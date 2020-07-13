/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 AM
10 Apartments for rent in Davison, MI with pool
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Lions Gate Apartments
1255 Main Gate Dr, Davison, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1435 sqft
Conveniently situated off of I-69, just minutes from Grand Blanc. Residents live in homes with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and expansive floor plans. Community has swimming pool, gym, and more.
Results within 10 miles of Davison
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
588 Red Beech Dr 588
588 Red Beech Dr, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$949
1344 sqft
Unit 588 Available 09/30/20 COMING SOON ! 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 313017 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
524 Red Beech Dr 524
524 Red Beech Dr, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$949
1344 sqft
Unit 524 Available 09/30/20 COMING SOON ! 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 313015 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
734 Morgan Dr 734
734 Morgan Dr, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$899
1344 sqft
Unit 734 Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON ! Brand New 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Home - Property Id: 257250 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
564 Linden Ct 564
564 Linden Ct, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$949
1344 sqft
Unit 564 Available 09/30/20 COMING SOON ! 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 313013 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
961 Jerald Dr 961
961 Jerald Dr, Genesee County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$999
1568 sqft
Unit 961 Available 09/30/20 COMING SOON ! New 4 Bedroom Manufactured Home - Property Id: 282683 COMING SOON ! We are dedicated to provide the best home buying experience no matter the circumstance ! Safety is our #1 concern.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
165 Blue Spruce Ln 165
165 Blue Spruce Ln, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1456 sqft
JUST LISTED ! 3 Bedroom Manufactured Home - Property Id: 299688 JUST LISTED !! Free applications at the Pineview Office. 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home that is MOVE-IN READY ! This home is perfect as a starter home and for those who need more space.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
246 Green Valley Rd 246
246 Green Valley Rd, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$835
1165 sqft
Unit 246 Available 08/31/20 COMING SOON ! Brand New 3 bed Manufactured Home - Property Id: 274474 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online. Home availability is pending.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
590 Honey Locust Ln 590
590 Honey Locust Ln, Genesee County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$999
1568 sqft
Unit 590 Available 09/30/20 COMING SOON ! 4 bed/ 2 bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 274477 COMING SOON ! We are dedicated to provide the best home buying experience no matter the circumstance ! Safety is our #1 concern.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
237 Farmtree Dr 237
237 Farmtree Dr, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$799
1344 sqft
JUST LISTED ! 3 Bedroom Manufactured Home - Property Id: 313515 FREE APPLICATIONS AT PINEVIEW OFFICE This home has features for families of all sizes. In beautiful and historic Genesee Township.
