTORIC BUILDING right behind THE FISHER BUILDING. Move in by 3/31/2020 with a discount in rent.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Winterhalter
11644 Broadstreet Ave
11644 Broadstreet Ave, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$595
800 sqft
Nice upper flat located North of Joy, East of Livernois. This unit features a fireplace, updated kitchen, dining room, and fresh paint! Water is included in the rent. Section 8 is accepted. No pets allowed. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3712925)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $800 in Dearborn, MI

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $800 in Dearborn is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $800 in Dearborn in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $800 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

