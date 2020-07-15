/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:40 AM
61 Studio Apartments for rent in Berkley, MI
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Oak Park
The Loop on Greenfield
25500 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
Studio
$725
400 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Studio, One, and Two-Bedroom Apartments in Oak Park
Results within 5 miles of Berkley
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Madison Heights
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,020
595 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
30443 JOHN R Road
30443 John R Road, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,700
1581 sqft
VERY HIGH TRAFFIC IN MADISON HEIGHTS ON JOHN R ROAD WITH A LOT OF POTENTIAL.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Pembroke
14531 W EIGHT MILE
14531 8 Mile Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$10,000
2485 sqft
$ 10,000 a month lease only former club great for restaurant or retail fully furnished busy corner also for sale $950,000 all credit approved
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
17333 10 MILE RD
17333 West 10 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$1,300
4020 sqft
Great location Office Space available for Lease! Suitable for Medical Clinic, MRI or CT Scan Center, Outpatient Surgical Clinic, Multi-Specialty Clinic, Cardiology Clinic, Urgent Care Center, Sleep Study Clinic, Child Care Center, and many similar
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
35980 WOODWARD Avenue
35980 Woodward Avenue, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$7,900
22515 sqft
Office space available in amazing central location on Woodward Avenue in Bloomfield Hills. Very close proximity to downtown Birmingham. High traffic count and visibility.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Troy
50 W Big Beaver Road
50 West Big Beaver Road, Troy, MI
Studio
$850
111 sqft
Office space locates at 1st floor of Liberty Center on Big Beaver Road in Troy. One private office with window, plus one large conference room (share). Full service building.
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Evergreen
19162 Patton
19162 Patton Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
$850
900 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom - Section 8 Preferred Brick sided, 2 bedroom 1 and a half bathroom home for lease. Home is freshly painted and beautiful hardwood floors throughout.. Newer Kitchen.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
25255 SOUTHFIELD
25255 Southfield Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$1,705
1705 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ALL BRICK BUILDING, FACING WEST, GREAT LOCATION WITH IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY, AFFORDABLE SPACE FOR LEASE, PRIME LOCATION IN HIGH TRAFFIC AREA ON GREENFIELD ROAD, BETWEEN 9 MILE & 8 MILE RD.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
35975 WOODWARD Avenue
35975 Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
Studio
$17,000
10500 sqft
See Photo remarks.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Clawson
1255 W 14 MILE Road
1255 West 14 Mile Road, Clawson, MI
Studio
$1,192
140 sqft
Welcome to the community! Join a powerful network of complementary businesses! Partners include dental (smile direct club), cosmetology, salons, skin care, medical spa, barbers, therapeutic massage, and more! We are a community of 27 high-volume
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
17200 10 MILE RD
17200 West 10 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$650
15728 sqft
4 OFFICE SPACES AVAILABLE FOR LEASE - Suite 106: 600 sqft $650/month, Suite 203: 750 sqft $800/month, Suite 207: 680 sqft $730/month, Suite 214: 950 sqft $1,000/month. When making showings, please specify which suites you want to see.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Pembroke
7134 W 7 MILE Road
7134 West 7 Mile Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,550
1600 sqft
Great Business Opportunity to have your own Beauty, Nail, or Barber Salon, Office, Massage Spa, etc...Located on 7 mile just 1 block from the Avenue of Fashion, and its ground breaking Mixed use developments and transformations.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Maple Road
1400 Enterprise Drive
1400 Enterprise Avenue, Troy, MI
Studio
$1,771
2500 sqft
Units under construction now. Expected completion Spring 2020. Oakland Business Center offers Industrial zoning in Highland Twp. 1/3 west of Milford Rd/M-59 intersection, directly behind 59West.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Maple Road
120 W Maple
120 West Maple Road, Troy, MI
Studio
$1,750
1833 sqft
Busy Shopping Center Located in Heart of Troy Strong Demographics Monument Signage Available Great Frontage on Maple Road 3 Months Free Rent - Move In Special!!
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
20770 GREENFIELD
20770 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
Studio
$12,000
10000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ALL BRICK BUILDING, FACING WEST, GREAT LOCATION WITH IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY, AFFORDABLE SPACE FOR LEASE, PRIME LOCATION IN HIGH TRAFFIC AREA ON GREENFIELD ROAD, BETWEEN 9 MILE & 8 MILE RD.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
375 Hamilton Row
375 Hamilton Row, Birmingham, MI
Studio
$1,200
2100 sqft
Do NOT disturb or contact current tenant directly! No showings without agent present! This is a lower level lease with shared entries. 1 of 2 Lower Level spaces available, unique to Birmingham but for the right person this works.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Greenfield
16216 W 7 MILE Road
16216 West 7 Mile Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,000
1900 sqft
**FOR RENT** Commercial property for lease on busy 7 mile Rd near Southfield & John C Lodge Freeways, and a host of stores and shops! This 1900 square foot property features 5 offices, a conference room, alarm system, copy machine, and 3 off street
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
312 E 3RD Street
312 East 3rd Street, Royal Oak, MI
Studio
$2,800
1963 sqft
Over 1900 SF of PRIME DOWNTOWN ROYAL OAK office space available June 15th across from Farmers Market, new city hall, downtown park and upcoming Henry Ford outpatient center.
1 of 2
Last updated October 16 at 10:40 PM
1 Unit Available
Franklin
16291 W FOURTEEN MILE Road
16291 West 14 Mile Road, Beverly Hills, MI
Studio
$520
4206 sqft
For lease. Comfortable approx 400 sq. ft. office in a small quiet building with a great location. Offered office is suite 5. Great parking. You only pay rent and your phone/fax/internet. Smaller office space also available.
Results within 10 miles of Berkley
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Warren
Silverstone Apartments
5800 Streefkerk Rd, Warren, MI
Studio
$745
560 sqft
One-bedroom, pet-friendly apartment homes nestled in Warren and moments from Walmart, Warren Community Center and Maple Lane Golf Club. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities and 24-hour maintenance.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
34764 DEQUINDRE RD
34764 Dequindre Road, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
$3,000
5000 sqft
Exclusive Location available for lease. Zoned for commercial, medical and or office use. Approximately 2500 sqft. Move in Condition.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
4366 E 9 MILE Road
4366 East 9 Mile Road, Warren, MI
Studio
$1,000
1230 sqft
Commercial property located on 9 Mile and Ryan. Walking Distance from many businesses. Lots of potential uses, previously used as a Dentist office (lot to the left can be negotiated into lease). Seller is also considering selling the property.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Tireman
5009 TIREMAN Street
5009 Tireman Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
$2,500
3000 sqft
Former beer/wine store. Owner retired, but the store was doing well at the time of closing. Could be reopened as a store, with possibility of bringing in a liquor license.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MI