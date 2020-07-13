/
pet friendly apartments
53 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Commerce, MI
Walled Lake
1201 ABIGAIL
1201 Abigail Ct, Commerce, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1656 sqft
Newer carpet and paint throughout this entire wonderful 3 bed room 2 bath end unit condominium located in Trillium Park. Large master suite w/ walk in closets and large bath w/ double sinks.
Results within 1 mile of Commerce
83 West
6423 Silverbrook W, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1394 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1791 sqft
Welcome to 83 West, formerly Silverbrooke Villa, a residential community featuring Two & Three bedroom apartments and townhomes in West Bloomfield, MI.
Citation Club
29540 Citation Cir, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,875
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1320 sqft
Luxurious complex located on 52 acres of grounds. A 9,000-square-foot clubhouse with heated pool, hot tub, sauna and cardio center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Wixom
1239 Morningdove
1239 Morningdove, Wixom, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1705 sqft
Charming ranch home in Wixom! - Move right in to this charming ranch home in Wixom. Three bedrooms, two and half baths. Large kitchen with a ton of cabinet and counter space. Family room with natural fireplace and formal dining room.
Walled Lake
212 Lake Village Dr.
212 Lake Village Drive, Walled Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
942 sqft
Charming two bedroom condo for lease in the highly sought after Walled Lake area. Extremely spacious home with bay window in the living room. Nicely sized kitchen with dining area. Two and half baths; bathroom on every level. Move right in.
Walled Lake
425 OLD PINE Way
425 Old Pine Way, Walled Lake, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1139 sqft
Gorgeous, premium, updated condominium, end unit, freshly painted with soft neutral gray, new kitchen, new flooring, new carpeting, new lighting, new bath, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous....
38862 Country Circle
38862 Country Circle, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
934 sqft
HURRY FOR VERY CLEAN, ELEGANT AND SUNNY 2 BR CONDO. FINISHED BASEMENT! CONVENIENT LOCATION! LARGE LR./STYLISH FIREPLACE. BIG MBR / WIC. FULL BATH / HIGH SKYLIGHT. FRESHLY PAINTED ROOMS WITH NEUTRAL COLORS (2020). CHEM DRY CLEANED CARPETS.
Walled Lake
1309 DECKER Road
1309 Decker Road, Walled Lake, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1784 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home and on a large lot. The pictures just do not do it justice the house has so much character. Kitchen has solid hickory cabinets, living room and dining room has dark walnut wood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Commerce
Diamond Forest Apartments
23140 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,246
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1250 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with modern, spacious floor plans. In-unit washer and dryer and upgraded kitchens with modern appliances. Private patio or balcony with each unit.
Saddle Creek Apartments
43398 Citation, Novi, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,190
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
940 sqft
Large, upscale community with sand volleyball courts, sparkling pool and lighted tennis courts. Apartments are newly renovated with full size washer/dryers and white kitchen cabinets.
Redwood White Lake
130 Abbey Blvd., Milford, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1395 sqft
Redwood White Lake is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Foxpointe Townhouses
26375 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1493 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1600 sqft
***Huge Beautiful Luxury Townhome! Renovated from Floor to Ceiling. MUST SEE! $1633 Immediate move in!! Please call the leasing office for your personal tour. Preferred employee discounts for Police/Fire/Active Military.
Encore Manchester
42359 Hathaway Ln, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1368 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1736 sqft
Sophisticated design, refined features and superior amenities, Encore at Manchester is setting the stage as Novi's premier, upscale community.
Spring Valley Apartments
37850 Spring Ln, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,180
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1035 sqft
Located adjacent to the Farmington Hills Golf Club and only minutes from major interstates, this community is situated two miles from downtown Farmington. Community offers swimming pool, fitness center and has won several local awards.
Muirwood Apartments
35055 Muirwood Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,015
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on 130 acres of open, wooded terrain with many nature trails for hiking. Tennis courts, carport, fitness center, sauna and pool. Private patio and balcony and washer/dryer in each unit.
323 Eagle Landing
323 Eagle Landings Ct, Waterford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1565 sqft
Eagle Landing - Beautiful 3-bedroom in nice neighborhood! No Cats Allowed (RLNE5903125)
6775 Stonehedge Ct
6775 Stonehedge Ct, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1546 sqft
6775 Stonehedge Ct Available 08/10/20 COMING SOON -- Beautiful West Bloomfield Condo for Lease! - LIVING ROOM IS COMPLETE W/HIGH VAULTED CEILINGS, GAS FIREPLACE & RECESSED LIGHTING.
24760 HIGHLANDS Drive
24760 Highlands Drive, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1708 sqft
2 STORY UPDATED COLONIAL WITH HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER NOVI SCHOOLS! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR EXPRESSWAYS, LIBRARY, SHOPPING, AND RESTAURANTS. HOME FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND A NEWLY REMODELED KITCHEN. HOUSE WILL BE CLEANED AND PAINTED.
Downtown Highland
1555 N Milford Road
1555 North Milford Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$1,200
1100 sqft
Beautifully renovated historic home in a prime location available for lease. Several options are available: 200-2,000 SF. Phone system & cat (5) cable throughout. All set up for offices. Priced to lease. Immediate possession.
25678 ISLAND LAKE
25678 Island Lake Drive, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3622 sqft
STUNNING LAKE FRONT FURNISHED CONDO W/ FINISHED WALKOUT & VIEWS OF THE WATER FROM MOST ROOMS. VENICE MODEL W/ADDITIONAL LOFT OFFICE OR 4TH BEDROOM. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS ON ENTIRE 1ST FLOOR.
533 Hickory Street
533 Hickory St, Milford, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1080 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Located two blocks from the heart of downtown Milford. Very clean2 bedroom, 1.5 bath 1/2 duplex for rent. Unit feature original hardwood thru-out, recently updated full ceramic bath, basement with laundry area, large backyard. 1.
1420 DUNDEE Drive
1420 Dundee Drive, Waterford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
WONDERFUL RANCH HOME WITH FLORIDA ROOM, COVERED REAR PORCH, PETS ALLOWED (MUST BE INDIVIDUALLY APPROVED BY LANDLORD ON CASE BASIS) HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS, ATTACHED GARAGE & BASEMENT. 1.5 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT PLUS 1ST MONTHS RENT.
Downtown Milford
660 VILLAGE Lane
660 Village Lane, Milford, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1382 sqft
Outstanding Townhouse Condo. Enjoy Comfortable Open Living Spaces Filled w/ Natural Light. The Chef and Entertainer will Love the.
23921 Argyle
23921 Argyle Street, Novi, MI
5 Bedrooms
$4,650
4046 sqft
Stunning Colonial Home for Lease in Novi! - Stunning brick colonial in the much sought after neighborhood of Broadmoor Park.
