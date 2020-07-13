Apartment List
/
MI
/
auburn hills
/
apartments under 800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 PM

24 Apartments under $800 for rent in Auburn Hills, MI

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
533 Calgary
533 Calgary Street, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
480 sqft
Cute 1 Bedroom home in Auburn Hills - Cute 1 bedroom home in Auburn hills. Great location. Close to shopping and expressways. Must have proof of income and no evictions or judgments.
Results within 1 mile of Auburn Hills

1 of 9

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
30 E Sheffield
30 East Sheffield Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$775
739 sqft
2 Bedroom home in Pontiac - Nice, ready to move in 2 bedroom 1 bath home with garage located in Pontiac. Fresh paint and ready to move in. $775 per month plus $800 security deposit. Must have proof of income and no eviction. $50 application fee.
Results within 5 miles of Auburn Hills
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
4 Units Available
Glengarry Park Apartments
850 Williamsbury Dr, Waterford, MI
1 Bedroom
$780
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
925 sqft
Enjoy living the good life at Glengarry Park! Located in Waterford, our spacious one and two-bedroom apartments were designed with your unique lifestyle in mind. With features like walk-in closets, it’s easy to see why our residents love living here.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
498 Montana Ave
498 Montana Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$725
722 sqft
Remodeled home, bsmt, central air, lg screened in ft porch, handicap ramp to front door, hardwood floors Accepts Section 8. (RLNE2482539)

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
137 Dresden Ave
137 Dresden Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$710
765 sqft
Nice SW ranch home,just fully remodeled, full partly finished basement Accepts Section 8. (RLNE506483)

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
502 Wyoming Ave
502 Wyoming Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$725
650 sqft
SECTION 8: YES "MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 1/2 off your 2nd month's rent and then 1/2 off your 4th month's rent if you paid your first 3 months on time.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
90 Pingree Ave
90 Pingree Avenue, Pontiac, MI
1 Bedroom
$595
881 sqft
Available 07/16/20 DETAILED DESCRIPTION This 1/1 Upper Flat was recently renovated with upgraded doors and windows, fresh paint and plaster, fresh trim, new flooring in the kitchen and bathroom, and dozens of small touch-ups all around.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
537 Judson Ct
537 Judson Court, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Spacious ground level unit of duplex, lg yard, basement Accepts Section 8. (RLNE1994568)

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
80 Moreland Ave
80 Moreland Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$785
948 sqft
Nice family starter home close to downtown and bus routes Accepts Section 8. (RLNE451867)

1 of 2

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
568 Raskob St
568 Raskob Street, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
N Side desirable family location, full basement, 3rd bedroom is in finished attic (RLNE107483)

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1058 PREMONT AVE
1058 Premont Avenue, Waterford, MI
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
VERY AFFORDABLE STUDIO APARTMENT. THIS IS ONLY 1 ROOM WITH A KITCHENETTE AND SMALL BATHROOM. ALL UTILITIES IN THIS UNIT ARE INCLUDED IN LEASE. THERE IS A $40 APPLICATION FEE. NO PETS. IMMEIDATE OCCUPANCY. 1.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
159 CADILLAC Street
159 Cadillac Street, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
743 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom ranch with a detached 1+ car garage (it is the size of a 2 car!). The house has new flooring throughout, new blinds and a fresh coat of paint. The yard is fenced with a separate dog run.

1 of 27

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
20 Jefferson St
20 Jefferson St, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
1050 sqft
Very nice, recently updated 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Some updates include: new carpet, fresh paint, new blinds, light fixtures, outlets etc.

