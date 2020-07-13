/
pet friendly apartments
119 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bloomfield Hills, MI
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Bloomfield Place Apartments
1655 Bloomfield Place Dr, Bloomfield Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$829
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
850 sqft
Located in the prestigious Bloomfield Hills area in a natural area. Nestled near a pond with fantastic views. On-site amenities include bike racks, picnic areas, and a pool. Apartments are spacious with newer appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Bloomfield Hills
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1059 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
1059 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1129 sqft
Birmingham Beauty! UPDATED 2BED/2BATH/1LAV, HWF thruout, GRANITE CTRTOPS, MAPLE CABS, S/S APPLS, 2 refrigs(one in bsmt) GAS STOVE, MASTER BATH HAS 2 SINKS, PRIVATE ENTRANCE, PRIVATE DECK, BASEMENT WITH NEW WASHER/ DRYER.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Bloomfield Village
3467 SUTTON PLACE
3467 Sutton Place, Oakland County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
5000 sqft
Exceptional Executive rental. Fully renovated in 2019, this classic contemporary ranch masterfully blends architectural symmetry, clean lines and the use of custom textures and materials with an awe inspiring result.
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
856 North Old Woodward Avenue - Unit 300
856 N Old Woodward Ave, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$5,600
1010 sqft
Third floor corner unit with private terrace facing west and north along Old Woodward Avenue. Building and units designed with superior sound insulation.
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
2988 Aspen Lane
2988 Aspen Lane, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1635 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Welcome to this open floor plan, spacious ranch with finished walk-out basement, attached garage, newer paint, flooring, lighting, granite counters in kitchen and so much more.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1005 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
1005 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
918 sqft
Furnished Birmingham Lease! Very nice North Old Woodward townhouse. Walking distance to all of downtown Birmingham and steps from boutique shops & restaurants – Luxe, Market North End, etc. Cross the street to Tim Horton’s & Uptown Market.
Results within 5 miles of Bloomfield Hills
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
56 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,096
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1500 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
39 Units Available
Downtown Troy
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
33 Units Available
Westbury Village Townhouses
201 N Squirrel Rd, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1450 sqft
Westbury Village is conveniently located near the M-59 and I-75 interchange which makes work, play, and shopping just minutes away. We are nestled on the serene Clinton River and over the bridge from quaint downtown Auburn Hills.
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
5 Units Available
Chatsford Manor Apartments
28851 Lahser Rd #106, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
825 sqft
Chatsford Manor invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Chatsford Manor provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
960 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
6 Units Available
Weatherstone Townhomes
29900 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1900 sqft
Weatherstone Luxury Townhomes are elegantly designed for stylish individuals who seek a residence to reflect their lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Royal Oak
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$809
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
845 sqft
Amber Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our communities offer several home advantages over the competition. Amber Apartments provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Royal Oak and Troy.
Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
3 Units Available
Royal Oak
Briarwood Park
2400 Parmenter Boulevard, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1243 sqft
Briarwood Park Apartments is a secluded enclave of luxury apartments within the upscale, well located, North Royal Oak area. This magnificent community is the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a quiet neighborhood.
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
2 Units Available
Royal Oak
Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
780 sqft
We get it. You want a cool location, a nice sized 2 br. apt, that's all character outside and new chic inside, with individuality written all over it.
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
1 Unit Available
Spring Haven
18025 Windflower Drive, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1776 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community features a playground, bark park, and a picnic area. Homes are spacious with attached garages and stainless steel appliances. Fireplaces are available. Easy access to entertainment.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
17699 Windflower Drive
17699 Windflower Drive, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1817 sqft
Great End Unit Condo in the coveted Springhaven Communities! This spacious open floor plan includes huge bedrooms with full baths, open floor plan, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area with a stunning rain drop chandelier and the
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B
1727 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
581 sqft
Great 1 bedroom unit in the heart of Birmingham! Heat and Water included in Rent! - Awesome Manors of Birmingham 1 bedroom condo walking distance to everything. This unit has been completely remodeled with high-end finishes throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
502 Wyoming Ave
502 Wyoming Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$725
650 sqft
SECTION 8: YES "MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 1/2 off your 2nd month's rent and then 1/2 off your 4th month's rent if you paid your first 3 months on time.
Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
Clawson
629 Maple Rd
629 West Maple Road, Clawson, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Z on Maple Apartments features a welcoming top-lit courtyard and ivy-covered brick, giving it a more classic and down-to- earth feel than most properties.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
2711 Dorchester Road
2711 Dorchester Road, Birmingham, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1567 sqft
The Perfect Cozy 4 Bedroom Home in Birmingham - Cozy,comfortable three living levels. Remodeled, clean and modern kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan, great for entertaining guests. Four bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
90 Pingree Ave
90 Pingree Avenue, Pontiac, MI
1 Bedroom
$595
881 sqft
Available 07/16/20 DETAILED DESCRIPTION This 1/1 Upper Flat was recently renovated with upgraded doors and windows, fresh paint and plaster, fresh trim, new flooring in the kitchen and bathroom, and dozens of small touch-ups all around.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
458 Cesar E Chavez Ave
458 Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
2477 sqft
HANDYMAN SPECIAL $1500.00 MOVE IN TODAY - This single home features a spacious floor plan. It provides about 2477 square feet of living space with 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, and a basement 827 sqft.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1391 BENNAVILLE Avenue
1391 Bennaville Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
796 sqft
Charming home close to downtown Birmingham! This home includes all hardwood floors. Open floorplan. Dining room off kitchen. Spacious living area. Kitchen overlooks backyard patio. Two spacious rooms with large closet space.
