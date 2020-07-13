/
apartments with pool
76 Apartments for rent in Bloomfield Hills, MI with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Bloomfield Place Apartments
1655 Bloomfield Place Dr, Bloomfield Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$829
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
850 sqft
Located in the prestigious Bloomfield Hills area in a natural area. Nestled near a pond with fantastic views. On-site amenities include bike racks, picnic areas, and a pool. Apartments are spacious with newer appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Bloomfield Hills
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
42478 WOODWARD Avenue
42478 Woodward Avenue, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1299 sqft
Super clean and spacious! This upper story 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit in much desired city of Bloomfield has easy access to Woodward Ave and 1-75. Big windows let in ample of daylight and provide a great view of the pool.
Results within 5 miles of Bloomfield Hills
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
960 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
56 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,096
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1500 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
39 Units Available
Downtown Troy
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
33 Units Available
Westbury Village Townhouses
201 N Squirrel Rd, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1450 sqft
Westbury Village is conveniently located near the M-59 and I-75 interchange which makes work, play, and shopping just minutes away. We are nestled on the serene Clinton River and over the bridge from quaint downtown Auburn Hills.
Last updated July 13 at 12:00pm
5 Units Available
Chatsford Manor Apartments
28851 Lahser Rd #106, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
825 sqft
Chatsford Manor invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Chatsford Manor provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield.
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
6 Units Available
Weatherstone Townhomes
29900 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1900 sqft
Weatherstone Luxury Townhomes are elegantly designed for stylish individuals who seek a residence to reflect their lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
3 Units Available
Royal Oak
Briarwood Park
2400 Parmenter Boulevard, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1243 sqft
Briarwood Park Apartments is a secluded enclave of luxury apartments within the upscale, well located, North Royal Oak area. This magnificent community is the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a quiet neighborhood.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B
1727 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
581 sqft
Great 1 bedroom unit in the heart of Birmingham! Heat and Water included in Rent! - Awesome Manors of Birmingham 1 bedroom condo walking distance to everything. This unit has been completely remodeled with high-end finishes throughout.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1549 Brentwood
1549 Brentwood Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
1549 Brentwood Available 08/01/20 1549 Brentwood - Spacious 3 bed, 1.5 bath condominium located in the desirable Northfield Hills complex. You have access to the swimming pool, tennis courts and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
350 Billingsgate Ct Apt C
350 Billingsgate Court, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
Luxurious condo in a very nice and peaceful area. This condo is near major schools/university and has easy access to major freeways. The shopping centers and grocery stores are within walking distance.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Turnkey/Furnished Suites @ 42 West Apartments
18248 West 12 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,850
810 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
4810 BRIARWOOD-3 Avenue
4810 Briarwood Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$850
589 sqft
Updated 1 Bedroom condominium with Heat and Water included. Granite Countertop with all appliances including European style washer dryer in Kitchen. Great Location near 14 & Coolidge and the new Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Meijer, Target, and Kohls.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1987 EAGLE POINTE
1987 Eagle Pointe, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1902 sqft
Beautiful heathers golf community. Close to 75. Open airy floor plan very neutral decor. Master suite with oversize bathroom + walk in closet. Breakfast bar in kitchen,stainless steel appliances, fireplace for wintery nites.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1360 TRAILWOOD Path
1360 Trailwood Path, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1786 sqft
Exceptionally large condo in desirable Foxcroft offering nearly 1800 sq ft of living space! Enjoy life without the hassle of yard work or shoveling snow.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1155 DERBY RD APT 6
1155 Derby Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
981 sqft
Welcome home to this meticulously maintained 2 bedroom, 1 full bath raised ranch located in desirable Birmingham North Condos! The spacious living room boasts large windows for ample natural lighting and flows effortlessly to the attached dining
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
3 Units Available
Furnished Apts @ Somerset Park (New Renovation)
2389 Somerset Blvd, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,250
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Value Suites by MotorCityRelocation.com is the local, "boots on the ground" corporate housing provider in greater Detroit.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1910 RAYMOND Place
1910 Raymond Place, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
3384 sqft
Amazing hilltop lot w/ 1.45 wooded acres in a very sought after location. Fully updated & move-in ready. 3,384 sq/ft 4 bdrm 3.5 bath.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
425 N ETON Street
425 North Eton Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
973 sqft
Must see! Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2nd floor condominium in popular Buckingham Village. Great condition, with prime location across from Pembroke Park. Walk to Big Rock Chophouse, Jet's Pizza, the new Whole Foods Market, and many other great amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
29153 E WELLINGTON Road
29153 Wellington Rd E, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1554 sqft
A HOME Properties Beaut! Pictures say it all! How about a long day of work to come on and sit on your balcony and just listen to the fountain of water with beautiful views of a pond to relax by,,,, DAILY? How about after relaxing you walk into a
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
4928 CARA Court
4928 Cara Ct, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1280 sqft
PRIVATE ENTRY, 3 BEDROOM END UNIT WITH GAS FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM, ALL NEW KITCHEN AND UPDATED BATHS, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER/DRYER IN BASEMENT. 2 CAR ASSIGNED SPACE IN FRONT. PRIVATE PARK, HEATED POOL AND CLUBHOUSE AVAILABILITY.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
301 N ETON ST APT C Street
301 North Eton Street, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
660 sqft
EXCLUSIVE NORTH ETON SQUARE JUST NORTH OF MAPLE RD. The entire condo will be painted, tub resurfaced and professionally cleaned.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
4047 W MAPLE RD APT B202
4047 West Maple Road, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1233 sqft
GORGEOUS UPDATED IN 2019 YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED. BLOOMFIELD TWP., 2 BEDROOMS & 2 BATHS CONDO WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO EQUINOX FITNESS CLUB & SHOPPING. SPACIOUS LIVING & DINING ROOM.