1 of 10

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
24 STEPHEN
24 Stephens Court, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Nice,large Apartment in Duplex , just renovated,with 2 bedrooms,living room,family room, full bathroom, large kitchen,double size yard,ample parking,quiet street near main street,2 minutes from downtown bars & restaurants great location ,Near Wide

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
612 Markle Ave
612 Markle Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
793 sqft
Nice N. side family neighborhood location, remodeled home, full basement, fenced rear yard Accepts Section 8. (RLNE2715117)

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
189 W Clarkston
189 West Clarkston Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$360
150 sqft
Great opportunity to have your own office(s) in a great location. All utilities included except phone & internet.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1333 W SOUTH Boulevard
1333 West South Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
Cute one bedroom...part of a duplex. You will enjoy the horseshoe driveway...no backing out onto South Blvd! The home sits back from the road. Fenced in yard...shared with other duplex occupant. This is turn key... completely gutted 2020...
Results within 10 miles of Auburn Hills
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
7 Units Available
Regal Towers
27500 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$799
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
660 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1050 sqft
In response to COVID-19, office hours and walk-in appointments may be limited. Please call the office before you decide to come in. We are also offering virtual tours by calling our office from 10am to 4pm
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
8 Units Available
Oak Park
The Loop on Greenfield
25500 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
Studio
$725
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
870 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Studio, One, and Two-Bedroom Apartments in Oak Park
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
3 Units Available
Madison Heights
Concord Towers
32600 Concord Dr, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$785
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
925 sqft
Make your home at Concord Towers Apartments and enjoy peaceful living in a vibrant downtown setting. Our entire community was designed for your convenience and enjoyment.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4144 Airport Rd
4144 Airport Road, Waterford, MI
1 Bedroom
$550
575 sqft
this is one unit of a 20 unit apartment complex ( 2-10 unit buildings), large parking area, coin-op laundry on site, water included, window air conditioning unit provided. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE451870)

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
333 WOODWARD APT. #3
333 Woodward Avenue, Rochester, MI
1 Bedroom
$675
350 sqft
BEST PRICE TO LIVE IN DOWNTOWN ROCHESTER! NICE ROCHESTER STUDIO APARTMENT FOR LEASE. LOWER UNIT. NEWER WINDOWS. STOVE AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. COIN OPERATED LAUNDRY MACHINE ON SITE. ADDITIONAL SEPARATE STORAGE UNIT IN BASEMENT.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Keego Harbor
2476 ORCHARD LAKE Road
2476 Orchard Lake Road, Sylvan Lake, MI
Studio
$800
800 sqft
OUTSTANDING LOCATION IN SMALL STRIP CENTER WITH LOTS OF TRAFFIC. UNIT IS APPROX 800 SF. INCLUDES YOUR OWN METER FOR WATER, ELECTRICITY AND NATURAL GAS. YOUR OWN FURNACE AND A/C. LAVATORY AT REAR OF UNIT. FRONT DOOR FOR CLIENTS.

1 of 2

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Franklin
16291 W FOURTEEN MILE Road
16291 West 14 Mile Road, Beverly Hills, MI
Studio
$520
4206 sqft
For lease. Comfortable approx 400 sq. ft. office in a small quiet building with a great location. Offered office is suite 5. Great parking. You only pay rent and your phone/fax/internet. Smaller office space also available.

July 2020 Auburn Hills Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Auburn Hills Rent Report. Auburn Hills rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Auburn Hills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Auburn Hills Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Auburn Hills Rent Report. Auburn Hills rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Auburn Hills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Auburn Hills rent trends were flat over the past month

Auburn Hills rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Auburn Hills stand at $932 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,212 for a two-bedroom. Auburn Hills' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Auburn Hills, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Detroit metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,373.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Auburn Hills rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Auburn Hills, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Auburn Hills is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Auburn Hills' median two-bedroom rent of $1,212 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Auburn Hills' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Baltimore (-0.7%), Charlotte (-0.4%), and Philadelphia (-0.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Auburn Hills than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Auburn Hills 1 BedroomsAuburn Hills 2 BedroomsAuburn Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAuburn Hills 3 BedroomsAuburn Hills Accessible ApartmentsAuburn Hills Apartments under $800
    Auburn Hills Apartments under $900Auburn Hills Apartments with BalconyAuburn Hills Apartments with GarageAuburn Hills Apartments with GymAuburn Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAuburn Hills Apartments with Parking
    Auburn Hills Apartments with PoolAuburn Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerAuburn Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsAuburn Hills Furnished ApartmentsAuburn Hills Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
    Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI
    Harper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MINew Baltimore, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIDavison, MIHowell, MIWolverine Lake, MIBelleville, MIMilford, MINorthville, MI

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Oakland UniversityMott Community College
    Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
    Lawrence Technological University